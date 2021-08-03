Whiskey Cake Welcomes Thomas Dritsas as Concept Chef

Farm-to-fork kitchen and bar hires seasoned executive to oversee innovation and development for its culinary program

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar announced today that the company has appointed Thomas Dritsas as its new Concept Chef.

Dritsas joins Whiskey Cake with nearly 30 years of culinary experience. Over his career, Dritsas has worked in various executive chef and leadership roles for renowned restaurant groups across the country. Throughout the past 20 years, he served as senior vice president-corporate executive chef at Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group before finishing his tenure as chief culinary officer for the company.

“Chef Thomas brings numerous strengths and leadership qualities to the team,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Ray Risley. “Through the many years we’ve worked together, I’ve observed his incredible ability to innovate. In addition to being a remarkable chef, Thomas is a natural born leader who cares deeply about the development of others. We can’t wait for him make a deeper impact on our mission by connecting with local artisans, chefs and barkeeps.”

By cultivating deep connections with local farmers and artisans, Dritsas will be a steward of the brand’s DNA and culture to ensure the protection of the brand’s mission and values. As Concept Chef at Whiskey Cake, he will be responsible for the culinary program at large, where exploration of local ingredients, innovation, recipe adherence, training and development, and cost and margin controls are directly fostered, guided and protected. In his new role, Dritsas will utilize his expertise to create a productive environment where continual learning and personal growth is encouraged.

“I’m thrilled to join such a unique and innovative brand like Whiskey Cake,” Dritsas said. “I find being a part of others’ personal and professional journeys to be the most rewarding and gratifying part of my job. In addition to developing others, I look forward to helping advance Whiskey Cake’s culinary program by creating perfectly crafted, inventive dishes featuring locally sourced ingredients.”

Staying true to its mission of better neighborhoods connected by local artisans, badasses and barkeeps, Whiskey Cake sources flavors, seasonal ingredients and ideas straight from local farms to expertly craft innovative dishes and cocktails in its scratch kitchen and bar. Each chef takes simple elements and transforms them into classic American dishes using slow cooking methods on its live wood grill, smoker and spit. In addition to offering farm-to-fork dishes, Whiskey Cake’s experienced barkeeps –hand-make whiskey cocktails and bold elixirs from premium liquors and fresh ingredients picked straight from their on-site garden. As a pioneer in the American spirit space, Whiskey Cake cultivates strong relationships with local partners to house about 250 core and 50 additional rare whiskeys. Made possible through these deep connections, the brand hosts monthly pairing dinners and features 52 different offerings through its Whiskey of the Week program.

About Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Founded in 2010 by FB Society , Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is a quirky neighborhood restaurant best known for its locally sourced, farm-fresh food and garden-to-glass cocktails. From its commitment to local ingredients and sustainable practices to its innovative food and drinks, Whiskey Cake is constantly exploring and challenging the status quo. Whiskey Cake currently has restaurants in Oklahoma City, Tampa, and Friendswood, Katy, Las Colinas, Plano, San Antonio, Stafford and The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more about Whiskey Cake, visit whiskeycake.com .

