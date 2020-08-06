Whiskey Cake Prepares to Bring More of Its Quirky, Farm-Fresh American Food to Houston

Popular farm-to-fork kitchen and bar is preparing to open in The Woodlands in early September

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is bringing locally sourced, farm-to-kitchen dishes and cocktails served up in an industrial-chic tavern to The Woodlands in September.

Located at 27800 N. Fwy. Service Road , the new 9,055-square-foot restaurant will feature an expansive dog-friendly patio and repurposed design elements such as vintage light fixtures and tables crafted using reclaimed wood from old rickhouses. Sustainability and local community support are at the heart of the Whiskey Cake brand.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to expand in the Houston area, and to bring Whiskey Cake’s unique urban experience to The Woodland’s neighborhood,” said Whiskey Cake CEO Jack Gibbons. “At Whiskey Cake, we’re committed to investing in the local community. We have already established relationships with local artisans, and Chef Aaron Staudenmaier is implementing these fresh, locally-sourced ingredients into dishes that will be available at the new restaurant. Job creation is also very important to us, and we’re looking forward to hiring approximately 90 team members to join us in sharing our hand-crafted menu with everyone in The Woodlands.”

Whiskey Cake is renowned for serving up farm-to-fork dishes and garden-to-glass cocktails out of its scratch kitchen and bar; in other words, familiar American food that has been revved up a notch. Microwave? Never heard of it. Whiskey Cake uses slow-cooking methods on a live wood grill, smoker and spit because everything tastes better that way. In addition to offering delicious dishes, Whiskey Cake’s energetic bartenders hand-make whiskey cocktails and bold elixirs from premium liquors and fresh ingredients picked straight from their on-site garden. Whiskey Cake also offers a wide selection of micro-brewed beers, whiskey flights and curated wines.

When the new restaurant opens, there will be four Whiskey Cake restaurants in the Houston area, seven in Texas and nine nationwide. For more information, including hours, directions and the full menu, visit whiskeycake.com .