Whiskey Cake Makes Highly Anticipated Irving Debut

Popular from-scratch-only kitchen and bar celebrates grand opening today

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is bringing its craft cocktails and farm-fresh comfort food to 3225 Regent Blvd. in Irving on today, June 4.

The popular neighborhood restaurant known for sourcing its flavors, ingredients and ideas straight from local farms, will celebrate its grand opening by donating 50 percent of the proceeds today to Farmers Assisting Returning Military (F.A.R.M.).

“Our flagship location is in Plano, and we are excited to open a second location in the DFW area,” said CEO Steve Shlemon. “Las Colinas has become a popular destination for new businesses and with a second location in North Dallas, we will be able to double the amount of business we provide to our local farmers. We look forward to raising funds for the amazing work that F.A.R.M. does for veterans in North Texas and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Irving’s new Whiskey Cake will have one of the largest whiskey libraries in the DFW area. The restaurant will feature repurposed design elements such as vintage light fixtures and tables crafted using reclaimed wood from a Booker Noe bourbon storage house that was built in the 1920’s.

Whiskey Cake’s menu features farm-to-kitchen dishes and cocktails made in its “from scratch only” kitchen and bar. Microwave? Never heard of it. Whiskey Cake uses slow-cooking methods on a live wood grill, smoker and spit because everything tastes better that way. From its mesquite wood-grilled plates to fresh greens and famous desserts, all of Whiskey Cake’s hand-crafted dishes are served with simple, honest flavors in a rustic, local atmosphere.

The Las Colinas Whiskey Cake will be the second in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and sixth in total, with locations in Oklahoma City, Houston and San Antonio, Texas.

For hours, directions and more information, visit whiskey-cake.com.

