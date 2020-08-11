Whiskey Cake Hires Ray Risley as President and Chief Operating Officer

Popular farm-to-fork kitchen and bar brings on industry veteran known for developing leaders and cultivating culture

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar announced today the hiring of Ray Risley as its new President and Chief Operating Officer.

Risley, a seasoned hospitality executive, brings a long track record of attracting and developing high-level talent to Whiskey Cake. With an impressive history of progressing leaders in the industry, Risley creates a culture amongst employees that promotes the continued ability to adapt, evolve and thrive.

“Ray’s strength in growing brands through investment in team is unique and we are excited to have his exceptional leadership at the helm as we grow Whiskey Cake into a nationally recognized brand,” said Front Burner Restaurants CEO Jack Gibbons. “In any great organization, the ability to adjust and grow is only as strong as the leadership teams you build. Ray is laser-focused on developing leaders and amplifying brands. His expertise will impact our rate of growth and ability to translate the brand to guests in new markets.”

When Risley isn’t working side-by-side with his team, he’s putting his sharpened carpentry skills and appreciation for home-grown vegetables to use. With a handcrafted large box garden that grows tomatoes, herbs and peppers in his backyard, Risley’s personal interests align perfectly with Whiskey Cake’s farm-fresh menu.

“I am thrilled to join the Whiskey Cake team and take on this new role,” Risley said. “I believe a strong cultural and operational foundation will enhance the potential of this innovative restaurant brand. I am also incredibly excited to lead a brand that nurtures relationships with local artisans to deliver farm-to-fork dishes. This is a perfect marriage of my personal and professional passions.”

Whiskey Cake reimagined the neighborhood restaurant almost ten years ago by serving up farm-to-fork dishes and garden-to-glass cocktails out of its scratch kitchen and bar; in other words, familiar American food that has been revved up a notch. Microwave? Never heard of it. Whiskey Cake uses slow-cooking methods on a live wood grill, smoker and spit because everything tastes better that way. In addition to offering delicious dishes, Whiskey Cake’s energetic bartenders hand-make whiskey cocktails and bold elixirs from premium liquors and fresh ingredients picked straight from their on-site garden. Whiskey Cake also offers a wide selection of micro-brewed beers, whiskey flights and curated wines. For more information, including hours, directions and the full menu, visit whiskeycake.com .