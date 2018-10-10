Whimsical treats, toys and more fill Hellertown shop, opening today

A majestic white and pink unicorn kicks up its front legs. A menacing black and blue dragon shows its sharp teeth while soaring above. A genial gnome stands watch next to a glittering fairy box inside a tree.

Fantasy scenes of all kinds come to life to life at Hellertown’s newest shop, Mystical Treatsss, offering nitrogen ice cream, cold brew coffee, fantasy toys and more.

The store, opening today at 1310 Main St., occupies the former space of Pondelek’s Florist & Gifts, which last year moved to 202 Main St. in the borough.

Mystical Treatsss co-owners Bob Weill, of Upper Saucon Township, and Sherry Warren, of Allentown, were looking to create a fun place where the love of fantasies could come alive for people of all ages.

Weil, a former international businessman, was inspired to open the store after visiting a fantasy shop in the Netherlands.

Warren, who spent 15 years in the spa and skin care industry, always fantasized about being a mermaid and was excited to help bring Weill’s vision to life.

The shop features colorful and whimsical furniture and decor — from rock and toadstool-shaped seats to illuminated clouds hanging from the ceiling to dragon- and mermaid-themed bathrooms.

“I don’t want to grow up,” Warren said. “I have two kids of my own, and my daughter was my excuse to focus on mermaids and not feel like I’m a crazy grown-up person.”

The shop features a private party room where kids can create crafts during birthday parties and other functions, as well as a retail area selling a wide array of merchandise — from books, puzzles, dragon puppets and stuffed unicorns to candy, greeting cards, princess costumes and mermaid dolls and tails.

There are also stuff-your-own unicorns and dragons and Harry Potter-themed items such as chocolate frogs.

Ice cream flavors rotate, with about six staples including combinations such as Pixie PB&J (jelly ice cream, peanut butter swirl, Nutter Butter crumbles and chopped peanuts) and Dragon Poop (ultra-dark chocolate ice cream, chocolate chunks, brownie chunks, caramel popcorn and chocolate fudge).

You also can make your own variety by choosing a base (natural cream, chocolate, almond, coconut or sugar-free), flavor (mint, cotton candy, jelly, strawberry and cocoa), swirl-in (berry sauce, peanut butter, Key lime curd, marshmallow or Nutella) and topping (graham crumbs, sprinkles, brownie crunches, Nutter Butter, toasted coconut, freeze-dried berry blend and white chocolate chips).

The ice cream is made with traditional ice cream ingredients as well as liquid nitrogen, which is -320 degrees Farenheit and allows the ice cream to freeze quickly, rather than chilling in the freezer, Warren said.

The liquid nitrogen is evaporated before serving and workers have have undergone safety training related to its use.

“Since the ice cream is made using liquid nitrogen, it’s a bit denser has a smoother consistency,” Warren said.

Warren advises people should “not be in a rush” to get their ice cream at Mystical Treatsss as each cup is made to order.

“There may be a line because it’s more of a process and a show,” she added.

A wide array of drinks include cold brew and nitrogen-infused coffee (Honduran and Brazilian blends and a “brew of the day”) on draft, hot chocolate and apple cider, switchel (apple cider vinegar drink), Jones soda, Spindrift sparkling waters and Flying Cauldron butterscotch beer.

The shop sources many ingredients and products from regional businesses, including apple cider from Bechdolt Orchards in Lower Saucon Township, coffee from Bethlehem’s Monocacy Coffee Co. and pastries and baked goods from Reading’s Sweet Street Desserts. It also is looking to obtain cream from Flint Hill Farm in Upper Saucon Township.

Within a few weeks, the culinary team, led by chef Haika Powell, also plans to introduce soups, salads and sandwiches.

The store is not trying to compete with nearby businesses, but rather “complement Hellertown’s already great business line-up,” Warren said.

“If you’re looking for just butter pecan ice cream in a cone, Vassi’s is amazing and it’s right down the road,” Warren said. “We aren’t trying to be like them.”

Mystical Treatsss, which offers outdoor seating and off-street parking behind the building, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. In the spring and summer, hours will be expand.

