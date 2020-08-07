Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
While CPS pivots to remote learning, Catholic schools in Chicago and suburbs stand by plans to reopen fully as teachers and parents fret

August 7, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

One parent said it's starting to "feel like you have no option but to send your child back.”