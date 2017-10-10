Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Partners with Dirk Nowitzki to Offer “DirkWiches” Promotion

Superior Sandwich Brand Celebrates Hometown Hero’s 20th Season as a Dallas Maverick with Charity Partnership and Season-Long Promotion

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas loves Dirk Nowitzki, and so does Dallas-based Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches. During his 20-years-and-counting career in Dallas, the German-born basketball star has brought both an NBA MVP award and an NBA championship to the city while becoming the 6th leading scorer in NBA history. Nowitzki has also made a positive impact in the community through the establishment of The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which helps provide education, health and well-being for children to enrich their lives and realize their dreams.

To celebrate and thank Nowitzki for the impact he has made on the Dallas area during his time as a member of the Mavericks, Dallas-based Which Wich is proud to announce a new line of “DirkWiches” for his 20th NBA season. These will be available only in Dallas area locations with a special #DirkWich brown bag and will be complemented by souvenir Dirk drink cups and special edition bags of “Dirk’s Chips.”

A dollar from every DirkWich sold at participating Which Wich locations will go to The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. Guests will have the opportunity to make an additional donation in the form of another dollar, 41 dollars (in honor of Nowitzki’s jersey number) or any amount of their choosing. Additionally, Which Wich locations in the Dallas area will have Dirk t-shirts available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the foundation. The T-shirts will also be available on the Which Wich website to give out-of-town fans a chance to support the initiative.

“It is exciting that Which Wich has created the DirkWich in support of my foundation,” said Nowitzki. “I’m humbled – and honored – that they’ve done this and I am grateful that so many nonprofits will benefit from their generosity.”

Each Dallas location will have a life-size cutout of the 7-foot star shooting his famous fadeaway shot. Guests are encouraged to post pictures of themselves with the in-store Dirk to social media for a chance to win prizes, such as the opportunity to meet Nowitzki and enjoy behind-the-scenes experiences at a Mavs game.

“Since Dirk joined the Mavericks back in 1998, he has been a leader both on the court and in the Dallas community,” said Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. “We are all proud of his accomplishments and hope to continue looking for ways to give back to Dallas the way that he has. That’s why we are so excited to share our line of DirkWiches – all inspired by #41 himself – with proceeds going toward The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.”

Both Jeff and Courtney Sinelli were already fans of Nowitzki’s when the first Which Wich opened in downtown Dallas in 2003. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 450 locations with 33 in their home city of Dallas, and the two were enthusiastic to cheer on Dallas’ hometown hero in a unique and bigger way. It was in this spirit that they collaborated with Nowitzki’s team to create the DirkWich program for the brand.

“We are thrilled to have this extraordinary opportunity to celebrate Dirk and thank him for all he has done, and continues to do, for Dallas. He has brought so much joy to this city, from so many great seasons and an NBA championship, as well as the career milestones he continues to accumulate – all while acting as a role model both on and off the court. We are happy to have a way to show our appreciation and help fans show their appreciation by helping support the work he does through his foundation,” said Courtney Sinelli, executive vice president of Which Wich.

The DirkWich program offers something for everyone, and in typical Which Wich style, has more than a few elements of fun. The following DirkWiches, all named in honor of #41, will be available with the special #DirkWich brown bag:

Dirkwurst

Dirkwurst – Authentic German Bratwurst links made from select cuts of pork, dressed with Bavarian-style mustard and sauerkraut on a soft pretzel roll

Tall Baller (aka the double Wicked)

Tall Baller (aka the double Wicked®) – Double portions of turkey breast, ham, roast beef and pepperoni, plus bacon, cheddar, pepper jack and provolone, stacked high, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on our toasted baguette

The 41 Club

The 41 Club – Sliced chicken breast, house made candied bacon and fresh avocado, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on our toasted baguette

Swishwich

Swishwich® – This vegetarian Wich is piled high with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, crisp cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, and fresh avocado, with mayo and 1000 island dressing on our toasted whole wheat baguette

MVPizza

MVPizza – Pepperoni, melted mozzarella and provolone topped with marinara and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos® then “dribbled” with cool Ranch dressing on our toasted baguette

MFFL – Mavs Fan for Life

MFFL – Mavs Fan for Life – “The second best Cuban in town!” – Layers of hand-pulled fire-braised pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and thinly sliced pickles atop a coat of yellow mustard on our toasted baguette

Customers who make an additional $1 or more donation to The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation will receive a card in the image of Dirk, which they can keep as a memento or use to write a fan message that Which Wich will deliver to him. The brand’s kids’ meals will come with special edition Dirk-themed stickers throughout the promotion.

For more information on The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, visit http://dnfoundation.org.

