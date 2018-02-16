Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Opening First London Location Late February 2018



Dallas-based Custom Crafted Sandwich Franchise Enters European Market with 100 New Locations to Follow by 2028.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches, the Dallas-based, customizable brown bag sandwich concept is excited to announce the grand opening of its first United Kingdom location later this month. The opening marks the first of 10 stores set to open within the next four years throughout the country with the expectation of reaching 100 locations in operation by 2028. The entry into London adds to the brand’s expansive global footprint with more than 500 stores open or in development in 40 states and 9 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Mexico, the UAE and Qatar.

“London is a global hub and entry point into Europe. The opening of the first European location is a major milestone for Which Wich and we’re thrilled about the larger continental expansion that’s set to follow,” said Jeff Sinelli, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Vibe Officer for Which Wich. “London is known for its mix of cuisines, and we’re excited to bring a diverse variety of quality sandwiches and the unique Which Wich vibe to Londoners for the very first time.”

The London Which Wich location is set to open for business on February 26 with a grand opening slated for February 28. The UK introduction is led by brothers, Rami and Nader Awada of AAA Investment House who first fell in love with Which Wich in the United States and recognized a greater opportunity to bring customizable, hot sandwiches made with fresh ingredients to the people of London. The first London Which Wich is located at Unit 8, Central St. Giles, London WC2H 8AG United Kingdom, in the heart of the city’s West End where offices, restaurants and historic real estate collide to form a bustling, high-traffic environment.

“The vibe of Which Wich is like nothing else – it’s fun, creative and fresh. Londoners love their sandwiches, and the opportunity to introduce a brand which offers endless customization and locally-sourced ingredients coupled with an innovative ordering process is extremely exciting, and a concept we feel Londoners will fall in love with,” said Rami Awada.

The first store will feature classic Which Wich menu favorites like the brand’s signature Wicked sandwich alongside new additions that embody the vibrant cuisine found across London. A “Favourites” category will include the Chicken Tikka Wich, Loaded BBQ Pork Wich, Super-Veggie Wrap, and Banh Mi Wich. The “Premium” category will include the Cali Chicken Club Wich, Shrimp Po’ Boy Wich, Big Italian Meatball Wich and Beef Mushroom Melt Wich. The London Which Wich will also offer a line of fries with the option of either regular or sweet potato to pair with a variety of House Dipping Sauces. The restaurant will feature sautéed mushrooms and a homemade, gourmet coleslaw made in-house daily. For early risers and those on-the-go in the morning, the London Which Wich will feature a breakfast menu with fresh poached eggs, Wiches and six artisan coffee options made from freshly roasted beans delivered straight from their in-house bean roasters, as well as tea and hot chocolate.

The Awadas have built an extensive network of UK-based sourcing partners specializing in artisan breads, meats and cheeses. The location will also offer a unique “Grab and Go” section where busy professionals can quickly pick up soups, salads, various dips and breakfast porridge.

“Several months of planning and preparation have all led up to the culmination of this major milestone for the brand. Interweaving the Which Wich vibe with the fast-paced, upscale London feel is exciting and we’re fully supportive of the Awada brothers as they continue this journey of developing the brand’s presence across the UK and spur further development throughout Europe,” said Sinelli.

About Which Wich

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2014, QSR named Which Wich one of their “2014 Best Franchise Deals” and Forbes listed Which Wich as one of their 2014 “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich is also the recipient of the 2015 Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award. Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 39 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

