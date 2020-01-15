Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Launches Wicked Wednesday

Innovative Sandwich Brand Offers Iconic Wicked Sandwich for $5 Every Wednesday in 2020 Beginning January 15

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Which Wich Superior Sandwiches , the Dallas-based game-changing sandwich brand with more than 400 locations across the globe, is providing fans of the company’s iconic Wicked even more reason to indulge in 2020 with the Wicked Wednesday campaign. Every Wednesday during the year beginning on January 15, a Regular Wicked will be just $5 for all guests.

“Tacos can have Tuesday. We’re taking Wednesday,” said Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. “When I first launched Which Wich, every other place was slapping together weak, bland sandwiches and I wanted to provide our guests with something you could really feel in your hands and sink your teeth into. Now, it’s time to make Wednesdays much more wicked.”

The Wicked, one of the very first sandwiches offered by the 15+ year old brand and one of the brand’s most popular Signature items, features turkey, ham, roast beef, pepperoni, and bacon, plus the choice of three cheeses and any additional toppings.

“More than ever, our Which Wich guests are looking for a great value and that’s what we’re giving them with the Wicked Wednesday offer,” said Cherry Hearn, President of Which Wich. “The Wicked is a mouthful but unlike other places, we’re not skimping on what’s between the bread. At just $5 it’s the perfect solution to a big lunch time craving or to grab for a fun and easy Wednesday dinner.”

To learn more about Which Wich and to find your closest location, visit www.whichwich.com . You can follow Which Wich on Twitter and Instagram at @WhichWich or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/whichwich .

About Which Wich

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2019, Entrepreneur Magazine named Which Wich one of its Fastest Growing Franchises and in 2018, Which Wich was ranked as the #9 sandwich brand on the magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises. In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the first winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award and has been named by Forbes as one of their “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com .

