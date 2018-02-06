Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Launches #HoopsWithDirk Sweepstakes to Win Shoot-Around with Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas-based Sandwich Brand Gives Fans Chance to Shoot Hoops with Hometown Hero and More Prizes as Part of 20th Season Continuing Celebration

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Which Wich Superior Sandwiches is giving Mavericks fans the chance of a lifetime to go one-on-one with number 41. Until February 23, the Dallas-based brand is accepting entries in the #HoopsWithDirk sweepstakes. The first prize winner will have the chance to bring three friends along to play a game of WICH, similar to the popular basketball shoot-around game HORSE, against NBA star Dirk Nowitzki as well as four tickets to a Mavericks game and a tour of the Mavericks locker room. Additional sweepstakes prizes include four tickets to a Mavericks game with a locker room tour, two tickets to a Mavericks game, Which Wich gift cards, and Which Wich Dirk fade away t-shirts.

“As Dirk’s incredible 20th season rolls on, so does our support of him, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and his fans all across the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area. Now, we’re giving those fans the chance to challenge one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA,” said Courtney Sinelli, executive vice president of Which Wich. “We may not be able to help those who enter with their jump shots but we are thrilled to give one lucky Mavs fan and his or her friends the chance to share the court with Dirk.”

There are two ways to enter the #HoopsWithDirk sweepstakes. First, entries can be made by visiting any Which Wich in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, taking a picture of a DirkWich (or anything Which Wich related) and posting on social media using the hashtag #HoopsWithDirk, #Sweepstakes and @WhichWich. Secondly, entries can be made simply by ordering any of the line of six DirkWiches online at order.whichwich.com. Official rules can be found at www.whichwich.com/hoopswithdirkrules.

The #HoopsWithDirk sweepstakes is another part of the ongoing celebration at Which Wich for Nowitzki’s 20th anniversary as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Which Wich founders Jeff and Courtney Sinelli developed the campaign to thank Nowitzki for the impact he has made on the Dallas area. It includes the introduction of a line of six DirkWiches available only in Dallas area locations with a special #DirkWich brown bag and complemented with souvenir Dirk drink cups and special edition bags of “Dirk’s Chips.” During the campaign, a dollar from every DirkWich sold at participating Which Wich locations and a portion of the proceeds from souvenir cups and special edition chips will go to The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. Guests will have the opportunity to make an additional donation in the form of another dollar, 41 dollars (in honor of Nowitzki’s jersey number) or any amount of their choosing. Additionally, Which Wich locations in the Dallas area will have Dirk t-shirts available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the foundation. The t-shirts will also be available on the Which Wich website to give out-of-town fans a chance to support the initiative.

“It is exciting that Which Wich has created the DirkWich in support of my foundation,” said Nowitzki. “I’m humbled – and honored – that they’ve done this and I am grateful that so many nonprofits will benefit from their generosity.”

Both Jeff and Courtney Sinelli were already fans of Nowitzki’s when the first Which Wich opened in downtown Dallas in 2003. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 450 locations with 33 in their home city of Dallas, and the two were enthusiastic to cheer on Dallas’ hometown hero in a unique and bigger way. It was in this spirit that they collaborated with Nowitzki’s team to create the DirkWich program for the brand as well as the sweepstakes to reward loyal fans.

Customers who make an additional $1 or more donation to The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation will receive a card in the image of Dirk, which they can keep as a memento or use to write a fan message that Which Wich will deliver to him. The brand’s kids’ meals will come with special edition Dirk-themed stickers throughout the promotion.

For more information on The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, visit http://dnfoundation.org.

About Which Wich

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2014, QSR named Which Wich one of their “2014 Best Franchise Deals” and Forbes listed Which Wich as one of their 2014 “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich is also the recipient of the 2015 Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award. Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

About The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation

The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation’s mission is to put children first and assist them through programs focusing on their wellbeing, health and education. The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation awards grants yearly and funds projects to nonprofit organizations which aim to prioritize the overall wellbeing of children. The Foundation lifts up children who are affected by illness, poverty, abuse and neglect through proper channels of guidance and directs them on a path to success.

