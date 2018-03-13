Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Launches Eggwiches Systemwide

Innovative Dallas-based Sandwich Brand Introduces Three New Wiches Featuring Sunny Side Up Eggs Available at All Locations Beginning March 13

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For more than a decade, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches has focused on providing a sandwich experience unlike anything else in the restaurant world. On March 13, the company is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovative offering: Eggwiches. All three sandwiches in the new Eggwiches line feature a sunny side up egg, providing Which Wich guests the delicious taste and delectable texture of a runny egg.

“It’s been our mission since opening our first Which Wich location to provide flavors and combinations you simply cannot get at another sandwich chain,” said Jeff Sinelli, Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. “A runny egg is the perfect complement to the bold ingredients we pile onto our wiches. We spent a lot of time in the R&D kitchen to create just the right balance and to get our process right. We’re excited for our guests to get the chance to bite into a warm, runny Eggwich.”

The three new Eggwiches include:

The Brunchwich – Rotisserie roasted beef and lamb gyro slices, smoked thick-cut bacon, American cheese, fresh tomatoes, house-made Harissa mayo, and a sunny side up egg on a toasted baguette

– Rotisserie roasted beef and lamb gyro slices, smoked thick-cut bacon, American cheese, fresh tomatoes, house-made Harissa mayo, and a sunny side up egg on a toasted baguette Banh Mi – Soy glazed pulled pork, sliced cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, fresh cilantro, house-made Sriracha mayo, and a sunny side up egg on a toasted baguette

– Soy glazed pulled pork, sliced cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, fresh cilantro, house-made Sriracha mayo, and a sunny side up egg on a toasted baguette Cheeseburgerwich – Tender sirloin, smoked thick-cut bacon, American cheese, fresh tomatoes, caramelized onions, pickles, toasted sesame seeds, special sauce, and a sunny side up egg on a toasted baguette

Accompanying the launch of the first ever Eggwiches are two new dessert options, Courtney’s Cakes and Courtney’s Cookies. Developed by and named after Courtney Sinelli, co-founder and executive vice president of Which Wich, Courtney’s Cakes include options for birthday cake with buttercream icing, chocolate cake with cream cheese icing or carrot cake with cream cheese frosting while Courtney’s Cookies are toffee infused and full of rich chocolate chips and yellow M&M’s.

“We’re introducing such an amazing savory option with our Eggwiches that we knew we needed some sweet to balance it out,” said Courtney Sinelli. “Our line of Courtney’s Cakes and our new Courtney’s Cookie are the perfect indulgent snack to treat yourself to or share with family or friends.”

About Which Wich

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2014, QSR named Which Wich one of their “2014 Best Franchise Deals” and Forbes listed Which Wich as one of their 2014 “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich is also the recipient of the 2015 Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award. Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

