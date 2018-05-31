Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Honors Military with 10th Annual Flag Your Bag Campaign

Sandwich Chain Plans to Donate 25,000 Bags of Non-Perishable Goods to Veterans and Active Military During 2018 Campaign

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For the 10th year in a row, Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches, the award-winning fast casual sandwich concept, is using the time between Memorial Day and Independence Day to encourage guests to help the company show appreciation for active and retired men and women of the armed forces with its annual Flag Your Bag campaign. This year, Which Wich is aiming to collect 25,000 bags to surpass 100,000 bags donated since the beginning of the campaign a decade ago.

“This is a time of year when we reflect on the liberties and freedoms that we all enjoy and want to say thank you for the dedication and sacrifice of our armed services,” said Jeff Sinelli, Which Wich’s founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer. “They give so much to us and we are proud to give back to them with our Flag Your Bag campaign for a tenth year.”

Between Monday, May 28 and Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Which Wich guests are encouraged to write their own heartfelt messages to members of the military with red and blue Sharpies® on the brand’s signature brown bags and hang them on each Which Wich location’s Community Wall. Representatives from the brand will collect bags decorated with messages of support, patriotic art and notes of encouragement from Which Wich locations around the country and send them to the company’s headquarters in Dallas where they will be filled with non-perishable donations and sent to active and veteran U.S. servicemen and women.

David Thompson has served as the Director of Construction for Which Wich for more than five years. However, prior to his construction career, Thompson served as a Marine all around the world, from Singapore to Hawaii to Australia to Okinawa. He even played a vital role in the liberation of Kuwait during the Gulf War. For Thompson, Flag Your Bag is an important way that Which Wich supports the troops throughout the entire franchise community.

“For active duty military who are overseas, it can often feel like you are out of sight and out of mind. When I was overseas, getting a letter from a student in elementary school or a mother who lost her son and wanted to show her support meant the world. Active duty military members sometimes go weeks without getting any mail, so a care package with a few goodies goes a long way,” said Thompson. “The Flag Your Bag program makes a huge impact on people serving overseas because getting something from back home reassures you that others are behind you and supporting you.”

According to the Department of Defense, there are 1.3 million men and women on active duty, 742,000 civilian personnel, with another 826 thousand serving in the National Guard and Reserve forces. Which Wich is committed to providing those men and women tokens of appreciation and support through Flag Your Bag and franchisees support the campaign all over the U.S. with individual Which Wich locations contributing as many as 2,000 bags to local military bases in previous years. Which Wich also supports members of the U.S. military through the International Franchise Association’s VetFran initiative, making all honorable discharged veterans eligible for $10,000 off their initial franchise fee to open up their first Which Wich location. Veterans own Which Wich franchises across the country including veterans operating locations in Louisiana, Indiana, and Texas.

“Veterans and those who are active and stationed in the U.S. love nice gestures. Usually a simple handshake or thank you is all they need to feel loved and supported, so the Flag Your Bag program has the power to not only make their day, but their month or even their year. I’ve seen guys frame the bags we give them and hang them in their homes,” added Thompson. “Giving the troops a bag with goodies might seem small, but in reality, it means so much to them. I’m truly honored to be a part of Which Wich and the Flag Your Bag program. As a veteran, it means the world to me to help our troops.”

In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the first winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation's Restaurant News MenuMasters "Healthful Innovations" award and has been named by Forbes as one of their "30 Best Franchises To Buy." Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries.

