Which Wich Offers Delivery for A Dollar During Month of May

Superior Sandwich Brand Continues to Offer Convenience & Customization to Guests with Month Long Promotion

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For more than 15 years, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, the award-winning fast casual sandwich concept, has changed the sandwich industry with its bold offerings and unique ordering system, growing to more than 400 locations across the U.S. and amassing a loyal following of Which Wich fans. Now, the company is giving those fans added incentive to experience Which Wich conveniently with the launch of a campaign where delivery will only be $1 for all orders made online or through the Which Wich app during the month of May.

“We’re proud of the customer service and experience we offer within the black-and-yellow walls of our Which Wich restaurants but we also understand that our guests increasingly want to enjoy our sandwiches and offerings either at home, at school, at parties or really anywhere else,” said Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. “During the month of May, we’re celebrating spring and making the delivery fee for all orders just one dollar to encourage enjoyment of Which Wich wherever you want.”

Which Wich online ordering is available by visiting https://order.whichwich.com/ and anyone can sign up for Vibe Club Rewards by visiting https://www.whichwich.com/rewards or downloading the new Which Wich mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Which Wich

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2018, Which Wich was ranked as the #9 sandwich brand on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018. In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the first winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award and has been named by Forbes as one of their “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.

