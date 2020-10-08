Which Wich Announces London Expansion

The Innovative Sandwich Brand Gives Fans a Chance to Experience “Virtual Kitchens”

London ( RestaurantNews.com ) Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, a Texas-based, game-changing sandwich brand has announced it is opening two new virtual restaurant locations in Battersea and Bethnal Green this month.

The first Which Wich restaurant in the United Kingdom opened in Central St Giles, near New Oxford Street in February 2018, and has since built a raving fan base for its customisable, freshly made-to-order, hot toasted sandwiches and salads using high quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Since the onset of Covid-19, demand in Central West London has shifted to delivery and take out, for remote workers and families who continue to crave Which Wich’s unique flavours. As a result, Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches adjusted its short-term expansion plans, postponing the launch of two city workforce locations to the opening of two new virtual kitchens for delivery-only demand instead.

With these three restaurant locations, Which Wich® will now be able to service home and office delivery demand across London, from Fulham in the West, through central London and up to Shoreditch in the East.

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches will be open from early til late, starting the day with their unique hot breakfast muffin range. The daytime menu of hot toasted ‘Wiches’ also has a strong appeal to the health conscious, as any of the “Build Your Own” Wiches can come wrapped in lettuce, a spinach tortilla, or as a salad.

UK Master Franchisee, Rami Awada, adds “In a challenging time for the London hospitality market, we are delighted to have the proven track record to launch new openings, bringing renewed menu choice to London customers and new jobs for talented team members.”

Key Facts:

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches are customisable, freshly made to order, baked in our oven and served hot.

We use the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients.

We serve a breakfast range of muffins and pots, featuring our specialty poached eggs, ‘wiches and artisan coffee.

Which Wich® has a strong menu offering for the health conscious. Any of our “Build Your Own” wiches can come wrapped in lettuce, a spinach tortilla, as a salad, or we can “skinny” your bread. We also have many Vegetarian/Vegan options.

In addition to customised wiches, guests can enjoy hand-dipped shakes, signature house fries including sweet potato fries, house dipping sauces and just-out-of-the-oven cookies.

We cater to local businesses and delivery is available from South West London, through Central and up to Shoreditch in East London.

Sandwichfaction Guaranteed

– if you’re not 100% satisfied with your Wich at the time you receive it, we will replace it, refund your money, or both.

About Which Wich

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2019, Entrepreneur Magazine named Which Wich one of its Fastest Growing Franchises and in 2018, Which Wich was ranked as the #9 sandwich brand on the magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises. In 2017, Which Wich ranked as #9 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and landed at #20 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. In 2016, Restaurant Business named Which Wich the irst winner of its Future 50 Pacesetter award. Which Wich is the recipient of a Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award and has been named by Forbes as one of their “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 40 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com .

