Which Midwest states are reopening economies amid the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s a breakdown

May 1, 2020 | 5:52pmFrom www.chicagotribune.com
Across the nation, governors are continuing to balance how best to protect citizens from the coronavirus pandemic with reopening sectors of their economy amid record job losses. In the Midwest, a wide range of strategies have emerged. Some governors never issued stay-at-home orders and many businesses have been allowed to reopen. Some are taking a more gradual approach. And in states where COVID-19 cases remain high, most businesses are still closed. Here’s a breakdown of the policies implemented by the Midwest’s 12 governors as of May 1.