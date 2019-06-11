Whether chorizo or brats, you can't mark Father's Day without sausage

This will be a different Father’s Day for my siblings and I. We lost our dad last fall — a most awesome man, one-time butcher, bricklayer, bartender, building inspector and commercial artist. His high standards taught us all about hard work, duty, commitment and which tools to use for the job. From him we learned to make a martini, to seek the sweetest meat near the bone, to turn the steaks with tongs (never a fork, lest the juices run out) and that chocolate can never be too dark.

Since then, our family happily welcomed a couple of fathers into the fold — my son-in-law with the birth of his first daughter, and a new brother-in-law, and his children and grandchildren. We gather and remember Dad with more laughter than tears and fill our plates with his favorite foods.

All these fathers have many more things in common than children. Fishing, golfing, boating, cars. Anything off the grill. All happily do the grilling themselves — even on their own day. All of them love sausage for its bold flavor, ease of preparation and moderate price tag. On pizza, in a bun, at the ballpark, nestled in sauteed peppers, as a spaghetti topper, alongside eggs for breakfast, you name it. Sausage works for every occasion. And perhaps not least because it pairs so well with beer. Simple indulgences indeed!

To celebrate fathers past and present, we’ll start the day with Mexican chorizo. Not to be confused with Spanish chorizo, which is cured like salami, Mexico’s fresh ground pork and red chile combination boasts seasonings of vinegar, cumin and other spices. Typically, Mexican chorizo is not sold stuffed into casings to eat as a link. Rather, the loose meat browns beautifully in a skillet for tucking into warm tortillas or to use as the base of a stew.

I pair the highly seasoned chorizo meat with eggs and vegetables for a casual brunch option. Here, I’ve added hominy and poblano for a saucy, quick-cooking stew that gets topped with a chunky avocado salsa, crumbled aged cheese and a fried egg. Warmed corn tortillas (or chunks of corn bread), sliced melon sprinkled with lime, and tangy cheladas (beer and lime cocktails) round out the brunch menu nicely.

Cheladas also go well with the bratwurst sandwiches that please a group at lunch or dinner. Grill the brats if you wish, or, add a golden crust by searing them in a skillet. Then, caramelize onions and apples, along with beer, to create a braise for simmering the links into rich goodness. Serve the mixture piled onto buns.

To accompany the rich sandwiches, I offer a doctored-up, spicy, whole-grain mustard and extra crisp, nearly sauerkraut, cabbage side dish.

Cook for the fathers in your life. Consider it a delicious payback for all they’ve taught you.

Chorizo, hominy and tomatillo stew with eggs and guac salsa

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

6 large tomatillos (about 12 ounces total), husked

2 or 3 small, ripe plum tomatoes (about 6 ounces total)

1 poblano chile, cored, seeded, chopped

½ medium-size white onion, chopped

9 to 12 ounces uncooked pork chorizo, removed from plastic casing

1 can (15.5 ounces) hominy, drained, rinsed well

1/2 cup chicken broth

Salt

1 medium ripe avocado, halved, pitted

½ small serrano chile pepper, seeded, minced (or to taste)

Olive oil

4 large eggs

1 ½ tablespoons butter

Grated queso anjejo or romano cheese

Chopped fresh cilantro

1. Heat broiler to high. Line a small baking sheet with foil. Put tomatillos, tomatoes and poblano on foil. Broil, 6 inches from heat source, until vegetables are lightly charred on one side, about 6 minutes. Flip vegetables; broil to char the other side, about 3 minutes. Cool. Discard the tomato skins. Peel the poblano, discarding the core and seeds; chop the flesh coarsely.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add onion and chorizo. Cook, breaking up chorizo with a spoon, until browned and chorizo is cooked, about 10 minutes. Drain excess fat if desired.

3. Stir 4 of the roasted tomatillos and all the tomatoes into the chorizo in the skillet. Break the tomatoes and tomatillos into bite-size pieces. Stir in the poblano. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, 5 minutes.

4. Stir in hominy and chicken broth. Simmer until pan juices have thickened a bit, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt, usually about ¼ teaspoon. (Mixture can be made in advance and refrigerated for a couple of days. Reheat in the pan before serving.)

5. For guac salsa, put the remaining roasted tomatillos into a small bowl. Crush well with a fork. Add the flesh from the avocado. Crush with the fork into a rough-textured salsa. Season with the serrano chile and salt.

6. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add a swirl of olive oil to lightly coat the pan. Add the eggs in a single uncrowded layer. Reduce heat to very low, cover the pan and cook, 3 minutes. Uncover; cook until whites are opaque and yolks set to soft but still runny, 1 minute or so.

7. Reheat the hominy mixture until hot; stir in butter until it melts. Divide it among 4 shallow serving bowls or deep plates. Top each with an egg. Sprinkle generously with cheese and cilantro. Pass the guac salsa to spoon over the top.

Nutrition information per serving: 604 calories, 43 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 254 mg cholesterol, 30 g carbohydrates, 8 g sugar, 26 g protein, 1,255 mg sodium, 9 g fiber

Chelada (beer and lime cocktail)

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 serving

1 large lime, halved

Coarse salt, optional

1 can (12 ounces) pilsner-style beer, well chilled

Rub the cut edge of the lime around the rim of a chilled beer glass. Dip the rim in the salt, if desired. Fill the glass half full with ice cubes. Squeeze the juice from both lime halves into the glass. Slowly pour in the beer. Serve right away.

Beer-cooked brats with sweet onions and homemade condiments

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Makes: 5 servings

5 uncooked bratwurst, about 1 pound

6 tablespoons butter

1 large (12 ounces) sweet onion, halved, thinly sliced

1 small crisp apple, cored, diced

1 cup pilsner or lager-style beer

3 cups speedy sauerkraut, see recipe (OR 14 ounces store-bought, refrigerated sauerkraut)

5 sausage rolls or pretzel buns

Sweet and spicy mustard, see recipe

1. Put bratwurst into a large heavy-bottomed skillet. Set heat to medium. Cook, turning sausages, until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. (Alternatively, grill the sausages over medium heat, turning often, until golden on all sides.) Set sausages aside on a plate.

2. Set the skillet over medium-low heat. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter, onion and apple. Cook and stir until onions are golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in beer. Heat to a simmer; add the bratwurst. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until sausages are cooked through and liquid has nearly evaporated, about 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, drain the sauerkraut well (or rinse store-bought sauerkraut well). Heat remaining butter in small saucepan; add drained sauerkraut. Cook and stir to heat through, about 10 minutes.

4. Split the buns; pile with the sausage and onion mixture. Serve with the mustard and warmed sauerkraut.

Nutrition information per serving: 819 calories, 59 g fat, 25 g saturated fat, 139 mg cholesterol, 47 g carbohydrates, 13 g sugar, 26 g protein, 3,014 mg sodium, 6 g fiber

Speedy sauerkraut (aka quick-pickled cabbage)

Prep: 20 minutes

Chill: 24 hours

Makes: about 4 cups

You can substitute two bags (16 ounces each) shredded cabbage and carrots for the head of cabbage. The sauerkraut flavor changes day by day. It will keep a week or so in the refrigerator. Enjoy it chilled as a slaw, or saute in butter or bacon fat for a warm side dish.

1 small green cabbage (about 2 ½ pounds)

1 large carrot, peeled, finely shaved

1 ½ tablespoons coarse kosher salt

3 or 4 bay leaves, broken into bits

1 teaspoon each: coriander seeds, caraway seeds

½ teaspoon coarsely crushed black peppercorns

1. Discard any tough outer cabbage leaves. Cut cabbage in half; cut away the core. Shred cabbage with a very sharp slicing knife or a mandolin.

2. Put cabbage and carrot into a large glass or plastic bowl. Add the salt. Use clean hands to crush the vegetables together with the salt. Keep turning and crushing everything together until the salt dissolves in the released liquid.

3. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Compact the mixture; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate, stirring every few hours, for 24 hours. To serve, pick out the bay leaves. Drain off the liquid.

Nutrition information per serving: 68 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 16 g carbohydrates, 9 g sugar, 3 g protein, 2,216 mg sodium, 7 g fiber

Sweet and spicy mustard

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes: a generous ½ cup

1/2 cup whole-grain Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/8 teaspoon each, ground: allspice, cinnamon

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Cover; let stand 15 minutes before using. Or, refrigerate up to 1 week.

Nutrition information per serving: 22 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 0 g protein, 361 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

