Where you can get a pork and sauerkraut meal in the Lehigh Valley on New Year's Day

Part superstition and part tradition, eating pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day is like a Pennsylvania Dutch-style insurance policy for the new year.

It is believed to bring good luck and good fortune in the months ahead.

Here are a few places that will be serving pork and sauerkraut dinners around the Lehigh Valley on New Year’s Day:

Dinner: noon-3 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 109 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua. Donations accepted. 570-668-2180.

Dinner: pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverage. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 16th and Chew street, Allentown. $10; $5, ages 12 and under. 610-437-2531.

Dinner: noon-5 p.m. Hosted by the Palmerton Lions Club. Sokol Hall, 452 Lehigh Ave., Palmerton. $9, includes beverage and dessert. 610-381-3288, 610-657-4903.

Supper: Large and small platters, dessert and beverage included. 3-6 p.m. Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Company, 259 Lime St., Bowmanstown. $9. 610-852-2722.