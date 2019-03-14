Where to watch your team play in Baltimore during March Madness

Come early spring, college basketball fans tend to go a little mad.

The NCAA tournament calls for over two weeks of nonstop television watching, obsessive bracket tracking and never-say-never underdog triumphs that make it all worthwhile. Here’s where you and your friends can gather, cheer on your favorite teams and make the most of March Madness around Baltimore.

Alexander’s Tavern, a regular meet-up spot for Virginia Tech fans, serves brunch, tavern fare and daily specials. The bar and restaurant also offers gluten-free and vegan menus. (710 S. Broadway, Fells Point.)

Bandito’s Bar and Kitchen, an official University of Maryland bar, serves happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays. (1118 S. Charles St., Federal Hill.)

Bartender’s Pub has it all: Beer, pizza, sandwiches and tons of weekday specials. The University of North Carolina hangout also has an extensive whiskey selection. (2218 Boston St., Canton.)

Crossbar Der Biergarten will run a variety of food and drink specials during the tournament. The Michigan State gathering space will also host its own bracket pool. (18 E. Cross St., Federal Hill.)

Delia Foley’s will open early for daytime games during the tournament and will also host its own bracket competition. The Irish-themed, University of Michigan pub will run a variety of drink specials including $12 pitchers. (1439 S. Charles St., Federal Hill.)

DogWatch Tavern will stream the tournament across its many TV screens. The bar, which runs its regular happy hour on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will also offer specials to coincide with any Syracuse games.

Don’t Know Tavern offers its usual happy hour menu on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and serves a weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The West Virginia University meet-up spot runs other food and beverage specials Monday-Sunday. (1453 Light St., South Baltimore.)

El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen serves its weekday happy hour menu from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will open early Thursday and Friday during the tournament. The Ohio State University, University of Maryland and Auburn University cantina also serves weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lighthouse Tavern has everything a University of Maryland fan could want, from the classic buffalo chicken dip to reasonably priced beers and mixed drinks. (1226 S. Clinton St., Canton.)

Looney’s Pub in Canton will cater to Terps fans with daily specials on food and beverages. The popular pub, a University of Maryland fan favorite, also serves weekend brunch. (2900 O'Donnell St.)

Magerks Pub in Federal Hill offers an array of game-time munchies like chicken fingers, crab dip and egg rolls. The Ohio State University fans will also go wild for the $9 Philly-style cheesesteaks. (1061 S. Charles St., Federal Hill.)

Smaltimore serves everything from burgers and beer to sushi. The Pennsylvania State University bar has daily specials, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, as well as weekday happy hour until 7 p.m. (2522 Fait Ave., Canton.)

Wayward Smokehouse opens at 11 a.m., but will show all the games during that hour and beyond. The University of Alabama bar serves happy hour deals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays. (1117 S. Charles St., Federal Hill.)

