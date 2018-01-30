Where To Take Your Valentine To Dine

Enjoy a gourmet dinner this Valentine's Day with special menus at local restaurants, meals prepared for at-home romance and of course, plenty of sweets.

The Griswold Inn, 36 Main St., Essex, offers a Valentine’s prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14 in its historic dining room for $58, with entree choices of pan-seared scallops with English pea risotto and filet of beef with bleu cheese gratin. The regular menu will be available that evening, and the prix-fixe choices are also available a la carte. The Gris also offers special additions to its wine bar menu Feb. 14 to 18, including pan-seared beef tenderloin and dark Belgian chocolate fondue for two. 860-767-1776, griswoldinn.com.

The inn also offers a “Celebrate Your Romance” overnight package through Feb. 18, with a $75 dining voucher. Information: griswoldinn.com/celebrate-your-romance.

Millwright's, 77 West St., Simsbury, offers a four-course prix-fixe menu Feb. 13 to 18. The meal includes gougeres and Beausoleil oysters for the table along with choices of first, second, main and dessert courses. Entrée options include NY strip, guinea hen, salmon and cauliflower with grains and spiced yogurt. The menu is $69 on Feb. 13 and 18, and $79 Feb. 14 through 17. 860-651-5500, millwrightsrestaurant.com.

Artisan Restaurant, located at the Delamar Hotel at 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, offers a special multicourse menu on Feb. 14 with entrees like cioppino, Maine lobster and pan-roasted lamb chops. Cost is $65. Reservations recommended; 860-937-2525, artisanwesthartford.com.

Artisan Restaurant in Southport (275 Old Post Road) offers a special multicourse menu on Feb. 14 with entrees like Maine lobster, lemon risotto and filet mignon Rossini. Cost is $75. Reservations recommended; 203-307-4222, artisansouthport.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino restaurants offer various Valentine’s Day specials at Sugar Factory, David Burke Prime, Alta Strada, Cedars and VUE24. foxwoods.com/valentinesday.

Red Lantern Restaurant & Lounge at Foxwoods offers a couples' hands-on sushi-making class Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., featuring signature sushi rolls paired with a selection of sake. Tickets are $149 per couple. Information: redlanternfoxwoods.com or 860-312-8480.

Mohegan Sun’s restaurants offer special Valentine’s Day menus at The Lansdowne, BALLO Italian, Todd English’s Tuscany, Hash House A Go Go, Bobby Flay’s Bar Americain, Jasper White’s Summer Shack and Sushi Koya. mohegansun.com/dining.

Bistro on Main, 867 Main St., Manchester, offers a four-course “La Saint Valentin” prix-fixe dinner on Feb. 14, with entrees like bouef en croûte (filet mignon baked in puff pastry); Chilean sea bass with lump crab meat and pan-seared veal chop. Wine pairings are also available, along with complimentary champagne toast. Cost is $65. Reservations by phone, email or in person; online reservations are not available. 860-432-5267, rsvp@bistro-on-main.com. (See full menu at bistro-on-main.com.)

Shell & Bones, 100 S. Water St., New Haven, offers special Valentine’s menu items in addition to its regular menu from Feb. 10 to 17, with entrees ($34 to $48) like bouillabaisse, cowboy steak and bone marrow with foie gras, vegetable paella and two-way duck with duck breast and sausage. The restaurant’s “Oysters Are For Lovers” promotion offers a half-bottle of Gruet sparkling wine for $10 when ordered with a dozen oysters. 203-787-3466, shellandbones.com.

The Essex, 30 Main St., Centerbrook, offers a special prix-fixe tasting menu Feb. 12 to 16 in its Hearth dining room (with reservations.) Entree selections include tasting of monkfish and Snake River Farms Wagyu beef duo. Cost is $55; sparkling wine/champagne pairings available for $35. The Essex’s regular menu is served in the main restaurant. 860-237-4189, theessex.com.

ON20, 400 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, offers a six-course tasting menu on Feb. 14 with courses like Russian osetra caviar, celeriac veloute, Hudson Valley foie gras “au torchon,” pan-roasted sea scallops, roast tenderloin of beef and “paradise” cake. Cost is $75; beverage pairing available for $40. 860-722-5161, ontwenty.com.

Dakota of Rocky Hill, 1489 Silas Deane Hwy, offers assorted appetizer, entree, dessert and drink specials on Feb. 14, including main courses of raspberry salmon, filet mignon Oscar and white truffle chicken ($16.95 to $30.95.) 860-257-7752, dakotarockyhill.com.

The Wharf at Madison Beach Hotel, 94 West Wharf Road, Madison, runs a Valentine’s menu Feb. 10 through 17 with special appetizers, entrees, desserts and cocktails. Entree choices include rack of wild boar, wild king salmon and wild whiskey coq au vin ($26 to $34.) 203-350-0014, madisonbeachhotel.com.

The IRONS Restaurant & Bar at Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd., runs a prix-fixe Valentine’s menu Feb. 10 through 17 during dinner hours, with salad, soup, entree choice of bourbon butter scallops or petite beef Wellington, and dessert for $50. 860-572-0731, hiltonmystic.com.

Blue Plate Kitchen, 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, offers a $34.95 prix-fixe menu from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, with entree choices of seared swordfish and “figgy piggy” pork tenderloin with sauteed figs and shallots. 860-906-1419, bpkwesthartford.com.

Angelico’s Lake House, 81 North Main St., East Hampton, offers a Valentine’s menu on Feb. 14 with special appetizers, salads and entrees ($24 to $34) like bacon-wrapped salmon, roast prime rib, boiled and baked stuffed lobsters, lobster mac and cheese, and surf and turf. The evening also features a performance by Elvis Presley tribute artist Keith Lewis. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Olives and Oil, 124 Temple St., New Haven, offers a la carte Valentine’s specials Feb. 14 through 17, with pastas and entrees like lobster ravioli, shrimp scampi, rabbit bigoli, filet mignon with jumbo shrimp and lump crab, salt roasted veal chop and Cornish hen de marsala ($26 to $59.) The regular menu will also be available. 203-891-5870, olivesandoil.com.

Grants Restaurant, 977 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, offers a Valentine’s prix-fixe menu for $55, in addition to its regular menu, from Feb. 14 through 17. Entree options include braised beef short ribs, chicken Milanese and mustard BBQ glazed salmon. The meal includes a glass of wine; restrictions apply. 860-236-1930, billygrant.com/grants.

Carbone’s Ristorante, 588 Franklin Ave., Hartford, offers specials in addition to its regular dinner menu Feb. 14, with entrees like seafood-stuffed cod and stuffed veal scaloppini ($34.) 860-296-9646, carboneshospitality.com.

Carbone’s Kitchen, 6 Wintonbury Mall, Bloomfield, offers specials in addition to its regular dinner menu Feb. 14, including seafood pasta with champagne cream, grilled filet mignon and stuffed veal ($27 to $32.) 860-904-2111, carboneshospitality.com.

Carbone’s Prime, 838 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, offers specials in addition to its regular dinner menu Feb. 14, including lobster tortellini and truffled smoked sirloin steak ($29 to $36.) 860-969-8088, carboneshospitality.com.

Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers Valentine's dinner for two to go, including lobster bisque, salad, choice of pan-seared crab cakes or beef tenderloin, whipped potatoes, roasted vegetables, and a chocolate ganache for dessert. Cost is $62 plus tax. Orders must be placed by Feb. 10 and can be picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Metro Bis will also serve dinner at the restaurant Feb. 14, with a $56 prix-fixe menu. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com.

Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, offers a $45.95 prix-fixe dinner on Feb. 14, starting at 5 p.m. Entree choices include roast prime rib, sliced chateaubriand, redfish nouvelle, shrimp scampi and rigatoni a la vodka. 860-289-7929 themillontheriver.com/valentines-day.

Vasi’s Restaurant & Bar, 1700 Watertown Ave., Waterbury, offers special appetizers and main courses on Feb. 14, with entrees like NY sirloin steak, tenderloin, mango salmon, seafood stuffed shrimp and pork osso buco ($21 to $35.) 203-755-3936, vasisrestaurant.com.

Avon Indian Grill, 320 W. Main St., Avon, offers a special Valentine’s dinner menu for $35 a person or $65 a couple, with choice of appetizer, entree, bread or rice and dessert. Entrees include chicken tikka masala, Chettinad soft shell crab curry and palak paneer. Items are also available a la carte. 860-284-4466, avonindiangrill.com.

Baci Grill, 134 Berlin Road, Cromwell, offers specials from Feb. 14 through 18, including oysters Rockefeller, baked stuffed shrimp, grilled swordfish topped with lobster meat and roast prime rib ($15 to $32.) Reservations: 860-613-2224, bacigrill.com.

Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown, offers specials from Feb. 14 through 17, including crabmeat and asparagus ravioli, seared scallops with sweet pea risotto, grilled swordfish and grilled ribeye ($15 to $34.) 860-346-7096, tuscany-grill.com.

Hop Haus, 28 W. Main St., Southington, offers a Valentine’s menu for $50 a person, with entree selections like grilled swordfish, prime Angus strip and roasted vegetable cioppino, along with a bottle of wine. 860-276-9326, hophauscraftbeer.com.

Conspiracy, 350 Main St., Middletown, offers Valentine food and drink specials for couples and singles, including champagne pairings, local truffles and dessert waffles. 860-236-0211, conspiracyct.com.

Tisane Euro Asian Cafe, 537 Farmington Ave., Hartford, offers dinner specials on Feb. 14 like crab cakes, an 18-ounce NY strip steak with blood orange compound butter and tiramisu for two ($10 to $32.) 860-523-5417, mytisane.com.

First & Last Tavern locations in Avon, Glastonbury and Plainville offer specials on Feb. 14, including seafood bisque, pan blackened jumbo Gulf shrimp, sauteed chicken scaloppini, bittersweet dark chocolate cake and a French kiss martini ($7 to $24.) firstandlasttavern.com.

New England Pasta Co. and Cafe, 300 W. Main St., Avon, offers a four-course dinner for two to enjoy at home for $65, including choices of appetizer, salad, entree, dessert and coffee from Coffee Trade. Entree choices include beef Wellington, creamy seafood risotto, hunter's chicken or polenta Napoleon. The dinner is available for pickup on Feb. 14, 15, 16 and 17; all orders must be placed by Feb. 9. 860-678-9100, newenglandpastaco.com.

The Tavern at Keney Park, 171 Windsor Ave., Windsor, offers a $39.99 dinner for two from Feb. 14 through Feb. 17, with choice of appetizer, dessert and entrees like petite NY strip, pan roasted North Atlantic salmon, chickpea chole and cast iron chicken breast. 860-757-0658, tavernkp.com.

Prospect Cafe, 345 Prospect Ave., West Hartford, offers Valentine's specials from Feb. 9 through 18, including grilled lamb chops with frizzled herbs, lavender lemon honey roast spatchcocked chicken and salt-seared skirt steak with Guinness butter and mojo trout. ($22 to $29.) 860-519-1048, prospectcafewh.com.

Bistro Versailles, 339 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, offers a five-course prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14 for $65, with entree options of squid ink lobster ravioli or herb crusted lamb saddle. Menu items are also available a la carte, alongside the regular menu (minimum of two prix fixe orders per table.) 203-661-6634, versaillesgreenwich.com.

129 Restaurant, 129 Elm St., New Canaan, offers a $55 prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14, in addition to its regular menu. Entree choices include shrimp scampi; pan-seared bronzino and pan-seared duck breast. 203-972-5847, 129restaurant.com.

Oyster Club, 13 Water St., Mystic, offers Valentine’s specials from Feb. 14 to 18, including entrees of pan-roasted fluke, ginger buttermilk fried monkfish, vegetarian rye ramen, lobster roe tagliatelle, braised dry-aged pork shoulder and pan roasted prime NY strip ($18 to $40.) 860-415-9266, oysterclubct.com.

Engine Room, 14 Holmes St., Mystic, offers Valentine’s specials from Feb. 14 to 18, including entrees of housemade sausage with goat cheese polenta, braised goat ragu with handmade pasta and whole roasted sea bass with parsnip-cilantro puree ($20 to $32.) 860-415-8117, engineroomct.com.

A Villa Louisa, 60 Villa Louisa Road, Bolton, hosts a Valentine’s dinner dance party Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Cocktail hour is followed by three courses and a dessert trio, with music, dancing, games and giveaways. Cost is $40 per person. 860-646-3161, avillalouisa.com.

Saint Clement’s Castle, 1931 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland, hosts its annual Valentine’s dinner dance Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Premium brand open bar, butlered hors d’ouevres and harvest display, pasta station, choice of entree and dessert. Cost is $99. stclementsevents.com.

Sunset Meadow Vineyards, 599 Old Middle St., Goshen, hosts its annual Valentine’s dinner at the winery on Feb. 9 and 10, beginning each night at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) Complimentary sparkling wine, hors d’oeuvres, plated salad, entree and dessert. (See full menu at facebook.com/sunsetmeadowvineyards.) Cost is $145 per couple. Reservations: 860-201-4654, sunsetmeadowsvineyard@yahoo.com.

Max Restaurant Group partners with Crystal Ridge Winery (257 Belltown Road, South Glastonbury) for a special wine dinner Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Four-course menu with wine pairings; $248 per couple. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Concorde’s at the Sheraton Bradley Hotel, 1 Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, offers a $45 three-course meal with options like filet mignon, swordfish, and chocolate lava cake. The menu is offered on Feb. 9 and 10, as well as Feb. 14 through 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are suggested. 860-386-7841, concordesrestaurant.com.

Trattoria Toscana, 706 Hartford Road, Manchester, offers specials in addition to the regular menu Feb. 14 through Feb. 19, including entrees of swordfish cacciatore, scallop and pork belly, braised chicken tartufo and pork sugo with fresh pappardelle ($21 to $28.) 860-783-5888, trattoriatoscanact.com.

Dish Bar & Grill, 900 Main St., Hartford, offers a $59 prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14 with choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Entrees include trio of ahi tuna, baked stuffed jumbo shrimp, duck ramen, pan seared salmon filet, short rib stroganoff, steak frites and surf and turf with NY strip and lobster fricasee. Menu items are available a la carte through Feb. 18. 860-249-3474, dishbarandgrill.com.

Firebox, 539 Broad St., Hartford, offers a special a la carte Valentine’s dinner menu from Feb. 14 to 18. The menu will be posted online closer to the holiday. Reservations recommended: 860-246-1222, fireboxrestaurant.com.

Agave Grill, 100 Allyn St., Hartford, offers a four-course menu for $58 Feb. 10 through 17, with choice of soup or salad, shared appetizer, entree and dessert. Entree options include chicken mole, tuna tacos or seasoned, slow-cooked pork loin. Reservations recommended. 860-882-1557, agavehartford.com.

Costa del Sol, 901 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, offers several Valentine’s specials Feb. 14, including lobster bisque with brandy scented crème fraiche; St. Valentine paella de la casa with clams, mussels, shrimp, chicken and sausage and grilled tenderloin with jumbo shrimp and bordelaise sauce. Entrees are $25 to $33. 860-296-1714, costadelsolhartford.com.

Mulberry Street Pizza, 981 Main St., Manchester, offers Valentine’s specials on Feb. 14, including entrees of Cajun shrimp risotto, short rib with lemongrass demi glaze and roasted stuffed Cornish hen ($23 to $28.95.) Reservations accepted on a limited basis. 860-645-8646, themulb.com.

Cure, 55 Mill St., Unionville, offers a three-course dinner menu on Feb. 14 for $65, with entree choices of grilled swordfish, roasted chicken, smoked tomato gnocchi and boneless beef short rib. 860-321-7821, curerestaurantct.com.

NoRA Cupcake Company, 700 Main St., Middletown, offers a variety of Valentine’s themed cupcakes: Gold Club, Bleeding Heart, Smokin’ White Hot, Foreplay, Sexual Chocolate and 50 Shades III. Individual cupcakes are $4.95 and a dozen is $59.40. Pre-order will be taken until Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. noracupcake.com.

Get Baked, 25 Central St., Windsor, celebrates its 6th anniversary on Valentine’s Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offering fully customizable “naughty or nice” Rice Krispy Treat conversation hearts ($3.25 apiece); edible orchid cupcakes ($5 apiece, available gluten free and vegan); chocolate covered strawberries ($2.25 apiece); and a special giveaway for the first 50 customers who spend over $25. Special orders must be placed by February 11. 860-688-0420, getbakedct.com.