Where to take mom for Mother's Day brunch

While we may celebrate mom every day in our own way, Mother’s Day is as good a time as any to call mom, buy her a card, send her flowers and, of course, take her out to eat. Many Los Angeles restaurants are offering Mother’s Day menus, special pricing and complimentary beverages throughout the day. Here are 63 options. Reservations are recommended.

1 Pico will offer a three-course menu for $110 per person from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Menu items include chilled spring pea soup with Maine lobster and burrata; whole roasted cauliflower with green tahini and sesame seeds; and desserts such as halva pot de crème with orange blossom syrup. All meals include a complimentary Nicolas Feuillatte bellini or mimosa. 1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 587-1717, www.shuttersonthebeach.com.

A Basq Kitchen will feature specials from its weeklong cherry celebration such as cherry soup with crème fraîche and grilled duck with piquillo cherry salsa. Special prices range from $5.75 to $14.50. Paella mixta ($12.50), made with squid, mussels, clams, chicken, pork, chorizo and txistorra (a Basque sausage), will be available all day, while supplies last. Hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. 136 N. International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, (310) 376-9215, www.abasqkitchen.com.

a.o.c. is serving its weekend brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The à la carte menu includes vanilla bean French toast with mixed berry compote, mascarpone and marcona almonds; and Spanish fried chicken and cornmeal waffle with jamon butter and maple syrup. Entree prices range from $26 to $28. Dinner offerings, available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., include small plates ($11 to $20) such as wood-roasted shrimp with caper bagna cauda and parsley aioli as well as larger platters for sharing ($32 to $52) featuring items such as grilled whole fish with charred carrots, chermoula, labneh, blood orange and walnuts. 8700 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (310) 859-9859, www.aocwinebar.com.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina will be offering a brunch buffet featuring a ham and tri-tip carving station in all of its locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price is $26.99 for adults and $8.99 for children (adult price may vary by location). 722 N. Pacific Ave., Glendale, (818) 246-8175, www.acapulcorestaurants.com.

Ayara Thai Cuisine is offering brunch specials including lobster pad Thai with thin rice noodles, Chinese chives, tofu, and organic eggs served with crushed peanuts and bean sprouts. Specials are priced from $17 to $19 and will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 8740 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 881-4498, www.ayarathai.com.

Back Bay Bistro is offering a brunch buffet with bottomless Champagne and mimosas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $75 for adults and $35 for children ages 12 and under. Highlights include a seafood station, smoked fish station, risotto station and antipasto display. 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach, (949) 729-1144, www.newportdunes.com/bistro.

Baldoria is offering a prix fixe menu for $32 per person that includes an entree, a side dish and bottomless mimosas or rosé from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrees include thin-crust pizza, chicken and waffle tacos, ciabatta French toast, and poached pear salad. All mothers will receive a complimentary glass of wine or ricotta cheesecake. 243 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, (213) 947-3329, www.baldoriadtla.com/brunch.

Baltaire will be serving a buffet-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $85 per adult and $45 per child. Offerings include a shellfish tower, a carving station including prime rib, glazed Nueske ham and roasted spring lamb, breakfast favorites and pastries. 11647 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood, (424) 273-1660, www.baltaire.com.

The Bazaar will be hosting a brunch buffet that will include signature tapas as well as specials for the holiday, including a caviar station and an open bloody mary and mimosa bar. Brunch service begins at 11 a.m. and the last seating is at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $164.25 per adult and $85 per child, including tax and gratuity, and must be pre-purchased online. 465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 246-5555, www.slsbeverlyhillshotel.com.

The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills is offering a family-style, three-course menu with free-flowing Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne for $138 per adult, $65 per child (ages 12 and under). Menu highlights include spring pea risotto with house crème fraîche, pea tendrils and preserved lemon and wood-roasted rack of lamb. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., (310) 975-2736, www.beverlyhills.peninsula.com.

Bettolino Kitchen will be serving a “Betto Box” lunch special, a play on the Japanese bento box, which includes Sardinian couscous, watermelon and feta salad, seared scallop and prosciutto di Parma with fresh mozzarella ($22), available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A pan-seared halibut special ($32) will be available all day (until 9 p.m.) as will the regular menu (entrees range from $18-$34). Reservations recommended. 211 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach, 310-375-0500, www.bettolinokitchen.com.

The Blvd at the Beverly Wilshire will feature a special brunch menu along with live jazz, a Champagne bar, seafood platters and pastries. Menu items include golden beet bisque, summer truffle frittata, and almond-sumac salmon. Brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $85 per person. 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 385-3901, www.theblvdrestaurant.com.

Bombay Palace is offering a 40-foot-long buffet of traditional Indian dishes and brunch favorites from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is $38.95 per person, and unlimited mimosas are $15. Mother's Day dinner will feature the Palace Feast with Prosecco for $60 per person. Dinner hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 8690 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, (310) 659-9944, www.bombaypalace.com.

Bourbon Steak Los Angeles is offering a three-course brunch starting at $65 per person featuring items such as “bacon and eggs" with pork belly, quail egg and shakshuka; ‘Elvis’ French toast and foie with peanut butter, banana, honey gastrique and butterscotch; and espresso coffee cake with white chocolate bourbon caramel. Brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 237 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 839-4130, www..michaelmina.net/restaurants/southern-california/bourbon-steak-los-angeles.

Café Pinot will be offering a multi-course prix fixe brunch/lunch menu as well as their signature Bubble Bar. Three-course ($55 per person) and four-course ($70 per person) options will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Menu highlights include tomato coconut bisque, black truffle risotto, and buttermilk panna cotta. 700 W. 5th St., Los Angeles, (213) 239-6500, www.patinagroup.com/cafe-pinot.

Catch at Hotel Casa Del Mar is offering a prix fixe menu of land and sea favorites for $105 per person from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A children’s menu will be available until 4 p.m. 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, (310) 581-5533, www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/catch.

Cavatina will be serving a prix fixe brunch that includes complimentary mimosas and sparkling wine, a seafood bar, seasonal salads, a savory carving station, and a custom crepe station. The buffet will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $85 per person, $33 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for children age 4 and under. 1200 Alta Loma Rd., West Hollywood, (310) 358-3759, www.cavatinala.com.

Circa 55 at the Beverly Hilton is serving a poolside brunch buffet featuring a sushi station with a chef making rolls, an oyster station with a chef shucking them on the spot, barbecue grilled by the pool, and a cookie decorating area with the hotel’s pastry chefs. Moms will receive flowers. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $81 per person, $38 per child (ages 12 and under). 9876 Wilshire Blvd., (310) 274-7777, www.beverlyhilton.com.

Citizen will be open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a full à la carte menu featuring items such as halibut ceviche and fried chicken and biscuit as well as a full menu of adult beverages. Food prices range from $9 to $23. Mothers will receive a complimentary frozé and chocolate treats from Sweet Lady Jane. 184 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 402-5885, www.citizenbeverlyhills.com.

The Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach is hosting a Champagne brunch featuring live music, a carving station, seafood display, pasta station, made-to-order omelets and more. Seating times are on-the-hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price per person is $60; children ages 6 to 12, $30; and children ages 5 and under, free. 300 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, (805) 895-0991, www.cpredondobeachhotel.com.

El Torito is offering a brunch buffet featuring a ham and tri-tip carving station in addition to its regular brunch stations. Brunch will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $26.99 per person, $9.99 for children (prices and item availability may vary by location). 14433 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 990-5860, www.eltorito.com.

EP Asian Eating House is offering mothers complimentary Champagne with brunch (noon to 3 p.m.) and dinner (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.). Menu highlights include Asian slaw, salt and pepper white fish and twice-cooked short rib. Prices range from $10 to $29 per plate. Also available is “dinner and a movie”: a three-course dinner followed by a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany’s for $65 per person. Dinner service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature selected menu items. The film starts at 8:30 p.m. Purchase ticket online. Guests must be 21 or older to enter the theater. 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 855-9955, www.eplosangeles.com.

Five Crowns is offering prix fixe menus featuring springtime favorites and traditional accompaniments for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Brunch prices range from $38 to $85, dinner entrees from $44 to $85. 3801 East Coast Hwy., Corona Del Mar, (949) 760-0331, www.lawrysonline.com/five-crowns.

Fundamental LA will be offering a special brunch menu including roasted maitake mushrooms, French toast and breakfast sausage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1303 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 444-7581, www.fundamental-la.com.

Georgie at Montage Beverly Hills is offering a brunch buffet featuring honey-glazed ham, farmers' market inspired salads, and dumplings among its stations. Brunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $128 per person, $45 per child ages 4 to 12 years (complimentary for children ages 3 and under). 225 N. Canon Drive, (310) 860-7970, www.georgierestaurant.com.

Héritage Fine Wines is offering a three-course menu featuring a choice of boeuf bourguignon, salmon papillote or vegetarian lasagna, accompanied by a glass of wine, and choice of dessert. Dinner guests will also enjoy a glass of sparkling rosé. The menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lunch is $45 per person and dinner $65 per person. 467 N. Canon Drive, (310) 888-8042, www.heritagebeverlyhills.com.

Here’s Looking at You will be launching brunch service on Mother’s Day. Brunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and include coconut waffles, pork chop milanesa, smoked white fish tostadas and avocado toast. Prices range from $6 to $34. 3901 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 568-3573, www.hereslookingatyoula.com.

The Hideout at STK LA will be offering its first ever Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The à la carte menu will feature specialty items such as buttermilk oatmeal pancakes and duck confit chilaquiles. Prices range from $10 to $34. 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 659-3535, www.togrp.com/the-hideout.

Hotel Shangri-La is offering a poolside brunch buffet and live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet will feature a carving station, omelet station, gazpacho shooters, assorted pancakes and more. Mothers will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne and a rose. Tickets are available online for $98 per person, $46 for children (includes tax and service charge). 1301 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 394-2791, www.shangrila-hotel.com.

HT Grill is offering a brunch buffet featuring classics like prime rib, spiral ham, peel-and-eat shrimp and French toast. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $44 per adult and $16 per child under 12. 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, (310) 791-4849, www.htgrill.com.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach will host a brunch featuring unlimited Champagne and live entertainment for $94 per person, $74 for ages 65 and over, $34 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children under age 6. Menu highlights include crab cakes with spicy chipotle aioli; grilled vegetable Wellington with artichoke and tomato relish; and burnt sugar caramel flan with seasonal fruit. Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, (714) 845-4627, www.huntingtonbeach.regency.hyatt.com.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills will be offering a prix fixe menu for both brunch (noon to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.). Menu highlights include a chilled shellfish platter of Kumamoto oysters, king crab and Maine lobster ($10 supplement) and Snake River Farms skirt steak and eggs with crunchy warm tortillas and ranchero sauce. Pricing starts at $155 per person. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 860-6566, www.jean-georges.com.

Kendall’s Brasserie is offering all mothers a complimentary mimosa with brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as a special of crab cake Benedict ($29) in addition to the à la carte menu (prices range from $16 to $38). 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-7322, www.patinagroup.com/kendalls-brasserie

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena will offer several brunch options in its various dining venues. The Viennese Ballroom will serve smoked and fresh seafood among its variety of stations as well as free-flowing Champagne from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $115 per adult ($54 for children ages 4 to 12). The Terrace will include dim sum among its brunch stations, serving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $68 per adult ($32 for children ages 4 to 12). The Royce will feature an interactive market brunch experience featuring flowing mimosas and bloody marys; displays of fresh breakfast pastries and elaborate food displays inside the Red Wine Room, Chef's Table and kitchen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $105 per adult ($48 for children ages 4 to 12). A pink chocolate afternoon tea with Wedgwood will offer fine teas served with a selection of savory tea sandwiches, scones and the like. The room will feature a grand pink chocolate fountain and surrounding chocolate sculptural art. The tea is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $62 per adult ($32 for children ages 4 to 12). 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, (626) 585-6218, www.langhamhotels.com.

Lola's Mexican Cuisine will serve all mothers a complimentary glass of Chandon Rosé with brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu highlights include pumpkin spiced hot cakes, pasilla smoky chilaquiles, and Mexican French toast. Prices range from $9 to $13. 4140 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, (562) 349-0100; 2030 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (562) 343-5506, www.lolasmexicancuisine.com.

Lucques is offering a special four-course dinner menu and live music for $75 per person with a supplemental wine pairing and a seasonal hand-crafted cocktail. Menu highlights include apricots and Meyer lemon ricotta with crushed pistachios and Fresno chile; and lobster chopped salad with fava beans, cherry tomatoes, avocado and smoked bacon. Dinner hours are from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 8474 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 655-6277, www.lucques.com.

Mari Los Angeles, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City, is offering a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $50 for adults and $15 for children, to include favorites such as pancakes, waffles, an omelet bar, vegetarian station, and a smoked salmon bar. À la carte dishes from the kitchen will also be available. Bottomless mimosas and sangria will be available for an additional $20. 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, (310) 284-6536, www.marilosangeles.com.

Morton’s the Steakhouse is offering a steak and lobster special for $59 at all locations during regular Sunday hours (hours depend on location). Lunch entrees range from $15 to $66, dinner entrees $30 to $114 or market price. www.mortons.com

Mr. C Beverly Hills will be offering a poolside brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring made-to-order breakfast favorites, a crudo bar, carving and charcuterie stations, Champagne and cocktails. There will be live soul-jazz music and kids can make flower bouquets as a gift to mom. The all-inclusive brunch is $105 per adult, $45 per child ages 5 to 12, and free for children ages 4 and under. 1224 Beverwil Drive, Los Angeles, (310) 277-2800, www.mrcbeverlyhills.com/dining.

Nerano is offering the chef’s favorite Italian dishes as specials for brunch, lunch or dinner. Highlights include gnocchi with Maine lobster, English peas, cherry tomato and Fresno chile peppers; and grass-fed veal chop with roasted Jerusalem artichokes, sautéed Swiss chard, brown butter and sage. All guests (ages 21 and over) will receive a complimentary mimosa. Specials range from $16 to $68 and are offered in addition to the complete à la carte menu. Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. 9960 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 405-0155, www.neranobh.com.

Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse will be offering a glass of sparkling wine with a special Mother’s Day dessert for $18 and its full à la carte menu of seafood, dry-aged steaks and signature sides from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entree prices range from $29 to $150 or market price. 330 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, (213) 680-0330, www.patinagroup.com/nick-and-stefs-steakhouse-la.

Ojai Valley Inn will serve a brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring options such as jasmine-tea-scented swordfish, sea-salt-crusted prime rib and a station dedicated to locally inspired desserts. The price is $95 per adult and includes bottomless sparkling wine ($35 for children ages 5 to 12, complimentary for children ages 4 and under). Reservations required. 905 Country Club Road, Ojai, (805) 640-2085, www.ojairesort.com.

Panini Kabob Grill will be serving Mediterranean favorites such as charbroiled chicken shish kabob, chicken pesto panini, and Mediterranean salmon salad from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Entrees range from $11.95 to $19.95 and mimosas are $2.95. Hours may vary at different locations. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 1590, Century City, (310) 557-9095, www.paninikabobgrill.com.

Patina will be offering a prix fixe brunch menu with three courses for $70 per adult, $35 per child, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exclusive brunch menu will feature dishes such as crudo tostada and buttermilk fried quail Jidori chicken. 141 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-3331, www.patinagroup.com/patina-restaurant.

The Pikey will offer both brunch and dinner specials in addition to the regular à la carte menus. For brunch, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., all guests will receive a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa. Specials include Old Bay marinated shrimp with cheesy grits, butter sauce and cilantro, and prices range from $14 to $18. For dinner, the weekly Sunday night roast will offer slow-roasted pork belly and roasted short rib, both served with oven-roasted potatoes, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. The dinner is served from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $26 per person. 7617 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 850-5400, www.thepikeyla.com.

Polly’s on the Pier is offering a special of crepes made with light sweet cream cheese, fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with sliced almonds and whipped cream ($9) in addition to the regular menu, which features buttermilk pancakes and huevos rancheros. Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, prices range from $7 to $14. 160 N. International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, 310-318-3736, www.facebook.com/PollysOnThePier.

The Portofino Hotel and Marina will offer a brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $63 per adult, $29 per child. Dishes will include house-made gravlax, maple-whole-grain-mustard bone-in rib roast, and Asian soba salad. A variety of made-to-order stations will also be available. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach, (310) 798-5874, www.hotelportofino.com.

Public Kitchen & Bar at the Hollywood Roosevelt is offering a three-course, prix fixe dinner for $69 per person from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu highlights include appetizers such as octopus carpaccio and entrees such as porchetta with apricot stuffing and grilled radicchio. 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 769-8888, www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com.

Ray’s and Stark Bar will be offering an à la carte brunch menu with options such as salmon Benedict, avocado and pea toast, roasted eggplant, lobster salad, and brioche French toast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entree prices range from $12 to $31. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6180, www.patinagroup.com/rays-and-stark-bar.

Redbird will be offering a two-course brunch menu available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $48 per adult, $19 per children ages 10 and under. Menu highlights include spring pea and avocado soup with Dungeness crab flan and fines herbes and Basque baked eggs with short rib, morcilla, piquillos, potatoes and ossau-iraty. 114 E. Second St., Los Angeles, (213) 788-1191, www.redbird.la.

RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen is offering a four-course menu inspired by meals the chef’s mother used to make in Singapore. Highlights include northern Thai lemongrass curry chicken with peas, tomatoes, eggplant, Thai basil and jasmine rice. The price is $58 per guest (parties of two or more) and is available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 552-9988, www.rocksugarkitchen.com.

Roe Seafood is offering a buffet brunch featuring local seafood such as king crab legs, a raw bar, shrimp cocktail, sushi, smoked fish charcuterie and live music. Mothers will receive a complimentary first glass of Champagne and flowers. Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $45 for adults and $22 for kids. 5374 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, (562) 546-7110, www.roeseafood.com.

The Rose Pavilion of the Descanso Gardens will be hosting a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stations will include a maple chicken and waffle station, a carving station and an eggs Benedict station. The brunch price, $85 per adult, $40 per child ages 3 to 10, complimentary for children 2 and under, includes entry to Descanso Gardens. After April 27, prices increase to $95 per adult, $45 per child 3 to 10. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, (866) 972-8462, www.patinagroup.com.

Rossoblu will be offering a special cocktail — the Iced Honey Floral Latte made with Cognoscenti espresso, cream, honey and Meletti Amaro — with the regular brunch menu, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include lemon ricotta pancakes and frittata Parmigiana. Prices range from $12 to $18 There will be a photo booth for families to take pictures. 1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles, (213) 749 -1099, www.rossoblula.com.

Saddle Peak Lodge is offering a three-course brunch for $74 per person ($45 for children 12 and under) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes include croissant eggs Benedict, thick cut quiche and banana huckleberry bread pudding. 419 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, (818) 222-3888, www.saddlepeaklodge.com.

Sea Level at the Shade Hotel Redondo Beach is hosting a brunch buffet featuring a smoked salmon display, a shrimp and snow crab cocktail display, lemon ricotta pancakes and more. There will be a supervised craft table for kids, and all mothers will receive a special gift. Pricing for adults is $85, for children under 10, $30. 655 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, (310) 921-8950, www.rb.shadehotel.com.

Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach is offering a buffet of sweet and savory brunch dishes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $85 per person ($30 per child ages 10 and under). Mothers will receive a complimentary gift bag. For children, there will be a supervised kids’ craft area. 1221 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, (310) 469-3466, www.shadehotel.com.

Sheraton San Gabriel Los Angeles Hotel is offering a brunch buffet featuring locally sourced produce and sustainably caught seafood. Menu offerings include dishes crafted by the hotel chefs that are reminiscent of their childhood memories with their mothers. Brunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $38.95 per person and $24.95 for children ages 12 and under. 303 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, (626) 607-2036, www.starwoodhotels.com.

Sofitel will be serving a prix fixe menu from noon to 8 p.m. Mothers will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly with brunch. The menu features items such as sweet pea and ricotta frittata and basil crusted halibut. The meal is priced as $65 per person, bottomless mimosas $25; children under age 12 dine for $30. 8555 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 926-2843, www.esterelrestaurant.com.

Spago Beverly Hills is offering a three-course brunch accompanied by a live jazz trio for $145 per person ($65 for children ages 12 and under) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The menu offers many items to choose from for each course and dessert at the pop-up "Gelato and Bake Shop." 176 N. Canon Drive, (310) 385-0880, www.wolfgangpuck.com.

Tavern will be serving specials all day in addition to its à la carte brunch (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) menus. Holiday specials include Dungeness crab salad with beet purée, avocado, Beluga lentils and crème fraîche; and Alaskan halibut and clams with fingerlings, fava beans and chorizo. Entree prices range from $10-$36 for brunch and $6-$42 for dinner. 11648 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood, (310) 806-6464, www.tavernla.com.

Terranea will offer multiple brunch options on Mother’s Day. There will be a ballroom brunch buffet with seatings every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch is $112 for adults, $56 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children younger than 5. Catalina Kitchen is also having a brunch buffet available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet is $95 for adults, $47 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children younger than 5. Mar’sel is also serving a prix fixe brunch menu for $98 per person. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, (310) 494-7891, www.terranea.com.

Toscana will serve lunch and dinner specials and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Highlights include homemade tortellini with ricotta, black truffle, butter and sage; and a dessert of profiteroles filled with crème Chantilly, topped with shaved dark and white chocolate. Prices for the à la carte specials range from $14 to $82. Reservations are highly recommended. 11633 San Vicente Blvd. No. 100, Los Angeles, (310) 820-2448, www.toscanabrentwood.com.

