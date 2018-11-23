Where to shop on Small Business Saturday — and throughout the holidays — for local food gifts

Forget Black Friday. On Small Business Saturday, it’s time to root for the home team. Rather than bemoan how Amazon is destroying the shopping experience, why not let your wallet do the talking? (Of course, it doesn’t hurt to shop local throughout the holiday season — bookmark this list!) This weekend, walk off leftovers and get a jump-start on holiday shopping with unique, locally made foodie gifts, online or in IRL (gasp!) independent shops. From hot sauce to hand-crafted bowls to various stocking stuffers, local makers will help you stand out this year.

Producers

Soothsayer Hot Sauce: Banish basic hot sauces from your pantry with the heavy-metal flavorings of this local purveyor. Sauces like the Perdition (habanero-based), Omen (jalapeno-garlic) and Harbinger (marzano pepper) really kick up the heat. soothsayerhotsauce.com

Chicago Honey Coop: Support sustainable agriculture and the local economy while feeling good about saving the bees, all with a purchase from this group of Illinois beekeepers. Shop for items like honey, mustard, candles and gift baskets. chicagohoneycoop.com

Nourishing Notes: Snag some nifty, well-designed market totes and kitchen goods from this design duo. nourishingnotes.com

Grey Remedy: These minimal, hand-formed ceramics are perfect with any decor. Shop modern-looking bowls, mugs, plates and more. greyremedy.com

Bitter Ex Bitters: Though created by two exes, this company is anything but bitter. Stock your bar cart with classic aromatic bitters, or branch out with spicy celery, coffee, citrus and root beer. Check out the website for bitter-specific cocktail recipes. bitterexchicago.com

Town Cutler: Though founded in San Francisco, the Chicago location is the second (and only) outlet for the knife purveyor. Come here for cutlery, yes, but also for sharpening or other maintenance needs. towncutler.com

Heritage Bicycles: An adorable bike repair-meets-coffee shop sounds like the most hipster of marriages, but Heritage manages to keep things from getting too twee. Winterize your bike, and while you’re at it, pick up some beans (or assorted coffee accoutrements) for home. heritagebicycles.com

Shops

Ravensgoods: Pick up stocking stuffers like coffee mugs, tea towels and other gifts (candles made in recycled Jeppson’s Malort bottles, anyone?) at this Ravenswood gift shop. 4703 N. Damen Ave., ravensgoods.com

Women & Children First: This longtime favorite feminist-run bookshop and LGBTQ community stronghold features a robust cookbook collection. Don’t miss it. 5233 N. Clark St., womenandchildrenfirst.com

57th Street Wines: After as stressful a holiday as Thanksgiving, you deserve all the wine. Hit up this charming little Hyde Park wine shop for global bottles that go beyond Napa cab and chardonnay. 1448 E. 57th St., wines57.com

Chopping Block: This longtime purveyor of cookery goods is still a go-to shop for avid home cooks and pros alike. Want to surprise your sweetie with more than a cast iron skillet? Check out the plethora of classes offered throughout the year at both locations, in the Merchandise Mart and Lincoln Square. The Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 107; 4747 N. Lincoln Ave., thechoppingblock.com

Gather Home & Lifestyle: Selling everything from home goods to plants to kitchen supplies, Gather Home & Lifestyle is a one-stop-shop of stylish, modern and tasteful gifts. Spend five minutes here, and you’ll find something for everyone from your mother-in-law to your boss. 2321 W. North Ave., gatherhomeandlifestyle.com

Read It & Eat: Chicago’s only dedicated cookbook shop, Lincoln Park’s Read It & Eat is also a must-visit stop for traveling chefs and cookbook authors. You’ll find everything here, from books dedicated to salt or sourdough, to chef-y restaurant-focused tomes. Be sure to check out the upcoming classes and events too. 2142 N. Halsted St., readitandeatstore.com

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85

MORE COVERAGE

10 fabulous foodie gifts »

9 gifts for beer lovers - that aren’t actually beer »

8 Chicago spots extending outdoor season with heated patios and rooftops »