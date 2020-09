Mario’s Italian Eatery, a deli, grocery store and eatery offering made-on-site items such as pastas, sausages and tomato sauce along with Italian-imported specialties such as artisan cheeses, olive oils and desserts, is expected to open later this month or in October at Easton’s Simon Silk Mill. Customers also will be able to purchase freshly prepared soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, paninis and more.