Where have all the brain sandwiches gone? A look into a Midwestern dish on the brink of extinction

I didn’t know brain sandwiches were a Midwestern delicacy until I began researching regional specialties. Because I’m a fan of off-cuts of meat, brain sandwiches caught my eye almost immediately.

The sandwich was immensely popular in its heyday — the mid-1900s to the ’70s — back when the stockyards were up and running, and brains and other off-cuts were readily available. Nowadays, it has become nearly extinct. Why did something once so common become so elusive?

After a number of phone calls with local butchers, I found that few of them are selling brains in the Midwest, and even fewer restaurants are serving them. Restaurants that are serving brains aren’t serving them in the fried brain sandwich format — most hadn’t even heard of it being prepared that way.

But eating brains is nothing new. The organ is eaten in a number of cultures, mostly out of necessity and as a result of people not being able to afford nicer cuts. In the Midwest, a fried brain sandwich is typically a fried brain patty on a bun, topped with mustard, pickles and raw onions.

Some would argue that the epicenter of the fried brain sandwich craze was St. Louis in the mid-1900s.

“In the mid-1900s to 1970s, East St. Louis was a huge packing town, and those packers ended up with a lot of excess things like brains that no one knew what to do with, so the bars around St. Louis started doing fried beef brain sandwiches,” said James Peisker, who grew up in St. Louis and now owns Porter Road, a meat company with a slaughterhouse in Kentucky and a store in Nashville. “It was a byproduct that nobody really wanted. It was dense, high calorie and high fat, perfect for someone who is working 12 to 14 hours in a packing house.”

But when bovine spongiform encephalopathy, aka mad cow disease, broke out in the late ’90s and early 2000s in the United Kingdom and stateside, restaurants in St. Louis either took brain sandwiches off their menus or switched to pork brains. The disease was a fatal neurodegenerative disease found in cattle that could be transmitted to humans who had eaten infected meat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were four cases of the human variant in the United States between 1996 and March 2017 and five cases of the bovine variant between 1993 and July 2017.

Despite mad cow being less of a concern these days, restaurants that served beef brains, like Schottzie’s Bar and Grill in St. Louis, never switched back and continued preparing pork brains instead.

“We stopped carrying brain sandwiches for about a year,” said Michael Carlson, owner of Schottzie’s. “We were asking local butchers, and we couldn’t get it from distributors. No one wanted to take a chance because of mad cow.”

Marta Hollen, owner of Hilltop Inn in Evansville, Ind., had a similar experience. But it took the restaurant a bit of trial and error to get the pork brains right after switching in the early 2000s.

“They were horrible,” Hollen said with a laugh. “You would think brains are brains, but apparently not. We used the original recipe, and they were just coming out so bad, and our servers kept getting complaints that it tasted bad and didn’t taste right.”

It took nearly three months for the restaurant to adjust the recipe before they got it exactly right. Now, in addition to the traditional jumbo-sized fried brain sandwich, they also make sliders.

Making the patty takes a bit of work, Hollen said. You have to dig your hands into it — she recommends without gloves for maximum sensitivity — and feel around for shards of bone that may have been left over from the slaughtering process.

But Indiana is far away from the St. Louis stockyards, so how did fried brain sandwiches show up there? Hollen credits a heavy contingent of German Catholics living in the area. Brains were simply a part of the normal diet for them and others in the area.

Hollen’s family is from Evansville — her father owned the restaurant for 25 years before she took over in 2015 — and she remembers chowing down on her grandmother’s scrambled eggs with brains the same way her father, Don Snyder, did when he was a child.

“As a kid, that was my favorite breakfast because we were poor on a little farm, and my little sisters wouldn’t eat it, so I got extra,” said Snyder, who grew up in a rural area outside Evansville and will turn 70 in a matter of weeks. “I grew up eating brains all my life.”

But Snyder didn’t have a fried brain sandwich until he was 17, at the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. There were two booths that sold the sandwiches as part of the fair, although mom-and-pop restaurants in town also served the sandwich.

The dish was so ingrained in the Evansville area that Snyder remembers the local newspaper letting people vote for their favorite fried brain sandwich. Hilltop Inn always won, he said. And people who have moved away from Evansville never fail to stop by the restaurant when they come back to visit, Snyder said.

At Hilltop Inn, the brains are cleaned with cold hands (warm hands mean melty brains) and mixed with baking powder, flour, salt, pepper and eggs before being shaped into a patty, pan fried and then served on a hamburger bun with pickles, onions and mustard.

At Schottzie’s, defrosted brains are mixed with egg, flour and special spices before being made into patties and frozen. Each sandwich is then deep-fried and served on marble rye with red onion, pickles and spicy mustard.

Selling brains is not uncommon at Strauss Brands Inc., a meat wholesaler that deals with pastured beef, veal and lamb. Todd Moore, executive chef for Strauss, said he’s seen an interest in brain consumption from people on specific diets, like the keto diet, which heavily emphasizes fat and protein, but he’s unsure if there’s been a change in the demand of the organ. He also added that ethically, it’s a good thing to eat brains because that means using more of the animal.

Bethany Doerfler, a registered dietitian at the Digestive Health Center at Northwestern Medicine, said brains are especially good for children. They’re high in protein, high in fats and high in B vitamins that are beneficial to young children whose own brains are still developing.

“If you’re raising a young foodie, there is a role for brains in their diet because the fat and the protein in there is excellent for developing brains,” Doerfler said. “For adults who have other sources of saturated fat in their diet, consider this on par with red meat. You would eat them occasionally and consider them as a treat.”

If you’re looking to try brains, there are a few places in Chicago that serve them. Don Pedro Carnitas serves brain tacos on certain days of the week, and Shan Restaurant serves a lamb brain masala.

If you’re looking to try a fried brain sandwich, the closest thing may be at Cafe Marie Jeanne. The brains are brined in caper juice, dredged in flour, fried in butter and served on brioche, with a grenobloise sauce — made with brown butter, pan drippings, fresh herbs and lemon juice — ladled on top. There’s also an option of adding brains to a breakfast sandwich.

Mike Simmons, chef and owner, said he’s seen brains pop up on a few menus around town in the last decade or so, but hasn’t seen anything of permanence recently.

The majority of people who order brains at his restaurant are chefs, industry professionals, young adventurous eaters and people who have grown up eating it, Simmons said. But the fear of mad cow disease is still present — he once had a customer leap out of his chair after seeing brains on the menu because he thought the whole restaurant was compromised.

Fried brain sandwiches are hard to come by these days, according to Hollen and Carlson. Restaurants have either taken them off their menu or closed up altogether. Before the mad cow scare, there used to be a handful places that would serve fried brain sandwiches in St. Louis, Carlson said. Nowadays, he believes Schottzie’s is the only one. Hollen has seen a similar decline in the number of restaurants serving the dish.

Carlson said most of the people who order the fried brain sandwich are “old-timers,” and Hollen said there will always be people in Indiana who grew up eating brains and want to die eating brains, even in the face of medical crises. But she’s not sure the sandwiches will make a comeback.

“I do not see a lot of places picking this up,” Hollen said. “If they’re not serving it now, they’re probably not going to be adding it to their menus. It’s a weird thing to cook, and it’s difficult to get just right.”

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

