Where to get your Thanksgiving pie to-go

Thanksgiving pie can be as important as the turkey, and even more so if you’re planning on finishing that pie for breakfast the next morning. If you can’t deal with baking your own pie this year, here’s a list of Los Angeles bakeries and restaurants who make excellent ones, from traditional pumpkin, apple and pecan to hand-held pies, gluten-free pies, and even pies made out of ice cream. And they’re available to pick up (some even deliver!) for the holiday.

Friends & Family

Chef Daniel Mattern and pastry chef/baker Roxana Jullapat’s East Hollywood restaurant and bakery is making five pies for Thanksgiving, including pumpkin pie ($40), apple pie ($42), pecan pie ($40), chocolate cheese pie ($40) and wheat-free apple cranberry crumble ($40). Orders can be placed online through Nov. 19 for pickup or delivery. 5150 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 668-2000, www.friendsandfamilyla.com.

Manhattan Beach Post

David LeFevre’s Manhattan Beach restaurant is making pumpkin pie ($30), available for pickup. Orders can be placed by calling (310) 545-5405 or online by Nov.18. 1142 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach, www.eatmbpost.com.

Huckleberry

The Santa Monica bakery (it’s part of the Rustic Canyon Restaurant Group) is taking orders for double-crust apple pie ($55 and includes the Pyrex dish), gluten-free vegan apple berry crumble pie ($55 and includes the Pyrex dish), and pumpkin pie ($45). Orders can be made by calling (310) 451-2311 through Nov. 16. 1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, www.huckleberrybakery.com.

The Larder at Tavern & the Larder at Burton Way

Both locations of Suzanne Goin’s restaurant are taking orders for spiced pumpkin pie ($30), pecan pie ($36), and apple pie ($36). Orders must be placed in person, over the phone, or online, by Nov. 19. The Larder at Tavern,11648 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 806-6460 | The Larder at Burton Way, 8500 Burton Way Los Angeles, (310) 278-8060, www.thelarder.com.

Little Dom’s

The Los Feliz restaurant is making brown-butter pumpkin pie ($35), coconut cream pie ($35), Bourbon and Steen's cane syrup pecan pie ($48) and apple pie ($35). Orders for pickup can be placed by calling (323) 661-0055 by Nov. 19. 2128 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, www.littledoms.com/thanksgiving.

Lunetta

Chef Raphael Lunetta’s Santa Monica restaurant is making pumpkin, pecan and French apple pies ($30 each). To place an order, email catering@lunettasm.com by Nov. 15. 2420 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica (310) 581-4201, www.lunettasm.com.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

The ice cream shop is making a pumpkin ice cream pie for Thanksgiving ($44), available for pickup at the Los Feliz, Grand Central Market and Studio City scoop shops. Orders can be made by phone or in person, by Nov.16. Multiple locations and contact information at mcconnells.com.

Mixed Co.

The Silver Lake restaurant is baking pumpkin-chiffon pie with a gingersnap crust; chocolate pie; caramel apple tart; pear and date brown Betty pie; and pecan pie with candy cap mushrooms ($35 each). Orders can be placed online through Nov.19. 3903 W. Sunset Blvd., (323) 661-6307, www.mixedcompanyla.com/thanksgiving.

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

The bakery, known for its cruffin (croissant-muffin hybrid), is making caramel apple pie and treacle pecan tart for Thanksgiving ($35 each). The pies are available for delivery on Thanksgiving, or for in-store pickup at the Highland Park and Larchmont Village locations. Orders can be placed online while supplies last . Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Highland Park, 111 S. Ave. 59, Los Angeles, (323) 739-0473 | 248 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 712-6308, mrholmesbakehouse.com.

Small Batch

The new Mar Vista ice cream shop by “Top Chef” alum Brooke Williamson and her husband Nick Roberts is offering a pumpkin cheesecake ice cream pie with graham-cracker crust ($45). The pies can be pre-ordered for pickup at both the Mar Vista and Playa del Rey locations by calling (424) 289-9552. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19. 12222 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, www.smallbatchicecreamery.com.

Sweet Rose Creamery

All five locations of the ice cream shop (Santa Monica, Studio City, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Mid City) are making apple ice cream pie; pecan ice cream pie; and pumpkin ice cream pie ($48 each). The pies must be ordered by Nov. 15 for pickup. Orders can be made in person or over the phone. Multiple locations and contact information at www.sweetrosecreamery.com.

Winston Pies

This new Brentwood pie shop is making apple, pumpkin, pecan, cranberry-orange chess, chocolate, cherry, blueberry and Key West lime pies ($42 each). The blueberry, cherry and apple are all available as gluten-free pies ($45 each). You can also order 5-inch mini version of the pies (from $9) and “piebites” (small, hand-held pies, $20 for 20). Orders must be placed by Nov.10, online or in store, for pickup. 11678 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 207-5743, www.winstonpies.com/thanksgiving/piebites.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

The LA Live restaurant is making apple and pumpkin pie ($30 each) for delivery on Thanksgiving morning, or for pickup at the restaurant. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20, and can be made by calling (213) 748-9700 or by emailing wp.bgla@wolfgangpuck.com. 800 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, wolfgangpuck.com.

