Where to get your paczki for Fat Tuesday at Chicago-area bakeries, restaurants

Paczki may not wield the Fat Tuesday pizazz that a couple of Hurricanes and a clutch of colorful beads might have, but these Polish pastries are certainly a popular way to mark the festivities that end Wednesday with the arrival of Lent.

Here are some Chicago restaurants and bakeries offering paczki. Just step up to the counter (or call ahead), and ask for your "POWNtch-key" or "PONtch-key.”

Alliance Bakery: Six varieties will be offered Monday and Tuesday. Flavors such as raspberry rose, blueberry lemon, strawberry, cherry and apple are $3. Vanilla bean with a ganache topping is $3.25. 1736 W. Division St., 773-278-0366, www.alliance-bakery.com.

Andy’s Deli: Paczki are offered in a dozen flavors through Tuesday, priced at $1.39 a piece. 5452 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-631-7304, www.andysdeli.com.

Ann’s Bakery: Paczki are $1.20 apiece, special chocolate and strawberry and whipped cream paczki are $1.50. 2158 W. Chicago Ave., 773-384-5562.

Beverly Bakery & Cafe: A dozen flavors are offered, including apricot, blueberry, custard with a chocolate glaze, raspberry, pineapple and prune. Classic flavors are $1.99 each; fresh strawberry is $2.99. 10528 S. Western Ave., 773-238-5580, www.beverlycoffeeroasters.com.

Bittersweet: Four flavors are offered this year: vanilla bean cream, bittersweet chocolate cream, lemon curd and raspberry jam. Paczki are $3.50 each. 1114 W. Belmont Ave., 773- 929-1100, www.bittersweetpastry.com.

Bohemian House: Paczkis and beer — why not? This River North restaurant is offering Marz Community Brewing’s stout to wash down paczki Tuesday. Pistachio is recommended with the paczki-inspired beer, but you can also choose hazelnut, strawberry and vanilla flavors, as well. Paczki on their own are two for $8. 11 W. Illinois St., 312-955-0439, www.bohochicago.com.

Bridgeport Bakery: The bakery will be open 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, and midnight to 6 p.m. Fat Tuesdayto sell paczki. There are 19 flavors, ranging from apple to custard with powdered sugar to whipped cream. Prices are $1.05 each for most flavors. The whipped cream version is $1.30 each, the strawberry and whipped cream is $1.40. 2907 S. Archer Ave., 773-523-1121.

Cafe Selmarie: Five different paczki will be sold Tuesday. Lemon, custard with chocolate on top, and raspberry are $2.95 each; fresh banana with custard, and fresh strawberry with whipped cream are $3.95 each. 4729 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-989-5595, www.cafeselmarie.com.

Cafe Vienna: At this traditional European bakery, expect paczki with raspberry, custard or apricot fillings ($1.99 each), fudge ($2.49) and a special chocolate paczki stuffed with strawberry jam ($2.99). Craving packzi year-round? This last one is available as a regular weekend special. 2523 N. Clark St. (773) 244-9922, www.cafeviennachicago.com.

Delightful Pastries: The date for preordering paczki has passed, but go and see what they have of the 13 various varieties offered. Prices range from $2 to $3.25 for gourmet flavors and “drunken” paczki made with booze. Locations and phone numbers vary, www.delightfulpastries.com.

Dinkel’s Bakery: Thirteen varieties of paczki will be sold here through Tuesday. All are $1.89 each, except for the fresh strawberry and whipped cream version, which is $3.40. 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-281-7300, www.dinkels.com.

Firecakes Donuts: Three flavor are offered: Raspberry with blood-orange jelly; lemon curd with powdered sugar and vanilla with chocolate icing. Paczki are $2.39 each. Locations and phone numbers vary, www.firecakesdonuts.com.

Forest View: Choose from seven flavors, including raspberry, prune, apricot and blueberry. $1 each, available Monday and Tuesday. 6454 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-775-7740.

Gene’s Sausage Shop: Seven flavors will be offered Monday and Tuesday. Paczki are $1.99 each, save the fresh strawberries and cream, which are $2.49 each. 4750 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-728-7243, www.genessausage.com

Laramie Bakery and Deli: Paczki are priced at 99 cents, $1.69 and $1.99, depending on flavor. For Tuesday, place your order by Monday. 3012 N. Laramie Ave., 773-725-4965, www.laramiebakerydeli.com.

Montrose Deli: A variety of paczki at various prices: 79 cents for mini paczki; others are 99 cents, $1.19 and $1.59 depending on fillings. 5411 W. Montrose Ave., 773-725-6123, www.montrosedeli.com.

La Petite Pastry: Fifteen flavors at three different price levels. Start at $1.10 each for flavors like lemon, raspberry and apricot. Fresh fruit like apple, peach, strawberry and blueberry are $1.40. Include whipped cream, and it’s $1.65. 5610 W. 63rd St., 773-735-7383, www.lapetitepastry.com.

Roeser’s Bakery: Fifteen flavors will be available, priced from $1.35 to $1.92. Preorders are available but not required. 3216 W. North Ave., 773-489-6900, www.roeserscakes.com.

Scafuri Bakery: Twelve flavors will be offered, from raspberry to coconut to chocolate and cherry cheese. Prices range from $2.75 to $3.50. 1337 W. Taylor St., 312-733-8881, www.scafuribakery.com.

Stan's Donuts: Paczki are $3 on Fat Tuesday and will be offered in four flavors: cherry, cannoli cream-filled, chocolate cream-filled and pastry cream-filled. Preorders should be submitted by Monday. Locations and phone numbers vary, www.stansdonutschicago.com.

Sweet World Pastry: Prices remain unchanged from last year, with paczki at $1.29 each, except for strawberry and whipped cream at $1.89. 5450 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-792-5566.

