Where to get a double buzz: 8 places to down a coffee-spiked cocktail

In Italy, coffee is unarguably done right. One of the rightest things about it, caffe corretto, literally translates to "corrected coffee." Corrected by the addition of booze - perhaps a splash of grappa, amaro or sambuca in your espresso for a late morning pick-me-up or to counteract caffeine jitters in the afternoon?

We Americans love boozy coffee too - increasingly, it seems. Not since the Dude in "The Big Lebowski's" obsession with White Russians have we seen so many delicious coffee cocktails on offer. Perhaps it's the cold brew craze, or maybe folks just realize a little caffeine buzz complements an alcohol buzz in a delightful way. Here are some coffee cocktails to imbibe in Chicago, both bitter and sweet, hot and cold.

At Humboldt Park nook C.C. Ferns, the "Boozy Steamer" section of the menu lists such tasty items as a Hot White Russian dosed with rich Crema de Alba liqueur, and a Cuban latte spiked with rum and caramel. Despite the menu label, both are available hot or iced.

Logan Square's Spilt Milk Tavern serves frozen coffee from a slushie machine - Metric Coffee's Hellion cold brew, to be specific - made more interesting with shots of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Galliano Ristretto espresso liqueur and other secret ingredients for a rich, sweet, buzzy treat.

Down the street at Lost Lake, the Lonely Island Lost in the Middle of a Foggy Sea contains no fewer than three rums, plus pineapple juice, to take cold press coffee on a tiki adventure. This drink came with mixologist and founder Paul McGee from his days at River North's tiki treasure Three Dots and a Dash.

At Octavio Cantina in Andersonville, a cup of joe with a glug of 1921 Crema de Tequila is the thing. "It's like a more awesome version of Bailey's and coffee," says beverage specialist Matt Frederick. The rich Mexican liqueur offers flavors of vanilla, caramel, cinnamon and cocoa, just what you need for brunch. Order it with an added shot of anejo, says Frederick, "if the night before was a rough one."

We love a coffee bar by day/tavern by night, and Albany Park's Nighthawk has a whole menu section just for coffee cocktails, plus a heavy rotation of coffee ales for the beer set. Afternoon Delight pairs La Colombe cold brew with bitter fave fernet amaro and whipped cream, while a take on classic Irish Coffee made with espresso works for cooler weather. The addition of house-made coffee bitters in the signature Nighthawk Manhattan brings breakfast to happy hour.

At Wicker Park's Robey Hotel rooftop bar the Up Room, bartenders shake up a frothy drink called a Holy Cow! as part of a historical tribute to the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. A combination of Hennessy Black Cognac, salted caramelized milk and St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, the drink, inspired by an antique Benjamin Franklin-era recipe for milk punch, is finished with tobacco bitters "for lift," says Nicholas Thornycroft, the hotel's director of food and beverage. NOLA is St. George Spirit's delightful homage to New Orleans chicory coffee, made with Ethiopian beans roasted right in the distillery and cold-infused into the base spirit.

The bartenders/soda jerks at Punch Bowl Social in Fulton Market feature NOLA in their boozy Milk-Xologist #2, paired with bitter and minty Italian liqueur Branca Menta and vanilla soft serve for a rich adult milkshake.

For dessert at Mott Street, you could do much worse than sipping the Black Gato. The tricky mixologists infuse espresso beans directly into mezcal, then combine it with amaro and creme de cacao for a black, bitter, powerful chocolate booze bomb. You are going to need a cup of coffee after this one.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

