Where to find Big Ten Tournament drink and food specials and watch the games in Chicago this week

The Big Ten tournament returns to Chicago and the United Center this year for the first time since 2015. The end-of-season tourney is coming off two years of experimenting with East Coast venues in Washington and New York City that resulted in, ahem, mixed reviews and modest crowds, to say the least.

With the tourney coming back to a city that’s a hotbed for Big Ten alumni, many of the university-affiliated bars will be offering food and drink specials this week — the tournament kicks off Wednesday evening and culminates in Sunday’s championship game — and playing the tournament on TV screens.

We’ve already mapped out Chicago’s best Big Ten alumni bars, so here’s a look at which of those bars will be offering specials for this week’s conference tournament.

Tuman’s

2159 W. Chicago Ave., 773-782-1400, tumanstapandgrill.com

Mac’s Wood Grilled

1801 W. Division St. 773-782-4400, macswoodgrilled.com

These two bars are team-neutral but Big-Ten-friendly. They won’t have any specific offers devoted to the Big Ten tourney — however, Mac’s will offer daily specials during the tournament, and both will offer the same St. Patrick’s Day deals during the tourney as well.

Daily specials: (at Mac’s only)

Wednesday

Half-price cider drafts

Thursday

Half-price draft beer

Friday

$6 Pabst Blue Ribbon boilermakers: 16-ounce draft with a shot of Paddy Irish whiskey

St. Patrick’s Day specials: (available at Mac’s and Tuman’s, same hours and prices, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday)

$8 corned beef sandwiches (corned beef on marbled rye, with fries)

$12 corned beef and cabbage dinners

$4 Paddy Irish whiskey shots

$6 Guinness drafts

Illinois

Joe’s Bar

940 W. Weed St., 312-337-3486, joesbar.com

The home state’s largest state school will represent at Joe’s, which will offer drink deals throughout the Big Ten tourney.

$9 pitchers: Bud Light and PBR

$19 domestic buckets

$4 Fireball shots

Indiana

Joe’s Bar

940 W. Weed St., 312-337-3486, joesbar.com

We just mentioned Joe’s as a Fighting Illini bar, but it doubles as a hotspot for Hoosiers as well. Same deals apply.

$9 pitchers: Bud Light and PBR

$19 domestic buckets

$4 Fireball shots

Iowa

Ironside Bar & Galley

546 N. Wells St., 312-973-7792, ironsidechicago.com

The Iowa bar will have drink specials specific to each day, as well as some deals available throughout the tournament.

Big Ten Tournament specials (available open to close Wednesday through Sunday)

$5 shots: Old Forester bourbon, Fireball, Southern Comfort Black

$8 Wheatley vodka cocktails

$20 domestic five-beer buckets (Miller Lite, Coors Light, Budweiser, Budweiser, Bud Light, PBR, Busch Light)

$25 upgraded (Goose Island 312, Goose Island Next Coast IPA, Corona, Corona Light, Modelo Especial)

Wednesday

Cocktails: $6 Captain Morgan White and Original Spiced rums, $7 Ketel One vodka, $8 Ketel One mules

$5 shots: Templeton Rye, Tromba Blanco tequila

Half-price wine bottles (Champagnes excluded)

Thursday

$5 shots: Maker's Mark bourbon, Tullamore DEW Irish whiskey, Milagro Silver Blanco tequila

Friday

$5 shots: Jim Beam White Label bourbon, Hornitos blanco tequila

Saturday

$4 bottles: Miller Lite, Coors Light

$5 Don Julio Blanco tequila shots

$6 Tito's vodka cocktails

Sunday

Shots: $6 Don Julio Blanco tequila, $10 Don Julio 1942 tequila, $7 Jameson, $5 Crown Royal Apple

Theory

9 W. Hubbard St., 312-644-0004, theorychicago.com

Another Iowa bar with tournament specials, Theory has offers on buckets in the Budweiser family, a special for game ticket-holders and will play host to an Iowa sports talk show.

$25 Budweiser and Bud Light buckets

All game ticket-holders will receive 10-percent off total bill Wednesday through Sunday

Hosting the Hawkeye Huddle radio show; 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; TBD, pending advancement, Saturday and Sunday

Michigan

WestEnd

1326 W. Madison St., 312-981-7100, westendwestloop.com

This Michigan spot in the West Loop will take advantage of its location and offer free shuttle service to the United Center for all games, which it will also be playing with audio on. As for deals, look for $6 stadium cups of Miller Lite, Bud Light and Angry Orchard Rosé throughout the tournament.

Michigan State

The Stretch

3485 N. Clark St., 773-755-3980, thestretchchicago.com

This Spartan-affiliated bar will host watch parties for all MSU games throughout the tournament and offer several food and drink deals this week.

$7 boneless wings

$25 mix-and-match Truly spiked seltzer buckets

Shots: $5 Fireball, $6 Crown Royal apple

$5 22-ounce domestics

Partnership with Conrad’s Grill, fast-casual restaurant in Wicker Park, to offer game-day delivery to Stretch; guests can order select wraps ($10) by the end of the first quarter to be delivered to Stretch during halftime.

Minnesota

The Other Side Bar

2434 N. Clark St., 773-525-2695, theothersidebar.com

Check out a pair of simple deals at this Minnesota-supporting spot; both will be available all day long on Gopher game-days.

$13 domestic pitchers

$13 large pepperoni pizzas

Northwestern

Cork & Kerry at the Park

3259 S. Princeton Ave., 312-842-0769, corkandkerryatthepark.com

Grab some buddies to share a beer bucket at this Northwestern bar during the tourney.

Thursday and Sunday

$12 domestic bottle buckets

Ohio State

Woodie’s Flat

1535 N. Wells St., 312-643-0093, woodieschicago.com

This Buckeye bar won’t offer any deals to commemorate the tourney, but Woodie’s will have normal daily specials (excluding bottomless options) and specials on OSU game-days.

Ohio State game-day specials

$5 Brutus bombs (Smirnoff cherry with Red Bull)

$21 Bud Light “tailgate coolers”

$15 “Das Boot” Bud Light drafts

$20 Bud Light towers

Daily specials

Wednesday

$15 buckets: Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra

$6 Bulleit and Bulleit Rye cocktails

$6 Vegas bombs

$6 Build-your-own mac-and-cheese

Thursday

Half-priced bottles of wine

Half-priced signature cocktails

Half-priced salads and wraps

Friday

$6 Budweister tallboy can plus shot (Malort, Jack Daniels, Jameson or Fireball)

Sunday

$5 Fireball shots

$15 “Das Boot” Bud Light drafts

Penn State

AJ Hudson’s

3801 N. Ashland Ave., 773-348-2767, ajhudsons.com

There aren’t many Penn State bars in Chicago. This one will offer one deal for the tournament.

$20 Bud Light buckets

Purdue

Waterhouse

3407 N. Paulina St., 773-871-1200, waterhousechicago.com

The specials at this Purdue bar are available on Boilermaker game days.

$25 Boiler Gold buckets (16-ounce cans)

$6 22-ounce Bud Light stadium cups

$15 Baltimore Zoo fishbowls

Wisconsin

Kroll’s South Loop

1736 S. Michigan Ave., 312-235-1400, krolls-chicago.com

Technically there are no Big Ten tournament specials at Kroll’s, but you can still find some daily deals to get you through it.

Wednesday

$4 Lagunitas

$5 glasses of house wine

Half-price bottles of wine

Thursday

$5 wing orders

$5 Jameson Blackbarrel shots

Friday

$5 Fireball all day

Half-price appetizers from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

$5 green beer

