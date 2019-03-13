Where to find Big Ten Tournament drink and food specials and watch the games in Chicago this week

The Big Ten tournament returns to Chicago and the United Center this year for the first time since 2015. The end-of-season tourney is coming off two years of experimenting with East Coast venues in Washington and New York City that resulted in, ahem, mixed reviews and modest crowds, to say the least.
With the tourney coming back to a city that’s a hotbed for Big Ten alumni, many of the university-affiliated bars will be offering food and drink specials this week — the tournament kicks off Wednesday evening and culminates in Sunday’s championship game — and playing the tournament on TV screens.
We’ve already mapped out Chicago’s best Big Ten alumni bars, so here’s a look at which of those bars will be offering specials for this week’s conference tournament.
Tuman’s
2159 W. Chicago Ave., 773-782-1400, tumanstapandgrill.com
Mac’s Wood Grilled
1801 W. Division St. 773-782-4400, macswoodgrilled.com
These two bars are team-neutral but Big-Ten-friendly. They won’t have any specific offers devoted to the Big Ten tourney — however, Mac’s will offer daily specials during the tournament, and both will offer the same St. Patrick’s Day deals during the tourney as well.
Daily specials: (at Mac’s only)
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
St. Patrick’s Day specials: (available at Mac’s and Tuman’s, same hours and prices, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday)
Joe’s Bar
940 W. Weed St., 312-337-3486, joesbar.com
The home state’s largest state school will represent at Joe’s, which will offer drink deals throughout the Big Ten tourney.
Ironside Bar & Galley
546 N. Wells St., 312-973-7792, ironsidechicago.com
The Iowa bar will have drink specials specific to each day, as well as some deals available throughout the tournament.
Big Ten Tournament specials (available open to close Wednesday through Sunday)
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Theory
9 W. Hubbard St., 312-644-0004, theorychicago.com
Another Iowa bar with tournament specials, Theory has offers on buckets in the Budweiser family, a special for game ticket-holders and will play host to an Iowa sports talk show.
WestEnd
1326 W. Madison St., 312-981-7100, westendwestloop.com
This Michigan spot in the West Loop will take advantage of its location and offer free shuttle service to the United Center for all games, which it will also be playing with audio on. As for deals, look for $6 stadium cups of Miller Lite, Bud Light and Angry Orchard Rosé throughout the tournament.
The Stretch
3485 N. Clark St., 773-755-3980, thestretchchicago.com
This Spartan-affiliated bar will host watch parties for all MSU games throughout the tournament and offer several food and drink deals this week.
The Other Side Bar
2434 N. Clark St., 773-525-2695, theothersidebar.com
Check out a pair of simple deals at this Minnesota-supporting spot; both will be available all day long on Gopher game-days.
Cork & Kerry at the Park
3259 S. Princeton Ave., 312-842-0769, corkandkerryatthepark.com
Grab some buddies to share a beer bucket at this Northwestern bar during the tourney.
Thursday and Sunday
Woodie’s Flat
1535 N. Wells St., 312-643-0093, woodieschicago.com
This Buckeye bar won’t offer any deals to commemorate the tourney, but Woodie’s will have normal daily specials (excluding bottomless options) and specials on OSU game-days.
Ohio State game-day specials
Daily specials
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sunday
AJ Hudson’s
3801 N. Ashland Ave., 773-348-2767, ajhudsons.com
There aren’t many Penn State bars in Chicago. This one will offer one deal for the tournament.
Waterhouse
3407 N. Paulina St., 773-871-1200, waterhousechicago.com
The specials at this Purdue bar are available on Boilermaker game days.
Kroll’s South Loop
1736 S. Michigan Ave., 312-235-1400, krolls-chicago.com
Technically there are no Big Ten tournament specials at Kroll’s, but you can still find some daily deals to get you through it.
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday and Sunday
