Where to eat on Thanksgiving Day in the Baltimore area if you're not cooking

Ditch the kitchen this Thanksgiving Day and let the professionals do all the work. A number of Baltimore restaurants will be open on Turkey Day with a slew of inventive twists on the traditional meal. And many of them will have alternatives to turkey. Plus, they’ll do the dishes.

Ampersea will serve a $55 Thanksgiving dinner in addition to an a la carte menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (1417 Thames St., 443-681-5310, ampersea.com)

Blue Moon and Blue Moon Too will offer their regular menus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as some “extra special specials,” according to owner Sarah Simington. “I don’t like turkey, so we’ll have enchiladas” for $9.95, she says. Pumpkin pancakes and pecan pie French toast are $12.95 each. (1621 Aliceanna St., 410-522-3940; 1024 Light St., 443-759-4907, bluemoonbaltimore.com)

B&O American Brasserie will offer a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., including roasted turkey, salmon, butternut squash, endive salad, green bean casserole, stuffing and desserts for $45 or $25 for children 12 and under. Bottles of wine will also be available for $30. (2 N. Charles St., 443-692-6172, bandorestaurant.com)

The Bygone, which sits atop the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, will host a $75 buffet that will feature a prime rib carving station, raw bar, crab cakes, rotisserie turkey, truffled mashed potatoes, chestnut and dried fruit stuffing, cranberry sauce and roasted pumpkin pie. The buffet lasts from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (400 International Drive, 443-343-8200, thebygonerestaurant.com)

The Capital Grille will serve its dinner menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. all day in addition to a special Thanksgiving Day meal of roasted turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes for $42 ($15 for children). A slice of pumpkin cheesecake is $10. (500 E. Pratt St., 443-703-4064, thecapitalgrille.com)

Charleston will host a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu for $85, with a choice of main courses such as braised beef short rib, pan-roasted wild rockfish or roast turkey breast and turkey leg confit. Wine pairings are available for an additional charge. (1000 Lancaster St., 410-332-7373, charlestonrestaurant.com)

Chez Hugo will offer a French-style Thanksgiving from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $65 ($20 for children). The family-style meal will include turkey with gravy, creamed spinach, potato gratin Dauphinois, grilled chestnuts, sweet potato Duchesse and sourdough stuffing. (206 E. Redwood St., 443-438-3002, chezhugobistro.com)

Citron will serve a three-course menu for $60 ($30 for children 12 and under), as well as its regular dinner menu a la carte. Thanksgiving menu options include butternut squash and apple soup, turkey with stuffing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, Yukon mashed potatoes, string bean casserole and assorted desserts such as Bourbon pecan bar. Black angus tenderloin or grilled Norwegian salmon will also be available for an additional $18 and $14, respectively. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive, 410-363-0900, citronbaltimore.com)

The Elkridge Furnace Inn will offer seatings from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, serving three- or four-course meals ($55 or $63). Reservations are a must. The menu includes seasonal soups, salads, traditional Thanksgiving entrees and dessert. The restaurant will also offer Thanksgiving to-go menus where $260 will feed 10 people. Orders must be placed and paid for by Nov. 19, and will be delivered or available for pickup Nov. 21. (5745 Furnace Ave., Elkridge; 410-379-9336, elkridgefurnaceinn.com)

Fogo de Chao will offer dinner pricing all day on Thanksgiving with items including roasted turkey breast, homemade cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing, in addition to its regular selection of carved meats, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (600 E. Pratt St., 410-528-9292, fogodechao.com)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner starting at $42 ($19 for children under 12) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The menu includes mixed herb-roasted turkey breast or sliced beef tenderloin, brioche bread stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes and desserts. (720 Aliceanna St., 410-332-1666, flemingssteakhouse.com)

The Milton Inn will serve both a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner for $65 ($32 for children 12 and under) and an a la carte menu from noon to 8 p.m. (14833 York Road, Sparks; 410-771-4366; miltoninn.com)

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood will serve a multi-course Thanksgiving turkey dinner ($29.50) in addition to its regular dinner menu from 11:30 to 10 p.m. (711 Eastern Ave., 410-234-1300, mccormickandschmicks.com)

The Oceanaire Seafood Room will offer some Thanksgiving Day fare with its standard menu from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (801 Aliceanna St., 443-872-0000, theoceanaire.com)

Roy’s Restaurant will serve a special Thanksgiving dinner ($39.95 per person) with dishes including a pan-roasted, teriyaki-glazed turkey, truffle mashed potatoes, sesame carrots and Portuguese sausage stuffing. A prix-fixe menu (starting at $49) will also be offered. The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (720 Aliceanna St., 410-659-0099, roysrestaurant.com)

Rusty Scupper will offer a buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The meal, which consists of roasted turkey, carved ham, prime rib, pork loin and sides, is $56.95 for adults and $28.95 for children 10 and under. (402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants in Baltimore, Pikesville, Odenton and Annapolis will serve a three-course dinner featuring traditional Thanksgiving foods for $39.95 ($14.95 for children). The restaurant will also offer its regular dinner menu starting at noon. (ruthschris.com)

Rye Street Tavern will offer a $70 ($35 for children 12 and under) dinner featuring turkey from Whispering Breeze Farm, gravy for the whipped mashed potatoes spiked with Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey, and black bottom pecan pie from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (225 E. Cromwell St., 443-662-8000, ryestreettavern.com)

Seasons 52 will offer a traditional Thanksgiving feast with dishes including herbed stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for $27.95 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (10300 Little Patuxent Parkway #3150, Columbia; 410-715-1152; seasons52.com)

Sullivan’s Steakhouse will offer a three-course menu for $39 ($20 for children 12 and under). The menu will include turkey dinner with sweet onion apple-sausage stuffing, two sides and choice of dessert from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (1 E. Pratt St., Suite 102; 410-962-5503; sullivanssteakhouse.com)

Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant will serve a prix-fixe menu at $59 for adults or $30 for children under 10. In addition to a turkey dinner, there will be salmon, beef and a legumes plate with roast butternut squash, sauteed oyster mushrooms, asparagus, buttered potatoes, creamy cabbage gratin and broccolini with seatings from noon to 6 p.m. (8293 Main St., Ellicott City; 410-465-4004, tersiguels.com)

Victoria Gastro Pub will offer a two-course dinner ($32) and a three-course dinner ($42) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Additional sides will be sold a la carte. (8201 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia; 410-750-1880; victoriagastropub.com)

Wit & Wisdom will offer a Thanksgiving brunch for $95 per adult and $49 per child under 12. Although the menu has not been finalized, there will be a carving station with an array of meats. (200 International Drive, 410-576-5800, witandwisdombaltimore.com)

