Where to Eat in Paris in 2018: Three ‘Délicieux’ New Hotspots

Another Paris Fashion Week will be soon upon us. And let’s face it, even models and designers have to eat…sometimes. But even before the City of Light is beset by stylistas (February 27 – March 6), it’s worth snagging a table at any or all of these three new (opened in the second half of 2017), stylish and very buzzy eateries, for both the people watching and the surprisingly not typically Parisian cuisine.

Carbon Paris

Despite the name, the exceedingly hip Carbon is not a copy of anything we actually know of in Paris. The latest from Argentine restaurateur Sabrina Goldin, and influenced by the carnivores’ dens of Buenos Aires, Swede chef David Kjellstenius’ menu is an homage to land, sea and nature – from the Clavisy lamb shoulder to the barley risotto with octopus. Located on a particularly charming corner of the Marais, it’s perfect for a post-shopping repast. Or come late and join the cool crowd in the basement cocktail bar, La Mina, where you’re actually allowed to smoke. (Reminding you, of course, that you are indeed in the French capital.)

Les Grands Verres

The name actually translates to “The Big Glasses,” which may mark another new trend: the French exhibiting a sense of humor. It’s actually located in the always bleeding edge Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum (with its stark, Corbusian architecture), and it has an epic, Euro-modernism interior to match. All the fashionable signifiers are ticked off: sustainable, Medi-influenced menu by American chef Preston Miller; international specialties (chopped vegetable fattoush, matbucah buccatini); and a sleek, late-night cocktail bar. The people watching is aces.

La Condesa

Follow the new foodies to this chic bistro in the 9th, where Mexican chef Indra Carrillo does thought-provoking dishes like wild cauliflower with coffee, cod with achiote and summer vegetables, and seaweed marinated veal with rhubarb – offered in special four- and six-course menus, and paired with a selection of natural, biodynamic wines. The elegant interior is all black, white and warm woods, with moody, almost romantic lighting, while the location makes it ideal for a sophisticated pre-opera dinner.

