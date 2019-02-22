Where to eat with the kids in Harford County after their games

The whistle blows and kids run off the field. Whether they came out triumphant or suffered a crushing loss, they’re dirty, they’re grimy and they’re hungry.

As any dedicated parent of an athlete is aware, knowing where to grab the best post-game grub is also key.

Kristin DiCasagrande, a mom of four and longtime volunteer with the Fallston Recreational Council, is so busy with sports on some days that she’ll hit local restaurants for more than one meal.

“Savory Deli is so good,” she says. “I’ll maybe go there twice on Saturdays during basketball season when I’m running back and forth to games. And Basta Pasta and Italian Sensation for pizza and subs.”

She mostly relies on carry-out options, unless her kids are playing a tournament. “Then between games you might sit and have a beer,” she says. For that, she likes Black Forest Taphouse.

No matter where in Harford County you’re playing, you’ll be able to find a good post-game restaurant or two nearby. Here, we help you narrow down the choices.

Fallston, Joppa and Western Bel Air

Where you might play:

Fallston: Edgely Grove Park, Fallston Recreation Complex

Joppa: Reckord Road Park

Bel Air: Emmorton Elementary Park, Graybeal Fields, Kelly Field, Mountain Road Park, Tollgate Park, Tucker Field

Where to eat:

Take advice from Fallston sports mom Kristin DiCasagrande when you’re in this area and hit Basta Pasta (2745 Fallston Road, Fallston, 410-692-5200, bastapastamd.com) or Italian Sensation (2316 Belair Rd., Fallston, 410-877-8377, italiansensation.com) for pasta, subs and salads, Savory Deli (2801 Fallston Road, Fallston, 410-692-0201, savorydeli.com) for sandwiches and salads. Try Black Forest Taphouse (2410 Pleasantville Road, Fallston, 443-299-6206, blackforesttaphouse.com) when you have time to sit down and grab a meal (and a beer) with your family or the rest of the team.

Churchville and Eastern Bel Air

Where you might play:

Bel Air: Cedar Lane Regional Park, Harford Sports Complex, Prospect Mill Park, Schucks Regional Park

Churchville: Churchville Recreation Complex

Where to eat:

These fields are near tons of options in and around downtown Bel Air, including JD’s Smokehouse North (2235 E. Churchville Road, 410-734-7900), just down the street from Harford Sports Complex, and Main Street’s Black Eyed Suzie’s (119 S. Main St., 443-371-7993, black-eyed-suzies.com) and Looney’s Pub (312 S. Main St. 410-803-7080, looneyspubmd.com). Broom’s Bloom Dairy (1700 S. Fountain Green Road, Bel Air, 410-399-2697, bbdairy.com) is also a popular stop for post-game ice cream.

Bel Air North and Forest Hill

Where you might play:

Forest Hill: Friends Community Park, Harford Sports Performance Center, Hickory Park

Bel Air North: Blake’s Venture Park, Forest Hill Recreation Complex

Where to eat:

The Lodge Restaurant & Bar (2119 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, 410-838-2240, thehickorylodge.com) is a go-to post-game spot for local athletes and their parents, who appreciate the extensive beer list. Family-owned Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern (308 E. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, 410-879-9747) is right down the street from Harford Performance Center and has homemade soups daily, along with pit beef, ham and turkey every weekend.

Southern county

Where you might play:

Abingdon: Box Hill South Park

Joppa: Robert Copenhaver Park

Edgewood: Edgewater Village Park, Maryland Sports Arena

Belcamp: Belcamp Park

Aberdeen: Hollywoods Park

Where to eat:

This stretch of Route 40 includes several quick Italian options like the centrally located Venetian Palace (1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood, 410-679-2330). When playing near the southern tip of the county, family-owned Sapore Di Mare (504 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa, 410-538-8066, saporedimare.com) is a go-to for pizza, pasta and salads. The Bull on the Turf (2723 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood, 410-676-5979) is conveniently located across from Maryland Sports Arena and known for its pit beef.

Aberdeen, Darlington and Havre de Grace

Where you might play:

Darlington: Darlington Park, Emma Rockey Park, Francis S. Silver Park

Aberdeen: Carsins Run Park

Havre de Grace: Chapel Road Park

Where to eat:

If you’re playing in Aberdeen or Havre de Grace and have time for a sit-down meal, hit MacGregor’s Restaurant (331 St. John St., Havre de Grace, 410-939-3003, macgregorsrestaurant.com) for burgers and, as a bonus, a waterfront view. If you’re further west, grab pizza at Mr. Y’s Pizza N Fries (4202 Conowingo Road, Darlington, 410-457-4700, mryspizzanfries.com) or breakfast, lunch or dinner with an athletic twist at Ballpark Restaurant (3418 Conowingo Road, Street, 410-457-4304, ballparkrestaurant.com).

Jarrettsville, Street and White Hall

Where you might play:

White Hall: Norrisville Recreation Complex

Street: Highland Park

Jarrettsville: Dr. James B. Rutledge Memorial Park, Fox Meadows Complex, Harford Polo Grounds, Jarrettsville Rec Baseball Fields

Where to eat:

For burgers, ice cream and other casual food after a game at Highland Park, check out Eats & Sweets (305 Pylesville Road, Pylesville, 443-424-0800, eatssweets.com) near North Harford High School. Up north in White Hall, pickings are slim, but just across the border in Baltimore County, The Fill ‘Er-Up (21307 York Road, Parkton, 410-357-5362, thefillerup.com) has made a name for itself as both a reliable gas station and a good place for burgers, sandwiches and other diner fare. In Jarrettsville, the Jarrettsville Creamery (1747 W. Jarrettsville Road, Jarrettsville, 410-692-5100, jarretsvillecreamery.com) is a convenient stop for sandwiches, salads and ice cream. Plus, the Fallston location of Basta Pasta is just a short drive from the Polo Grounds and Fox Meadow fields.