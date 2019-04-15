Where to eat Easter brunch and dinner in the Baltimore area

A number of Baltimore-area restaurants are open for brunch or dinner on Easter Sunday, April 21, and a few will offer holiday specials like glazed ham and lamb carving stations. There will be at least one Easter egg hunt.

Many spots require reservations, so be sure to call ahead.

The Alexander Brown Restaurant will be open for brunch, with a la carte items like eggs Benedict and schnitzel, spatzel and egg on Easter from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 135 E. Baltimore St., downtown. 443-438-4540, alexanderbrownrestaurant.com

In Annapolis, Baroak will offer an Easter brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu, which includes a carving station, deep-dish pancakes and crab cakes, is $44 per person, $19 for children 12 and under, and free for children 5 and under. 126 West St., Annapolis, 410-295-3225, baroakannapolis.com

Blackwall Hitch, also in Annapolis, will serve Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The menu, $40* per adult, includes chicken and waffles, omelets, a seafood station and pastries. 400 Sixth St., Annapolis, 410-263-3454, theblackwallhitch.com/annapolis

Blue Hill Tavern in Canton will serve a two-course menu for $24.99 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with options like pickled deviled eggs, Easter ham and gnocchi carbonara. 938 S. Conkling St., Canton, 443-388-9363, bluehilltavern.com

Brandy Farms in Gambrills still has a few stuffed hams available for delivery. Orders must be placed by phone by April 12. 801 Brandy Farms Lane, Gambrills, 410-721-6368, brandyfarms.com

Cafe Troia in Towson will serve a la carte Easter brunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Brunch specials include goat cheese ravioli, eggs Benedict, smoked salmon and prosciutto. 31 Allegheny Ave., Towson, 410-337-0133, cafetroia.com

Cinghiale will open early for Easter dinner with specials like ravioli all uovo, filled with house made spinach ricotta and egg yolk, fava beans, pioppini mushrooms and tarragon butter. 822 Lancaster St., Harbor East, 410-547-8282, cgeno.com/special-events/easter-sunday-26

Cosima near Hampden will serve an a la carte brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with menu items including an Italian baked egg torte and French toast made with semolina cherry bread. The restaurant will reopen for regular dinner service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a few Easter specials on the menu. 3000 Falls Road, Hampden, 443-708-7352, cosimamill1.com

Explorers Gastropub at the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court is serving a three-course brunch with options like mint pesto-crusted lamb chops, lump crab and horseradish deviled eggs and glazed ham. $45 for adults and $25 for children. 550 Light St., Inner Harbor, 410-234-0550, sonesta.com/us/maryland/baltimore/royal-sonesta-harbor-court-baltimore/explorers-american-gastropub

In Harbor East, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will offer a three-course brunch starting at $30 for adults and $16 for children beginning at 10 a.m. All adult meals include a choice of starter, two sides to share and dessert. Entrees include eggs Benedict with sliced filet mignon and brioche French toast. 720 Aliceanna St., Harbor East, 410-332-1666, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/md/baltimore

Johnny’s in Roland Park is offering an a la carte dinner and brunch buffet with omelettes and lamb carving station. Prices are $33 for adults and $19 for children under 12. 4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park, 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com/easter-sunday

Gnocco in Highlandtown will offer an a la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with items including fresh zeppole, which are like Italian doughnuts. 3734 Fleet St., Highlandtown, 443-449-6540, gnocco.com

La Cuchara in Woodberry will serve a three-course brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $39 per person. The menu includes house-smoked salmon, skirt steak and skate. 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Woodberry, 443-708-3838, lacucharabaltimore.com

Lagom in Havre de Grace will offer an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with options including carved meats, soups, salads, breakfast and lunch specials. The buffet is $27 per adult, $13 for children ages 3-11 and free for kids under 3. 209 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace, 410-939-4956, lagomhdg.com

The Lord Baltimore Hotel will be offering an Easter egg hunt for children at 12:30 p.m. on Easter, followed by a buffet at 1 p.m. with options like Maine salmon and glazed ham with biscuits and gravy. $38 per adult and $15 for children 10 and under. 20 W. Baltimore St., downtown, 410-539-8400, lordbaltimorehotel.com.

The Milton Inn in Sparks will offer a three-course Easter brunch for $52 per person, with choice of entrees like steak and eggs, and chicken and waffles. Seatings are available between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. 14833 York Road, Sparks, 410-771-4366, miltoninn.com

Morton’s the Steakhouse in the Inner Harbor will offer a steak and lobster duo for $59 on Easter, in addition to its a la carte menu. The restaurant will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter. 300 S. Charles St., Inner Harbor, 410-547-8255, mortons.com/baltimore

Petit Louis is serving Easter brunch and dinner and will have specials like butter-poached shrimp bisque and smoked salmon and avocado omelette. 4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park, 410-366-9393, petitlouis.com/index.php/specials-and-events

Roy's in Harbor East will serve a two-course Easter brunch menu for $25.95 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 720 B Aliceanna St., Harbor East, 410-659-0099, roysrestaurant.com/locations/md/baltimore

Rusty Scupper in the Inner Harbor will offer an Easter brunch jazz buffet, $56.95 per adult and $28.95 per child. Seatings will be offered at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. 402 Key Highway, Inner Harbor, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com

Sam's on the Waterfront in Annapolis will serve a three-course brunch for $32, available until 3 p.m., and a three-course dinner for $44, starting at 4 p.m. 2020 Chesapeake Harbour Drive E., Annapolis, 410-263-3600, samsonthewaterfront.com

Sullivan's Steakhouse in the Inner Harbor will serve a three-course brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $45 per person. 1 E. Pratt St. #102, Inner Harbor, 410-962-5503, sullivanssteakhouse.com

The Turn House in Columbia will serve an Easter brunch buffet ($50 per adult and $25 per child) from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with offerings including an oyster bar, lamb carving station and champagne toast for adults. 11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia, 410-740-2096, theturnhouse.com

