Where to eat during Chicago Restaurant Week? Check out our daily reviews

Everyone loves a deal, even your faithful reporters at Food & Dining. That's why we're eating at Chicago Restaurant Week participants and writing about them every day throughout the promotion, which runs through Feb. 5. Click through the photos in the gallery to see where we've been, and click through the link with each to read the full review. We will update daily.

Still need ideas? Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel handicaps the lineup for you. Here are his 18 don't-miss spots to try.