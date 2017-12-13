Where to dine on Hanukkah and Christmas in San Diego County

Have yourself a merry little Christmas and leave the stressful meal planning and preparation at home this year. Let the chefs and their culinary teams help you start a new yuletide tradition with family and friends by giving the gift of holiday fare at any one of San Diego’s many fine eateries.

If you’d rather avoid the crowds and have an intimate dine-in experience, we provided you with several options, too.

Reservations are highly recommended at the following restaurants, unless otherwise noted.

Hanukkah

A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ executive chef Jeff Jackson will serve a locally inspired menu in the Hanukkah tradition. Today through Wednesday. 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $75 per person; $115 with wine pairings. (858) 453-4420 or lodgetorreypines.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

333 Pacific’s scenic ocean views will enhance the dining pleasure of its Christmas Day menu with offerings like roasted prime rib of beef, braised boneless beef short rib, vegan pot pie and pan-roasted Skuna Bay Craft-Raised salmon. A children’s menu is available. 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 333 N. Pacific St., Oceanside. $54.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (760) 433-3333.

1500 Ocean at Hotel Del Coronado will offer a four-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menu with entree options like local white sea bass, Muscovy duck breast, king beef filet mignon or winter truffle risotto. For dessert, try the Christmas Log or Sicilian pistachio dacquoise (marinated nuts in brandy). 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. 1500 Ocean Ave., Coronado. $110 per person; $165 with wine pairing; $185 with reserve wine pairing. (800) 468-3533.

A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines is serving two holiday menus. Guests will enjoy a prix fixe four-course meal Christmas Eve amid the timbered indoor/outdoor dining room that overlooks the 18th-hole of the golf course. On Christmas Day, guests will dine on a prix fixe four-course meal while sipping on a sparkling wine. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $110 per person; $130 with wine pairings; $55 per child under 12. (858) 453-4420 or lodgetorreypines.com

Addison’s Relais & Chateaux grand chef William Bradley will celebrate Christmas Eve with guests by preparing a holiday-inspired seven-course menu. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego. $275 per person; $225 additional for wine pairings. (858) 314-1900.

Adobe El Restaurante at Estancia La Jolla will offer a Christmas Day breakfast buffet with selections like stuffed brioche French toast, smoked salmon and made-to-order omelets, fresh fruit and berries station, assortment of bagels, toast, pastries and muffins. 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 25. $40 per person; $20 per child ages 12 and under. (858) 964-6516.

Amaya is offering guests a three-course holiday tasting menu with seasonal offerings such as mushroom bisque, roasted duck and chocolate-peppermint torte on Christmas Eve, or West Coast oysters, 10-ounce prime strip loin and affogato (coffee-based dessert) on Christmas Day. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. $95 per person; $30 per child ages 4-12. Noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. $115 per person; $30 per child ages 4-12. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego. (858) 314-1988.

Avant at Rancho Bernardo Inn is offering a three-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menu with main dish options like pan-seared scallops, beef tenderloin, butternut squash agnolotti (Italian pasta) and crispy duck confit. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr, San Diego. $85 per person; $40 per child ages 3-12. (844) 254-0013.

Bahia Resort Hotel will serve a Christmas Day buffet complete with carving stations, main courses, sides, salads and desserts. A children’s buffet will be offered. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego. (858) 488-0551 or bahiahotel.com

Barona Oaks Steakhouse’s Christmas Day prix fixe menu includes entree choice of Snake River Farm Wagyu filet or seafood pot pie. Monday, Dec. 25. Barona Resort & Casino, 1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside. $75 complete menu. (888) 722-7662.

Bo-beau kitchen + bar in Ocean Beach will offer a three-course Christmas Day menu with entree options like honey-glazed ham, prime rib, seared salmon and sage brown-butter gnocchi. A children’s menu is available. 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 4996 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego. $45.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (619) 224-2884.

Bo-beau kitchen + cache in Hillcrest is serving a Christmas Day menu with main course selections of bourbon honey-glazed ham, pistachio-crusted salmon, slow-roasted chicken, cappellini primavera and10-ounce prime rib. A children’s menu is available. 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 1027 University Ave., San Diego. $44.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (619) 481-5033.

Bencotto in Little Italy will put you in the holiday mood with its Christmas Eve menu featuring a new dish, gnocchi ripiene al brasato (large gnocchi filled with braised beef). Sunday, Dec. 24. 750 W. Fir St., San Diego. Reservations are not required. (619) 450-4786 or lovebencotto.com

Bleu Boheme in Kensington will serve a decadent prix fixe Christmas Eve menu that includes a choice between four entrees: paillard de poulet, made with pan-seared jidori chicken breast; saumon Bearnaise, made with pan-seared king salmon filet; gnocchi a la Parisienne, made with Parmesan dumplings and Brussels sprouts; and boeuf roquerfot, made with braised beef cheek. Canneberge, a cranberry gimlet with Sloane Gin, cranberry juice, lime, simple syrup and cranberry bitters, has been crafted for the holiday priced at $12. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. $59 per person. (619) 255-4167.

Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa is serving a Christmas Day buffet with carving stations, main dishes like roast turkey and braised beef, along with sides, salads and desserts. A children’s buffet is available. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. $56 per person; $25 per child ages 5-11, children under 5 are free. (858) 488-1081 or catamaranresort.com

Chandler’s Restaurant is offering three seasonal menus. The Christmas Eve menu features three courses with your choice of entrees: herb-crusted prime rib, hazelnut-crusted butter fish, Clementine-roasted game hen and stuffed petite heirloom squash. Christmas Day Lunch Buffet highlights include: cider-glazed bone-in ham, applewood smoked jidori chicken, build-your-own parfait, smoked salmon deviled eggs and sweet potato gnocchi. The Christmas Day Dinner Buffet features herb-crusted New York strip, seafood paella, lobster and shrimp tartlet, warm lentil salad and Carlsbad clam chowder. 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Entree prices vary; $25 per person additional wine pairings. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (lunch buffet) Monday, Dec. 25. $69 per person; $24 per child 4-12. 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25 (dinner buffet). $69 per person; $24 per child 4-12. Cape Rey Carlsbad, 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad. (760) 683-5500 or chandlerscarlsbad.com/christmas

The Clubhouse Grill is offering guests a three-course menu featuring seafood chowder, roasted turkey and mini apple cobblers on Christmas Eve, or a bountiful buffet with BLT deviled eggs, cranberry-aged chorizo stuffing and yule logs on Christmas Day. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. $65 per person; $30 per child ages 4-12. Noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. $85 per person; $30 per child ages 4-12. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego. (858) 314-1988.

Coasterra celebrates the holiday season with a three-course Christmas Day offering that includes main dishes such as honey-glazed ham, an 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon, pan-seared salmon, acorn squash and ancient grains and macha adobo branzino. A children’s menu is available. 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 880 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. $54.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (619) 814-1300, ext. 2.

Crown Landing at Loews Coronado Bay Resort is offering three holiday menus. The Christmas Eve four-course prix fixe menu is a seafood lovers delight. A regular a la carte and children’s menu will be available. The Christmas Day Champagne brunch features traditional brunch fare, including Salt Creek mussels, snow crab claws, eggs Benedict, brioche French toast, omelet and carving stations and a holiday dessert bar. Christmas Dinner is an evening of holiday classics like brown-sugar glazed ham, roasted salmon and Huntsinger Ranch turkey. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. $59 per person. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (brunch) Monday, Dec. 25. $65 per person; $12.50 per child ages 12 and under. 3 to 8 p.m. (dinner) Monday, Dec. 25. $65 per person; $19 per child ages 12 and under. 4000 Loews Coronado Bay Road, Coronado. (619) 424-4444 or crownlanding.com

Cusp Dining and Drinks’ chef Ingrid Funes will prepare a three-course Christmas menu with entrees like lamb rack, duo of duck or catch of the day en croute (in a pastry crust). 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 7955 La Jolla Shores Drive, San Diego. $65 per adult; $35 per child ages 12 and under. (858) 551-3620 or cusprestaurant.com

Decoy Dockside is offering Christmas Eve Brunch with free-flowing Champagne from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. $39 per person; $18 per child. A three-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner will be served from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. $60 per person; $20 optional wine pairing; $30 per child. lakehousehotelandresort.com/event/christmas

Fiore Steakhouse’s Christmas Day prix fixe menu offers a choice of slow-roasted prime rib or duo of lobster tail and petite filet. Monday, Dec. 25. Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Funner. $75. (760) 751-3100.

Giardino Neighborhood Cucina chef Marco Provino brings an Italian Christmas to East County with dining options such as pear salad, lobster ravioli, veal parmigiana and a slice of house panettone (Italian sweet bread). Monday, Dec. 25. 8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove. (619) 825-7112.

Grant Grill is cooking up a multicourse Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feast with main entree choices like New Zealand lamb loin, sauteed Chilean sea bass or roasted herb-packed beef tenderloin. Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. 326 Broadway, San Diego. $97 per person; $43 additional wine pairings. (619) 744-2077 or opentable.com/grant-grill

Great Oak Steakhouse’s Christmas Day prix fixe dinner special features roasted rack of veal. Monday, Dec. 25. Pechanga Resort & Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. $65. Reservations: (951) 770-8507.

The Grill at Torrey Pines will serve a three-course meal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with options for drink pairings. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. $60 per person; $75 per person with beer pairings; $85 per person with wine pairings; $35 per child under age 12. The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. (858) 777-6641 or lodgetorreypines.com/the-grill

Grove Steakhouse’s Christmas Day prix fixe menu features roast prime beef tenderloin. 1 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. Viejas Casino & Resort, 5000 Willows Road, Alpine. $58; a chocolate velvet top tier eggnog creme anglaise with fresh berries is available for $12. (619) 445-5400.

Hundred Proof will be serving classic dishes on Christmas Eve, including deviled eggs with crispy chicken skin; pickled shallot and chives; and truffle mushroom mac and cheese with bone marrow, Gouda and thyme. Pair your plate with a boozy signature milkshake, or try the new Mexican Hot Chocolate Milkshake with cinnamon, cayenne and a sprinkling of churro bits. Sunday, Dec. 24. 4130 Park Blvd., San Diego. (619) 501-6404 or hundredproofsd.com

Indigo Grill chef Deborah Scott will prepare a three-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menu featuring her favorites: alderwood plank salmon, pipián-rojo chicken and white chocolate cheesecake. A children’s menu is available. 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. 2 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 1536 India St., San Diego. $45.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (619) 234-6802.

Island Prime and C Level will offer guests a special three-course Christmas Day dinner with holiday-inspired dishes like roasted jidori chicken breast, Parmesan-crusted rack of lamb and Pacific shrimp scampi. Save room for dessert with chocolate pistachio torte and Dutch apple pie. A children’s menu is available. 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 880 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. $54.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (619) 298-6802, ext. 2.

JRDN at Tower23 executive chef David Warner is cooking a festive three-course menu on Christmas Day. Noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 723 Felspar St., San Diego. $45 per person. t23hotel.com/play/events/christmas

Kitchen 1540 executive chef Nathan Lingle will create a three-course Christmas Day experience with selections like saffron-sunchoke bisque and beef carpaccio; goose, Wagyu short ribs, flat iron pork, grilled swordfish and house-made rye gnocchi. Don’t forget dessert such as eggnog cheesecake or pine nut tart. A children’s menu will be available. 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. L’Auberge Del Mar, 1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. $89 per person; $25 per child under age 12. (858) 793-6460.

The Med executive chef Alex Emery will garner a three-course Christmas menu that includes entree choices of slow-roasted prime rib, pan-roasted Alaskan halibut, suckling pig confit, rabbit and oxtail sugu rigatoni and butternut squash risotto. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., San Diego. $95 per person; $49 per child ages 12 and under. (858) 454-0771 or lavalencia.com/holiday-celebrations.aspx

Mille Fleurs chef de cuisine Martin Woesle will serve his elegant European cuisine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Christmas Eve menu features starters like seared bison carpaccio; entree options include beef filet with Cognac-peppercorn sauce or breast of duck and seared foie gras; and decadent dessert choices of vanilla creme brulee or Christmas Log. On Christmas Day, the menu is a la carte with notable dishes such as Pacific oysters on the half shell ($21), lobster bisque ($18), four mushroom risotto with black truffle ($31), beef filet and New York steak ($46) and vanilla creme brûlée ($13.50). 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and 1 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 6009 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. $94.50 per person (Sunday). A la carte items are priced separately. (858) 756-3085 or millefleurs.com

Monello restaurant is offering guests a twist on brunch this Christmas Eve with its Monello Brunch Cheese Wheel. Various pastas are tossed in the wheel where it gets covered completely with cheese and then the pasta is paired with poached eggs and topped with other breakfast items, like bacon. Reservations are not required but are suggested. Sunday, Dec. 24. (619) 501-0030 or lovemonello.com

The Oak Room’s Christmas Day dinner special starts with a big-eye tuna lobster roll, followed by grilled tenderloin of beef and bacon-wrapped shrimp, ending with a chestnut mousse. Monday, Dec. 25. Pala Casino Resort & Spa, 11154 Highway 76, Pala. $59 per person. (877) 946-7252.

Osetra Seafood & Steaks in the Gaslamp Quarter will serve an elevated Christmas Day dinner with a choice of two full three-course menus. Entrees include the Chilean sea bass, lobster ravioli, New York steak, cioppino (fish stew) or surf and turf, made with a filet and three jumbo shrimp in a truffle bordelaise sauce. 4 to 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 904 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $49 per person or $59 per person, depending on menu choice. osetraseafoodandsteaks.com

Pacifica Del Mar chef David Burke will prepare a special prix fixe menu with starters like smoked artichoke soup and entree choices of free-range turkey, brisket or rack of lamb. Noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. $59 per person. (858) 792-0476 or pacificadelmar.com

The Prado at Balboa Park will serve a three-course holiday feast Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests can try seasonal specials such as pan-roasted sea bass or slow-roasted prime rib. A children’s menu will be available. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park, San Diego. $54.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (619) 557-9441, ext. 1.

Primavera Ristorante is celebrating Christmas Eve with a three-course feast inspired by The Feast of the Seven Fishes. Main dishes include pan-seared white sea bass, duck-leg confit or braised short rib. Sunday, Dec. 24. 932 Orange Ave., Coronado. $59.95 per person. (619) 435-0454 or primavera1st.com

Provisional Kitchen is serving a three-course prix fixe menu Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with dishes like warm butternut and ricotta ravioli, perfected dry-age prime rib, confit winter salmon and pan-seared duck breast. The dessert menu offers chocolate peppermint yule log, eggnog pot de crème or Christmas gelato. 4 p.m. to closing Sunday, Dec. 24. 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 425 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $72 per person; $25 per child ages 3-12; free to children age 3 and under. (619) 738-7300.

Rancho Bernardo Inn’s festive Christmas Day brunch offers specialty stations, including a seasonal salad bar, fresh seafood, a hot carving station and house-made desserts. A special children’s buffet is available. After brunch, children can visit the petting zoo or take a pony ride. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr, San Diego. (888) 976-4417.

Rustic Root is serving a three-course prix fixe Christmas Day menu with main dish options such as deep-fried Mary’s free-range turkey, honey-baked ham, pan-roasted trout, prime rib, salmon Wellington and three-cheese mushroom risotto. 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 535 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $55 per person. (619) 232-1747 or rusticroot.com

Sea180 is offering guests a three-course Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day buffet. The Christmas Eve entree choices include chili-rubbed prime rib or smoked Mary’s half chicken. A children’s menu will be available. The Christmas Day buffet features salads, seafood plates, carving station, meat dishes and desserts. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. $49.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. $59.95 per person; $16.95 per child ages 7-12; free to children ages 6 and under. 800 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach. (619) 631-4949.

Sally’s Fish House & Bar at Manchester Grand Hyatt is serving a Christmas Day dinner menu featuring salt and herb-crusted prime rib, steamed king crab legs and Boursin cheese mashed potatoes. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sally’s regular dinner menu will be available. 1 Market Place, San Diego. $44 per person. sallyssandiego.com

Tidal executive chef Andrew Reyes bring holiday dining to a new level with his three-course Christmas dinner with dishes like chestnut veloute, sage and chestnut-stuffed Cornish game hen, agave lavender pork belly, prime rib. Not to be missed is the mint chocolate yule log or Santa’s milk and cookie for dessert. 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. Paradise Point, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. $70 per person; $35 optional wine pairings. (858) 490-6363.

TRUST Restaurant will make you feel merry and bright with new seasonal dishes on Christmas Eve. Try the pork shoulder with kale, rutabaga, Tasso sauce, golden raisin, red beans and rice buff. For dessert there’s bourbon custard made with vanilla oak sorbet, toffee, orange and cherry. Sunday, Dec. 24. 3752 Park Blvd., Suite 105C, San Diego. Reservations are not required but are suggested. (619) 795-6901 or trustrestaurantsd.com

Veladora at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa is serving Christmas Eve Dinner and a Christmas Day Buffet. The three-course Christmas Eve dinner includes local Scarborough Farms mixed greens with poached apple, bacon and pecan streusel, smoked dates and sherry vinaigrette; Brandt beef tenderloin and pistachio mousse cake. The Christmas Day buffet offers a cold seafood station, live pasta station, carving table, main dishes, sides, salads and starters and desserts. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe. $125 per person (Christmas Eve). $130 per person; $55 per child ages 11 and under; free to children under age 3. (Christmas Day). (858) 759-6246.

Vessel Restaurant + Bar at Kona Kai Resort & Spa is offering a prix fixe Christmas Day menu with entree selections of lobster bisque, prime rib or braised lamb shank. Follow your meal with a chocolate fudge fritter or eggnog gelato. Monday, Dec. 25. 1551 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego. $49 per person. (619) 819-8195 or opentable.com

Vintana Wine & Dine will offer a special three-course Christmas Day menu with our choice of: pan-seared salmon, an 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filet mignon, mustard and horseradish-crusted prime rib, macadamia and coconut-crusted sea bass, lobster mac and cheese or miso-baked eggplant. A children’s menu is available. Noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido. $54.95 per person; $13.95 per child ages 12 and under. (760) 745-7777.

The Westgate Hotel will offer Christmas Eve and Christmas Day four-course prix fixe dinners. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. $69 per person; $40 per child ages 4-12; free to children under 3. A Christmas Day buffet will be served in the Le Fontainebleau Room from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. $89 per person; $40 per child ages 4-12; free to children under age 3. 1055 Second Ave., San Diego. (619) 238-1818 or westgatehotel.com

Holiday cocktails

Benihana’s Cranberry Mojito is a refreshing twist on a well-known classic that combines Grey Goose Vodka, Combier Liqueur d’Orange, muddled cranberries, fresh mint and holiday spices. Two locations: 477 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, (619) 298-4666 and 755 Raintree Drive, Suite 100, Carlsbad, (760) 929-8311. benihana.com

El Chingon’s Las Posadas, named after the traditional nine-day Mexican holiday celebration, is made with Azuñia Tequila Reposada, agave spiced with cardamom, cinnamon and sugar, lime juice, a float of sparkling wine, garnished with an apple slice. 560 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919 or elchingon.com

Havana 1920’s Buena Noche is made with Havana Club Anejo Rum, caramelized plantain puree, fresh lime, fresh-pressed sugarcane and R&D Aromatic #7 Bitters. The Havana 1920 Ponche, the restaurant’s version of a classic Puerto Rican punch, is mixed with Havana Club Blanco Rum, Brugal 1888 Rum, pineapple, lime, passion fruit, guava, orange, R&D-house Bitters and sparkling wine. 548 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 369-1920 or havana1920.com

Jsix’s “Christmas in San Diego” cocktail is made with Henebery Whiskey, Malahat Spiced Rum, St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur, bartender’s house-made Irish cream, apple-clove cinnamon syrup and fresh nutmeg. 616 J St., San Diego. (619) 531-8744 or jsixrestaurant.com

Marina Kitchen at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina’s Honey I Drank the Kids! Extra Pale Ale is a combination of flavors and aromas reminiscent of lemon-honey tea in the form of a cold, hop-forward ale. 333 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego. (619) 234-1500.

Catering

Marie Callender’s five Holiday Feasts are perfect for parties of four to eight people. The meals are as follows: Turkey Breast Feast ($99.99); Ham Feast ($109.99); The Ultimate Whole Turkey Feast ($119.99); Ham and Turkey Breast Feast ($139.99); and The Ultimate Whole Turkey and Ham Feast ($149.99). Each meal comes with a range of sides, including apple-sage stuffing, fire-roasted yams, mashed potatoes, pumpkin or apple pie, and Marie’s Special Blend Coffee. A Prime Rib Feast is also available ($174.99) and serves six to eight people. Trimmings include: traditional Yorkshire popovers, fresh mashed potatoes, creamed corn, Gorgonzola pecan and field green salad, fresh-baked cornbread, whole pumpkin or apple pie and Marie’s Special Blend Coffee. A la carte options are available. Online ordering available at mariecallenders.com.

Pechanga Resort & Casino Christmas dinner to go offers two main course choices: Turkey (12-16 lbs. serves six for $165; 20-14 lbs. serves 12 for $265. Prime rib (serves six for $225; serves 12 for $395). Each meal comes with lobster bisque soup, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade rolls, apple pie or pumpkin pie and other fixings. To order and reserve your Christmas feast, call (951) 770-2307 by Dec. 21. Orders may be picked up from Pechanga’s hotel valet outside Blends Coffee & Wine Bar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4500 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula.

Inspired by the Italian tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes, Fishmonger’s Market will be offering a Christmas dinner catering package filled with seven different fish. Your order can be picked up by Sunday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. at 1735 Hancock St., San Diego. The cost is $50 per person. (619) 756-7345 or fishmongersmarket.com

carolina.gusman@sduniontribune.com