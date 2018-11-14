Where to buy your Thanksgiving turkey

If you’re looking for your Thanksgiving turkey, here’s a guide to butcher shops and specialty grocers offering fresh and often locally or California-farmed turkeys.

A Cut Above: Diestel natural hen turkeys 6 to 30 pounds raw, $5.99/lb.; Diestel heirloom organic turkeys 10 to 24 pounds raw, $8.99/lb. Limited supplies. 2453 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 998-8500, acabutchershop.com.

Bob’s Market: Diestel free-range turkeys, $2.99/lb. 1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com.

Bristol Farms: Bristol Farms free-range, non-GMO, hormone-free turkeys, $2.79/lb.; Bristol Farms organic, vegetarian diet, free-range, non-GMO turkeys, $3.99/lb.; Bristol farms brined turkeys, $3.99/lb.; heritage turkeys, $6.99/lb. Various locations, bristolfarms.com.

Farmers Market Poultry: Diestel regular turkeys, $4.59/lb.; Diestel organic turkeys, $6.59/lb.; Diestel heritage turkeys, $6.99/lb. The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 936-8158, farmersmarketla.com.

Fish King: Shelton’s free-range turkeys, $3.39/lb. 722 N. Glendale Ave., Glendale, (818) 244-2161, fishkingseafood.com.

Gelson’s: Gelson’s regular turkeys, $3.89/lb.; Gelson’s organic turkeys, $5.99/lb.; Empire kosher turkeys, $4.99/lb.; Shelton’s free-range turkeys, $4.99/lb.; Shelton’s turkeys, $4.99/lb.; Diestel hen turkeys, $3.99/lb.; Diestel heritage turkeys, $5.99/lb. Turkeys over 20 pounds come with a $10 off coupon, under 20 pounds, a $5 coupon. Various locations, gelsons.com.

GrubMarket website: Mary’s free-range natural turkeys, $4.99/lb.; Mary’s free-range organic turkeys, $5.99/lb. Delivery only. Order by noon Tuesday; the last day for delivery is Nov. 21. (888) 888-8590, socal.grubmarket.com.

Gwen Butcher Shop: Willie Bird organic, pasture-raised, broad-breasted turkeys, $7/lb. Available starting Thursday. 6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 946-7512, gwenla.com.

Hardy's Meat Market: All-natural turkeys, $2.98/lb.; more than 18 pounds, $3.29/lb. 12903 Moorpark St., Studio City, (818) 761-3830.

Harmony Farms: Harmony Farms free-range, all-natural turkeys, $3.19/lb. 2824 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta, (818) 248-3068, harmonyfarmsonline.com.

Heritage Foods USA : Good Shepherd Poultry Ranch pasture-raised, antibiotic-free, heritage turkeys for online order: 8 to 10 pounds $99; 10 to 12 pounds $119; 12 to 14 pounds $139; 16 to 18 pounds $179; 18 to 20 pounds $199. Delivery on Tuesday, heritagefoods.com/collections/turkey-poultry.

Jim’s Fallbrook Market: Diestel free-range turkeys, $3.69/lb. 5947 Fallbrook Ave., Woodland Hills, (818) 347-5525, jimsfallbrookmarket.com.

Lazy Acres: Mary’s organic turkeys, $2.49/lb. 2080 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 430-4134, lazyacres.com.

Local Harvest : A variety of heritage, organic and pastured turkeys for online order, localharvest.org/store/turkey.jsp.

Manhattan Meats: Diestel all-natural, free-range turkeys, $3.98/lb. 1111 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach, (310) 372-5406.

Marconda’s Meats: Willie Bird free-range turkeys $4.79/lb.; Willie Bird organic turkeys, $5.79/lb.; Sun Valley free-range turkeys, $3.29/lb. The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., No. 514, Los Angeles, (323) 938-5131, marcondas.com.

Rabbis’ Daughter: Agri Star and Birdsboro antibiotic-free, hormone-free, kosher turkeys, cryovac-packaged, $3.99/lb.; cleaned, defeathered and defatted, $4.49/lb.; Empire organic, kosher turkeys, $6.29/lb. 2322 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 234-2600, therabbisdaughter.com.

Standing's Butchery: Stehly Farms Organics native-to-California, organic, heritage turkeys, $8.49/lb; last day to order is Friday. 7016 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 413-2212, standingsbutchery.com.

Taylors' Ol' Fashioned Meat: Shelton’s free-range, antibiotic-free, hormone-free turkeys, $3.99/lb. 14 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, (626) 355-8267.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s all-natural, brined turkeys, $1.99/lb.; Trader Joe’s all-natural, glatt-kosher turkeys, $2.99/lb.; Trader Joe’s organic turkeys, $3.49/lb. Various locations, traderjoes.com.

Whole Foods: Mary's and Diestel non-GMO turkeys, $2.49/lb.; Diestel non-GMO turkeys, 6-10 pounds, $3.49/lb.; Mary's and Diestel organic turkeys, $3.49/lb.; Diestel heritage bronze turkeys, $4.99/lb.; Mary's heritage turkeys, $4.99/lb.; Mary's brined turkeys, $3.99/lb.; Kosher Valley turkeys, $3.99/lb. Last day to order is Tuesday. Various locations, wholefoods.com.

food@latimes.com

@latimesfood