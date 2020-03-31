For When You Open – The #1 Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels from Golden Malted, the World’s Largest Mix Supplier

March 31, 2020From www.restaurantnews.com
Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffle & Pancake Mixes have been used by all major restaurants, hotels and theme parks around the world. These same mixes are now available for restaurants to easily order online at goldenmalted.com/portal.
Made with only the finest ingredients, Golden Malted offers a wide variety of waffle and pancake mixes, including Gluten Free, Multigrain and its’ world-famous Original Mix.
Bring these mouth-watering waffles & pancakes to your location – order at goldenmalted.com/portal or call 888.596.4040.