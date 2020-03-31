For When You Open – The #1 Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels from Golden Malted, the World’s Largest Mix Supplier

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffle & Pancake Mixes have been used by all major restaurants, hotels and theme parks around the world. These same mixes are now available for restaurants to easily order online at goldenmalted.com/portal .

Made with only the finest ingredients, Golden Malted offers a wide variety of waffle and pancake mixes, including Gluten Free, Multigrain and its’ world-famous Original Mix.