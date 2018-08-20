When you go looking for Gorgonzola at its birthplace, you might be surprised where you end up

The creamy sauce looked a little pale against the fresh egg noodles, but the flecks of chopped green pistachio fed the eyes. My American friends and I had come a long way for this plate of pasta. It had better be good.

Ever since I spotted the name “Gorgonzola” on a map more than a decade ago, I’ve wanted to visit the town that gave its name to the soft blue-veined cheese to see how it’s made and to taste it at its source. This was my chance to cross it off my foodie bucket list.

A week earlier, about 20 of us had descended on a villa in Northern Italy to celebrate a friend’s milestone birthday. We had traveled from all over: California; Washington; New York; Nice, France; even Istanbul, and shared a love of good food. Days were spent at local markets and wineries, sampling the goods and stocking up on things to cart back home.

On my last day with the group, four of us squeezed our luggage into a rental car and headed northeast from the Northern Italian region of Piedmont into Lombardy and past Milan.

We were on a mission to find Gorgonzola: the town of about 20,000 people, and the cheese.

It was a Monday. We soon learned that our first-choice restaurant was closed on Mondays.

After navigating the one-way streets in this bedroom community for greater Milan, we found a second option, La Vineria del Centro, and parked near its picturesque piazza.

Zeroing in on a daily specials menu posted outside on a board, I was disappointed to see only one dish — a salad no less — that mentioned Gorgonzola as an ingredient. Then we spotted more extensive menus that offered dishes like strips of beef with a Gorgonzola sauce or macaroni with Gorgonzola and asparagus accented with crispy baconlike bits.

I ordered the bowl of tagliolini egg noodles with the pistachio bits and Gorgonzola sauce. The flavor was rich, a little salty and almost buttery; the pasta properly al dente. I might have liked more of the pistachios, but for 8 euros (about $9.30 in U.S. dollars at the time), it was a satisfying lunch.

Then we got the surprising news.

Gorgonzola, our waiter said, was no longer produced in Gorgonzola, the site of its legendary birth. “You have to go to Novara,” he said, on the opposite side of Milan, to find it.

“There is one guy here who still makes it,” the server added, “but he uses sheep’s milk instead of cow’s.”

Turns out that Gorgonzola must be made with full-fat cow’s milk in order to qualify for denominazione di origine protetta (“protected designation of origin”) status under European Union regulations and earn the official red and yellow logo on its label.

Two trains and an overnight stay in Milan later, I was met at the Novara train station by Paolo Leonardi, who manages exports for Igor Group, a company with roots that stretch to 1935 when “Grandpa” Natale Leonardi began making handcrafted cheese in Mezzomerico, his small village. Today, Igor is a large, modernized operation with about 200 employees who produce 2 million wheels of Gorgonzola a year, or 47 percent of the Italian Gorgonzola on the global market. Among the D.O.P. cheeses, Gorgonzola ranks third among exports, after grana padano and Parmigiano Reggiano, Leonardi said.

“For a cheese to be labeled as a true Gorgonzola,” Leonardi said, “it must be produced in one of 15 provinces in two regions: Lombardy or Piedmont. If it’s made outside of this area, it is not a true Gorgonzola. In addition, it must be made with milk coming from a farm in this area, and half of the feed given to the cows must have been grown within these regions.”

Gorgonzola production begins with the milk. During the coagulation process, a starter culture and calf rennet are added, along with a Penicillium mold. Sea salt is applied to the surface of each wheel of cheese.

Metal rods are then poked through each of the roughly 25-pound wheels to create air holes that allow the signature bluish mold to develop.

The creamier “dolce” or “sweet” Gorgonzola must be aged a minimum of 50 days, Leonardi said, while the chunkier “piccante” or “spicy” version sits for at least 80 days. After those periods, the producers conduct taste tests and decide whether more ripening time is needed.

“Maybe at 50 days the product is ready,” Leonardi said, “or sometimes it needs another week or 10 days.”

Comparing his company’s Italian blue with, say, a famous French one, Leonardi says, “The products are very different. Roquefort is a very nice cheese, but it’s made with sheep’s milk. Gorgonzola is made with pasteurized milk, while Roquefort is not. Gorgonzola offers a more variable range of tastes from sweet to the spicy and more intense. Roquefort has a specific taste, closer in certain aspects to our sharper Gorgonzola piccante.”

The company is also producing organic Gorgonzola, mainly for consumers in Northern Europe. “I don't want to say it represents a niche, but it isn't as big as the conventional product,” Leonardi said. “The major requirement is to produce organic milk from an organic farm. The organic milk affects the price of the final product. But consumers already know that Gorgonzola is D.O.P. and is aware that the producers already follow strict procedures.”

Spreading the word to consumers also means expanding their repertoire beyond a basic sauce for pasta or a smear on a slice of bread.

While in “Ulysses,” James Joyce’s Leopold Bloom asks for a Gorgonzola sandwich, Leonardi says his favorite way to eat the cheese is in a risotto that incorporates chunks of pumpkin and crumbled amaretti cookies.

“It’s really fantastic,” he said. “For us, to teach how to use Gorgonzola is very important.”

Susanne Fowler is a freelance writer.

Risotto with squash, Gorgonzola and amaretti cookies

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Recipe adapted from Luisa Valazza of Al Sorriso restaurant in Sorriso, Italy, near Lago d’Orta in the Northern Italian region of Piedmont. It is featured in an in-house booklet by Igor Group called “Gorgonzola My Love.” You will have leftover Gorgonzola sauce; save to serve over steamed vegetables.

Gorgonzola sauce:

2 cups cream

2 ounces sweet Gorgonzola

Salt

Risotto:

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 shallots, peeled, finely chopped

1 cup carnaroli rice

1 pound butternut squash, chopped in small dice (about 2 cups)

4 cups vegetable broth, heated to simmering

1 3/4 ounces grated Parmesan

8 small amaretti cookies, crumbled

Balsamic vinegar

1 For the Gorgonzola sauce, boil the cream in a saucepan to reduce it by two-thirds, about 5 minutes. Off the heat, stir the Gorgonzola into the cream until it melts. Season with salt to taste. Reserve.

2 Melt the butter in a large flat-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the shallots; cook until softened and golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Add the rice and squash; cook to toast the rice until the grains begin to become translucent at the edges, 2-3 minutes. Add the broth, about 1/4 cup at a time, and let the rice absorb it before adding more, stirring continuously. Continue until all the broth is absorbed or the rice is al dente, about 15 to 20 minutes.

3 Stir in the Parmesan cheese vigorously with a wooden spoon; stir in half of the crumbled cookies. Add salt to taste, if necessary.

4 Spread the risotto on serving plates. In the center of each dish, place a spoon of the Gorgonzola sauce, some crumbled amaretti cookies and three drops of the vinegar.

Nutrition information per serving: 397 calories, 23 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 64 mg cholesterol, 40 g carbohydrates, 15 g sugar, 8 g protein, 516 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

Rotolini of prosciutto crudo with gorgonzola and arugula

Prep: 15 minutes

Makes: 10 pieces

This quick appetizer is adapted from “Gorgonzola My Love.” Though the recipe calls for garnishing with the chopped cranberries, we liked the roll-ups better with the berries tucked inside.

10 slices prosciutto crudo

4 ounces Gorgonzola piccante (or dolce)

Arugula leaves, stems trimmed

Dried cranberries, coarsely chopped

Cut the Gorgozola into bars. On each slice of ham, arrange a bar of Gorgonzola and some arugula leaves across the width. Roll up the ham slices from one end to form the roll-ups. Place on a plate and garnish with dried cranberries (or tuck the chopped berries inside before rolling).

Nutrition information per piece: 74 calories, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 19 mg cholesterol, 3 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein, 461 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

