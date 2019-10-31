When You Do Good, Good Things Happen This World Sandwich Day

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Subway® restaurant fans, rejoice! World Sandwich Day is back. Today, Subway is celebrating the holiday with our fourth consecutive year of partnering with Feeding America® to give back to our communities, showing that when you do good things, good things happen.

On November 3, sandwich lovers celebrate the birth of sandwich inventor John Monatgu of Sandwich in England by enjoying their favorite sandwiches. This November 3 through November 9, Subway guests are also invited to do good simply by ordering a sandwich online. For every purchase made on Subway.com and the Subway App, Subway will help provide a meal* to Feeding America. By doing good this World Sandwich Day, Subway guests across the country will have the opportunity to directly contribute to hunger relief efforts in the United States.

Every day, millions of children and adults do not have access to quality meals. Many are forced to make tough decisions between buying food and other necessities such as paying medical bills, rent or transportation. For the fourth consecutive year, Subway is taking a stand against hunger on World Sandwich Day and teaming up with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to encourage guests to make a difference in their communities while ordering their favorite meal online.

“No one should ever struggle to find their next meal, but sadly one in nine of our neighbors do. Subway and our Franchise Owners are committed to helping our neighbors in need get access to nutritious food,” said Victor Lamberti, Subway’s Manager of Community Engagement. “And, we invite our guests to join us in doing good in our community.”

“The reality is hunger exists in every state and community in the country and that shouldn’t be. We’re thankful for Subway and their Franchise Owners for creating this opportunity for their guests to help fight hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “Working together, we can help create solutions so people in need no longer have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.”

Subway Franchise Owners and the brand have continued to fight food insecurity by helping provide millions of meals to Feeding America member food banks. In 2019 alone, the Subway community helped provide meals on National Milk Day, for Hunger Action Month, and matched donations to “rescue” ugly vegetables to help provide access to fresh vegetables at Feeding America member food banks. The brand’s world headquarters was recently recognized with an Impact Award by the Connecticut Food Bank for their ongoing work to fight hunger in their home state.

Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*From 11/3/19 – 11/9/19 Subway® will donate 1 meal ($0.10) to Feeding America® per app/online order made via participating restaurants. Excludes Delivery.