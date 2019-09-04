When the San Francisco 49ers Score, Mountain Mike’s Pizza Fans Do Too!

Official Pizza Partner of the 49ers to Offer 49% Off any Large 1-Topping Pizza When the Team Scores

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas, has taken their title as the “Official Pizza” of the San Francisco 49ers to the next level by offering something that both pizza and 49ers-fans can really get excited about! Beginning with the season’s first game on September 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when the San Francisco 49ers score, pizza fans score 49% off* any large one-topping pizza at Mountain Mike’s! To show continued support for the 49ers, this deal is going on all season long at Mountain Mike’s Pizza and applies to both home and away games.

“As the proud pizza sponsor of the San Francisco 49ers for the second season, we wanted to up the ante by giving our guests, many of whom are diehard 49ers fans, another reason to celebrate when their team scores!” said Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC. “A Bay Area original, Mountain Mike’s has been the go-to spot for families and sports buffs to cheer on their teams over pizza for over 40 years; we’re excited to kick off the NFL season by giving our fans a chance to score too!”

Known for its welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, community involvement, and legendary pizza, the signature Mountain Mike’s experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” is available to pizza lovers at it’s more than 200 locations across the west coast. The restaurants feature big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games making it the ideal spot for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. Mountain Mike’s offers mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis, all made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and served on dough that’s prepared in-house daily. The menu also features both boneless and bone-in wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, a robust all-you-can-eat salad bar, and a selection of beer and wine. Whether dine-in, carry-out or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on freshness, quality and value.

Metevier continued, “with many big screen TVs along with awesome game-day eats, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly environment for football fans of all ages to cheer on their favorite teams. We’re looking forward to a great season watching the 49ers and our guests score big!”

*Available at participating locations, this promotion is valid only on the two days immediately following game-day in which the 49ers score; promotion is not valid day of game. The offer is for 49% off one large, one-topping pizza for dine-in, take-out or delivery after each Sunday or Monday game during the regular 49ers Football Season games. Click here for complete details. For the full menu and to find your nearest Mountain Mike’s Pizza location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

