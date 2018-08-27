What's On Tap: 2018 Fall Brew Fests, Oktoberfests And Celebrations

Soon it’ll be time to trade swimsuits for sweaters, but don’t mourn summer too long — fall brings a full schedule of brewfests, Oktoberfests and other seasonal beer-centric celebrations. See what’s on tap, and make your plans now.

The annual Brass City Brew Fest is now Brass City Brew and ‘Que, taking place Sept. 8 at Library Park in Waterbury. Tastings of more than 250 domestic and international beers, live music, seminars, prizes. New this year: a BBQ pit master competition and BBQ food vendors. General admission 1 to 5 p.m.; tickets $35 in advance. VIP noon to 5 p.m.; tickets $45 in advance. brasscitybrewandque.com.

The fourth annual Noah Webster Real Ale Harvest Fest returns Sept. 8 to the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society, 227 S. Main St., West Hartford, with sessions from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. New England breweries will create casks of Real Ale for the occasion with one minor stipulation: Their brew must include an ingredient from Noah Webster's 18th century garden. Tickets are $50 through Sept. 6 and $60 after; a limited number of discounted early bird tickets are available for $45 ($40 for members and at Harvest stores). Designated drivers are $20. Proceeds benefit the museum's educational mission. noahwebsterhouse.org.

The Hoptoberfest Beer and Wing Festival at the Rotary Pavilion at Shelton's Riverwalk Sept. 8 features more than 80 craft brews and wings from local restaurants, including the Dew Drop Inn. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $30; $40 at the door. facebook.com/SheltonHoptoberfest.

The Hogs and Hops Beer Feastival event on Sept. 9 at District (470 James St., New Haven) features food from top Connecticut chefs, beer samplings from 20+ state and regional breweries, music, games, trivia and a chef’s contest. The festival is a fundraiser for Vie for the Kids, an organization fighting pediatric cancer. Tickets are $95 for general admission (1 to 4 p.m.) and $145 for VIP, with admission at noon. Designated drivers are $50. The event is 21+. hogsandhops.org.

Two Roads Brewing Company, 1700 Stratford Ave., Stratford, hosts its annual Ok2berfest Sept. 15 and 16 from noon to 6:30 p.m. each day. The event features German food and music, games and German-style beers. The $25 advance admission fee ($30 on the day of the event) includes an commemorative stein and one beer. Beer tickets are $6 apiece, purchased with cash or credit (limit of four tickets). Designated driver tickets are $15. Attendees must be 21-plus; no minors or animals are permitted. Valid ID required. 203-335-2010 and tworoadsbrewing.com.

The Small State Great Beer Connecticut craft beer festival returns to Hartford's Constitution Plaza Sept. 15 with two sessions: the first from 1 to 4 p.m. and the second from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event features beer and cider tastings from more than 30 state producers, food trucks and live music, with headliner Bronze Radio Return. Advance tickets are $48 for general admission and $28 for designated drivers; VIP tickets for session 2 are $68. smallstategreatbeer.com.

The New Haven Land Trust hosts Beer & Oysters On The Sound Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carousel at Lighthouse Point Park, with beer from a selection of local breweries, Copps Island oysters, live music, food trucks, carousel rides and more. Tickets are $35 in advance for general admission; $40 at the door. newhavenlandtrust.formstack.com.

The Rotary Club of New London presents Brewfest at the Beach at Ocean Beach Park Sept. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event features tastings of more than 150 beers, brew-friendly food, wine tasting and live music. $25; proceeds benefit Camp Rotary, a nonprofit camp for New London students. newlondonrotary.org.

Connecticut Valley Brewing, 765 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, hosts an Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 22 starting at noon, with “new beer, stein hoisting, live music and more.” Full event details to come at ctvalleybrewing.com.

The Mark Twain House's annual Tapping Into Twain event Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. features tastings from local and regional breweries, plus food from several local restaurants. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door (members and Let’s Go Arts! cardholders get 10 percent off tickets purchased before 3 p.m. on Sept. 28; premier members get 20 percent off.) Designated driver tickets are $20. Prices include all food, beverage and a collectible pint glass. The Mark Twain House is at 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford. 860-280-3130 and marktwainhouse.org.

Dog Star Rescue’s annual Bark and Brew fundraiser at Thomas Hooker Brewery (16 Tobey Road, Bloomfield) returns Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., with barbecue, craft beer samples, a puppy kissing booth, raffles and live music. Single general admission tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door; discounts are available for tickets in multiples. Designated drivers are $10. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The Last Taste of Summer Craft Beer Festival at Greenwich's Roger Sherman Baldwin Park Sept. 29 features beers from Connecticut breweries, local food trucks, live music, lawn games and activities. The event runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $65 for VIP, which features early entry at noon and access to a VIP tent and specialty brews. Designated drivers are $25. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The Harbor Brew Fest, in a new location at Milford’s Fowler Field, is Sept. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m, with a wide variety of beers; live music and food trucks. General admission is $40 in advance and includes beer sampling and a souvenir glass. "Brewer's Special" VIP tickets are $60 and include admission one hour early (at noon) and exclusive access to the Brewer's Beer Garden. Designated driver tickets are $20. No one under 21 admitted. harborbrewfest.com.

Half Full Brewery presents OktoBEERfest In The Park Sept. 29 on The North Lawn & Grand Steps in Stamford’s Mill River. The event features a pop-up beer garden, live music, games and a variety of food trucks (with Oktoberfest spins on menu items.) Admission starts at $16 for single tickets after Aug. 31 and go up to $20 after Sept. 23. halffullbrewery.com.

Smoke in the Valley returns to Seymour Oct. 6 at Matthies Field, with tastings from dozens of breweries, a home-brewing competition, food trucks and live bands. The event starts at 1 p.m.; VIP tickets include entry at noon and access to a VIP tent. Early bird tickets are $30 (prices increase after Sept. 3.) Designated driver tickets are $40. smokeinthevalley.com.

The Sun BrewFest returns to Mohegan Sun's Earth Expo and Convention Center Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring beer samplings, entertainment, games, a cornhole tournament and food tastings for purchase from local restaurants. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP, with early entry.

New this year: Sip & Slice Connecticut in the Earth Ballroom, an evening event pairing Connecticut pizzas with beer from local breweries. Tickets are $40. mohegansun.com.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield, hosts its Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. The event features beer sampling, ski lift rides, a home brew competition, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, keg toss and live music. Tickets are $32 for general admission and $42 for VIP, which includes early entry to the event at 3:30 p.m. and access to a VIP tent. Designated driver tickets are $15. powderridgepark.com.

The Hops Company, 77 Sodom Lane, Derby, hosts its third annual Oktoberfest Oct. 7 starting at noon, featuring Von Trapp Brewing, live music, giveaways, stein hoisting and brat-eating contests. thehopscompany.com.

Max Restaurant Group hosts its annual Hoptoberfest on Oct. 7 at Simsbury's Rosedale Farms and Vineyards from 1 to 5 p.m. The event features local beers, German-inspired food and live music. Tickets are $59; $30 for designated drivers. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to Journey Home. All guests must be 21 or over with valid ID. maxrestaurantgroup.com.

The annual Crazy Brew Bash returns to the Mt. Southington ski area Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m., with beer tastings, live music, cornhole, a Bloody Mary contest, raffles and food trucks. General admission tickets are $34 in advance; VIP tickets are $44 in advance and include early entrance at 11 a.m. and a VIP souvenir glass. (Ticket prices increase on the day of.) Designated driver tickets are $15. crazybashes.com/crazy-brew-bash.

Stony Creek Brewery, 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford, hosts its annual “Docktoberfest” festival Oct. 13, starting at noon. The event features a German beer garden with giant Oktoberfest tents, a selection of German-inspired cuisine from local food trucks, live German music, German dancers, stein hoisting, pretzels, games and contests. Tickets are $20 and include admission, your first beer and a commemorative stein. They’ll be available for purchase at stonycreekbeer.com.

The Harvest Bounty Brewfest on Oct. 13 at the Litchfield Community Center features craft beer, wine and spirits; live music and food trucks. The event starts at 2 p.m.; tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Designated drivers are $25. thecommunitycenter.org.

The G.O.A.T. Brew Fest returns to Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the Yard Goats on Oct. 20, starting at 1 p.m. with beer tastings, live music and more. General admission tickets are $40 in advance (prices increase to $50 on Sept. 1 and will be $60 at the door subject to availability); VIG (Very Important Goat) tickets are $75 and include admission at noon and limited edition field credentials. Designated driver tickets are $25. milb.com/hartford/ballpark/brew-fest.

The Elm City Brew Festival returns to New Haven's College Street Music Hall Nov. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m., featuring 65+ breweries, food vendors and music by local artists. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. VIP tickets for $60 include early entrance at noon. Designated drivers are $10. collegestreetmusichall.com/brew.