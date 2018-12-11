What's the most popular Christmas candy in PA?

Most of us think of homemade cookies as the perfect Christmas treat to give and receive.

But candy is also a a big part of the festivities -- everything from candy canes and chocolate Santas to gummy trees and fudge are stuffed into stockings or added to gift boxes or assortments.

Candystore.com conducted a survey of about 30,000 people across the country to find out what their favorite holiday candy is. The site sorted and ranks the picks by state.

Here are some highlights from https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/christmas-candy-popular-states/

Pennsylvania

* Candy canes took the top spot: Now that may seem to be a pretty boring candy choice but think about how ubiquitous, hanging from our trees, topping Christmas gifts and of course to be eaten. 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season. Other states where candy canes were the top pick including Delaware, Georgia and Maine.

* Reindeer corn took second place. (It’s basically candy corn, but red, green and white).

* Reese’s Cup minis took third

Overall

* Reese’s Cup Minis was the top holiday candy for 10 states.

* Reindeer corn also finished in the top 3 in 13 states.

