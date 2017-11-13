What's the magic behind San Diego beer? Collaboration

Are Two Brewers Better than One?

Beer Week was a treat, from the fish tacos and AleSmith beers at Puesto to Toronado’s Battle of the Guilds, in which the locals took on brewers from San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Nothing, though, dazzled more than last Saturday's Collabapalooza. An afternoon showcased 31 unique beers, each a joint effort of two breweries.

“This is what has made San Diego what it is, the collaborative spirit that we all have,” said Paul Segura, co-brewmaster at Karl Strauss, the brewery that organized this event.

“It’s a rising-tides-floats-all-boats kind of thing.”

The best of these beers are magical, with the whole greater than the sum of its parts. Before the party, I asked three veterans about how and why they collaborate.

Lee Doxtader, co-founder of 24-year-old San Diego Brewing.

Who is your collaboration partner?

“Little Miss Brewing, which opened in 2016.”

Any connections between your brewery and Little Miss?

“Matt Navarre, the brewer at San Diego Brewing’s North Park location, worked with Mike Morbitzer, Little Miss’s brewer, at Green Flash.”

What do you admire about Little Miss?

“Little Miss makes a double IPA that we really enjoy called Hoperation Overlord, an imperial oatmeal IPA at 8.5 percent. We hope old times will flow into a great collaboration beer that everyone can enjoy.”

Sean Farrell, director of brewing for Pizza Port Brewing Co, which has been making beer since 1992.

Who is your collaboration partner?

“Pizza Port Bressi Ranch is joining with a seven-year-old, Mother Earth, to make a double IPA, Boo Kook.”

Any connections?

“A lot of our guys go there and hang out on weekends, and vice versa. We’ve got a little friendship going.”

What do admire about Mother Earth?

“They make beers very similar to us, very clean West Coast IPAs.”

Rick Chapman, president and co-founder of 21-year-old Coronado Brewing Co.

Who is your collaboration partner?

“Mikkeller San Diego. We’re brewing a milkshake IPA to debut at the fest. It’s a hoppy IPA brewed with lactose for a slight sweetness and creamy mouthfeel, and then we’re adding a blend of pineapple, raspberry, and cherries.”

Any connections?

Tyler Tucker, Coronado’s research and development brewer, is a friend of Chris Gillogly, head brewer at Mikkeller SD.

What do you admire about your partner?

“Mikkeller is known for their excellent beer quality and creativity. We’re looking forward to having a fun brew day, and trying a style we haven’t brewed before.”

Kings of Beer

I love a traditional Thanksgiving menu: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gose.

Unfamiliar with that last item? Take my word and take ChuckAlek’s Cranberry Orange Gose (5 percent alcohol by volume) to your holiday table. A German wheat beer that features a dash of salt, gose is light, dry and often leads with a lemony tartness. This barrel-aged version is notably smooth, with a citrus sweetness beneath palate-prickling cranberry flavors.

Cranberry Orange Gose is my latest King of Beer, nudging aside Sublime (5.2 percent). AleSmith’s refreshing Vienna lager takes its name from a Southern California reggae-ska-punk band. You’ll find Sublime in better-stocked markets; bottles of Cranberry Orange Gose at ChuckAlek’s Ramona brewery and its North Park biergarten.

Beer Bookshelf

I’m a sucker for paperback beer guides, something to help chart expeditions to destinations near and far. “Best Beers,” edited by Stephen Beaumont and Tim Webb, is one of the best. There’s a nice shout-out here to Oceanside’s Bagby Beer (among the “Breweries to Watch”) and I can attest to the “Can’t Miss Breweries” in Japan, Baird and Fujizakura Heights.

This may be a small world, but this book illustrates how the world of craft beer continues to expand, from Belgium’s Ardenne Stout (p. 38) to Namibia’s Urbock (p. 299).

