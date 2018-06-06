What's cooking at Lit Fest this weekend

Korean barbecue from chef Bill Kim, soul food from Chicago native and now Atlanta chef Todd Richards, Mexican dishes from chef and restaurateur Rick Bayless, Italian rice classics from veteran chef John Coletta and Indian recipes from Instant Pot cookbook author and internet star Urvashi Pitre are all on the menu at Printers Row Lit Fest this weekend.

The Food & Dining stage will feature those chefs and authors and several others in a program of 13 sessions, Saturday and Sunday at Jones College Prep High School, one of the venues for the annual festival. Other headliners include Chicago chef Paul Kahan cooking from “Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present”; Tribune beer writer Josh Noel, who will read from his just-released book, “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business”; Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky, who will talk with “Chewing” podcast hosts Louisa Chu, a Food & Dining reporter, and Monica Eng, of WBEZ, about pizza; and Tribune columnists John Kass, Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn, who welcome their loyal readers for coffee talks.

Other sessions include two mezcal specialists exploring the Mexican import, a Q&A with the authors of “The Chicago Food Encyclopedia,” and for the first time, Food & Dining welcomes Between Bites, the Chicago organization that brings together chefs and writers who share their stories about food and life, an apropos program given this year’s festival theme, Storytelling.

The Food & Dining stage is at Jones College Prep High School, 700 S. State St., in the cafeteria on the second floor. The school is just steps south of the Harrison Red Line stop. Here is the schedule, with dates and times:

Saturday

10-11 a.m.

Coffee with John Kass: A conversation with Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass, with free coffee to kick off your day at the fest.

11:15-11:45 a.m.

Demo: Bill Kim, chef of BellyQ and Urbanbelly, demos recipes from his cookbook “Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces.” (Read more about Kim’s book and find his recipe for Korican pork chops here.)

Noon to 12:30 p.m.

The Mystique of Mezcal: Emma Janzen, author of “Mezcal: The History, Craft & Cocktails of the World’s Ultimate Artisanal Spirit,” and Caitlin Laman, founder of cocktail festival Chicago Style and beverage director of Ace Hotel Chicago, in conversation with Tribune Deputy Food & Dining Editor Joseph Hernandez. (Read more about Janzen’s book here.)

1:45-2:30 p.m.

Beer talk: Tribune beer writer Josh Noel sits for a Q&A about his new book, “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business,” with Ray Daniels, author, beer writer and founder of the Cicerone Certification Program. (Read an exclusive excerpt from Noel’s book here.)

2:45-3:15 p.m.

Demo: Veteran Chicago chef John Coletta (Quartino, Entre Nous, Primavera, Caliterra) cooks from “Risotto & Beyond: 100 Authentic Italian Rice Recipes for Antipasti, Soups, Salads, Risotti, One-Dish Meals, and Desserts.” (Read more about Coletta’s book, and find a recipe for a summer rice salad, here.)

3:30-4:15 p.m.

“Chewing” tapes live: "Chewing" podcast hosts Louisa Chu and Monica Eng interview Steve Dolinsky, WLS-Ch. 7’s Hungry Hound, about his new book, “Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago Is America's Greatest Pizza Town.”

Sunday

10-11 a.m.

Coffee with Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn: A conversation with Tribune columnists Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn, with free coffee served.

11-11:30 a.m.

Demo: Urvashi Pitre shares cooking tips on the hottest kitchen appliance, the Instant Pot, as she demos from her just-as-hot “Indian Instant Pot Cookbook,” whose butter chicken recipe went viral online earlier this year. (Read more about Pitre’s book, and find a recipe for her famed butter chicken, here.)

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hidden Chicago: Bruce Kraig and Colleen Taylor Sen, co-editors of “The Chicago Food Encyclopedia,” in conversation with Food & Dining writer Bill Daley, explore the city’s little-known foodways. (Read more about the book here.)

12:45-1:15 p.m.

Demo: James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Paul Kahan (Avec, Blackbird, Publican) cooks from his first book, “Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall,” which we described in our review as worth the 20-year wait. (Read more about Kahan’s book here.)

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Between Bites: The storytelling outfit Between Bites takes over the Food & Dining stage to host two chefs, Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde and Kevin Hickey of Duck Inn, along with F&D Deputy Editor Joseph Hernandez, who will all read food-related stories on the theme “A New Chapter.”

2:30-3 p.m.

Demo: Former Chicagoan Todd Richards, chef of Richard’s Southern Fried in Atlanta, returns to his native city to share his very personal version of soul food from his first book, “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.” (Read more about Richard’s book and find his recipe for grit-crusted shrimp with shrimp butter here.)

3:15-3:45 p.m.

Demo: Rick Bayless, multiple James Beard Award winner, cookbook author, star of “Mexico — One Plate at a Time” and chef (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Lena Brava, Cruz Blanca, Tortas Frontera), shares recipes and stories.

For details on the authors and chefs and their books, plus the rest of Lit Fest’s programs, visit printersrowlitfest.org. Stephanie Izard, who had been scheduled to appear on the Food & Dining stage, has canceled. Ticket holders will be contacted by the Tribune with information about refunds by end of day Wednesday.

