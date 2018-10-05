What's brewing in Emmaus? LVBG Beer Fest III

Here’s your chance to try the Valley’s best craft beer in one place.

The Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild will host its third annual beer festival, noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Emmaus Community Park. You’ll enjoy samples from: Boser Geist Brewing; Fegley's Allentown & Bethlehem Brew Works; Funk Brewing Co.; Hardball Cidery; Hijinx Brewing; Hop Hill Brewing Co.; Lost Tavern Brewing; Taylor House Brewing Co; Two Rivers Brewing; Weyerbacher Brewing; Yergey Brewing; and The Colony Meadery.

You can also grab some delicious snacks from the Sticky Pig and Stuffed to Grills food trucks.

This event sells out quickly so you’ll want to get your tickets fast. How much: $30 in advance, gives you access to the festival, samples and a commemorative tasting glass ($10 for designated drivers). You can also order an event shirt in advance, $15, with a limited number available the day of the event for $20. If any tickets remain, the cost is $40 the day of the event.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Rriqtv

Info: http://lvbrewersguild.com/

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628