What's the best corned beef in Chicago? 17 sandwiches, ranked

Chicago is a corned beef town, unlike New York, Los Angeles or Montreal, where they prefer pastrami. We like our brined and braised beef served steaming hot, sliced thin and piled high in rye bread sandwiches, or cut thick with cabbage. But it’s more than just the meat, as I discovered on my yearslong corned beef quest, tasting the convergence of our Jewish, Irish and African-American community cultures.

I visited 31 restaurants in and around the city, all deserving a mention. Every single one has loyal — sometimes lifelong — fans, so basing my list on one or two visits was a tough call. Do note that Milt’s Extra Innings just announced it will close permanently March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, at 5 p.m. Not only does it add nicely contrasting coleslaw and caramelized onion into its sandwich, but Milt’s employs individuals with disabilities and donates 100 percent of its profits to charity. Grab a last one if you can.

Here are the 17 best corned beef sandwiches in Chicago right now.

No. 17: Corned wagyu beef sandwich at City Mouse. $14. Corned wagyu beef with whole-grain mustard aioli, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marble rye bread, available at lunch only. Chef Pat Sheerin offers a beautifully balanced take on a classic Reuben, but I don’t think the Japanese-breed beef adds much more than menu status. The exquisite fries, meanwhile, nearly steal the show. 311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1908, citymousechicago.com

No. 16: No. 5 Wall Street at Schmaltz Delicatessen. $12.49. Warm “Schmaltz famous corned beef” with mustard on seeded rye bread. Winner of our 2019 Readers' Choice Dining Award for Best Sandwiches, the Jewish-style deli named for golden chicken fat is not afraid to keep the fat on without even asking, which is a good thing. A simple solid sandwich served with pickles and a side of endearingly irregular house-made bagel chips. 1512 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville; 630-245-7595; schmaltzdeli.com

No. 15: Moon’s Famous Corned Beef Sandwich at Moon’s Sandwich Shop. $9.30. Corned beef with mustard, lettuce, tomato and pickle on rye bread. Don’t let the lettuce and tomato throw you; this remains as faithfully old-school as the shop. Open since 1933 in the gentrifying Near West Side neighborhood, current owner and former cop Jimmy Radek still serves a mostly African-American community, in front of and behind the constantly busy counter. 16 S. Western Ave., 312-226-5094, moonschicago.com

No. 14: Corned beef rye bagel sandwich at New York Bagel and Bialy. $7.19. Vienna corned beef with mustard on house-made rye bagel. Cover your ears, and don’t let the sound of the microwave warming your beef scare you. Tucked into a bagel of your choice — possibly still hot from the oven — after your first bite through the crackly and chewy creation, all will be forgiven. 4714 W. Touhy Ave., Lincolnwood; 847-677-9388; newyorkbagelandbialy.net

No. 13: Corned beef sandwich at Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant. $14. House-made corned beef on marble rye bread. Not only does this fine Irish public house make a lovely sandwich piled high, it can do it Reuben style ($1 more) too. During the legendary weekend brunch ($22 adults, $14 kids 12 and under), you can try the corned beef hash. Plus, when weather permits, picnic in the backyard, and imagine you’re far away from Avondale on the Emerald Isle. 3471 N. Elston Ave., 773-IRE-LAND and 773-583-3066, chiefoneillspub.com

No. 12: Corned beef sandwich at Eleven City Diner. $14.50 half sandwich with soup; $15.29 whole sandwich. Corned beef on seeded rye bread with optional Swiss cheese ($1) plus coleslaw, pickles and fries. Brad Rubin opened his Jewish-style deli meets reimagined American diner in 2006 as a pioneer in the South Loop neighborhood. Each slice of corned beef is laced with lean and fat. Every element shows careful consideration, but you must get the matzo ball soup where each wonderful orb comes crowned with a perfect carrot cube. 1112 S. Wabash Ave., 312-212-1112, elevencitydiner.com

No. 11: Corned beef sandwich at The Onion Roll Restaurant & Deli. $7.85. Hot Eisenberg corned beef on rye bread with pickle. When you walk through the Jewish-style deli, open for over 50 years (no one seems to remember exactly when it opened anymore), the wood-paneled dining room sets the stage for your elemental sandwich. Nothing more, nothing less, nothing fancy, but all you need. Plus, matzo ball soup too. 6935 W. North Ave., Oak Park; 708-383-2548, theonionroll.com

No. 10: Hot corned beef sandwich at Morry’s Deli. $8.99. Hot corned beef with mustard on rye bread with pickle. While television financial advisor Suze Orman is the daughter of Morry Orman, he opened his Jewish-style deli way back in 1960. Now it’s a hub of the African-American community in Hyde Park too. Your first sight of pink ribbons of meat sliced thin may surprise you in this unassuming storefront setting. 5500 S. Cornell Ave., 773-363-3800, morrysdeli.com

No. 9: Corned beef sandwich at JB’s Deli. $11.95. Corned beef with mustard on rye bread. One of the oddest settings, Jeff Bendix decided to help save deli culture by opening a Jewish-style deli inside his pharmacy in Andersonville. Not only has it worked out for 20 years now, but the radiant sandwiches made with off-the-shelf ingredients set a high memorable bar, even without drugs, prescription or not. 5501 N. Clark St., 773-728-0600

No. 8: Corned beef sandwich at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen. $14.95. House recipe corned beef on rye bread with mustard, horseradish and horseradish mustard on the side, plus pickle and potato pancake. Winner of our 2019 Readers' Choice Dining Award for Best Old School Restaurant, Manny’s is the best deli experience in Chicago. Especially if Gino Gambarota is making your sandwich, which he’s been doing for 36 years as the city’s most engaging sandwich-maker — or social worker, as he likes to say. Fourth-generation owner and operator Dan Raskin is the young man behind the thoughtful restoration and expansion of the cafeteria-style restaurant a few years ago, which will serve generations to come. His advice? Order it fatty if you can. 1141 S. Jefferson St., 312-939-2855, mannysdeli.com

No. 7: The New Jersey Bypass sandwich at Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen. $13.75. Corned beef and pastrami double decker on rye bread. The only place around town where you can clearly order your choice of meat fattiness, from regular, deckle, lean and super trim, luckily priced lowest when fattiest and most flavorful. Mother and daughter co-owners Judy and Bette Dworkin seem to oversee every silken slice in the store. 4905 W. Dempster St., Skokie; 847-677-6190; kaufmansdeli.com

No. 6: House-cooked corned beef sandwich at ChiTown Sandwich Club. $11. Corned beef with mustard and Swiss cheese on marble rye bread. Owner Zakary Dana not only cooks and may make your sandwich himself, but he’ll tell you the life story behind his corned beef, balanced between lean and fat. He’s talked to a lot of customers to learn their meat preferences. The result is a surprising, stupendous, thickly sliced, supple stack. 2921 N. Clark St., 773-697-3271, chitownsandwichclub.com

No. 5: Corned beef sandwich at Vienna Beef Factory Store and Cafe. $9.99. House-brand corned beef brisket with mustard on seeded rye bread. Founded in 1893 by Austrian-Hungarian Jewish immigrants Emil Reichel and Sam Ladany, makers of the iconic Chicago-style hot dog and the patented official corned beef of St. Patrick’s Day. If employee Marisa Figueroa makes your sandwich, any shaken faith you have in our country will be restored. You could buy all the same ingredients there, but I know I can’t make it with the same skill she and her teammates can. 2501 N. Damen Ave., 773-435-2309, viennabeef.com

No. 4: Original corned beef sandwich at A.P. Deli. $10. Corned beef with mustard on rye bread. With a house recipe that dates to 1984, this African-American-owned business with five locations now offers unabashedly luscious fatty meat. At the South Shore shop, relocated a year ago, there’s nowhere to dine in, but when Antwan Jackson made my sandwich, wrapping it in paper like Japanese origami, I raced to my car in the free parking lot out back. To maximize the delicious mess, you can get fries tossed in A.P. sauce too, their take on mild sauce. 1759 E. 75th St., 773-288-4931, apdeli.com

No. 3: Corned beef sandwiches at Harrington’s Catering & Deli. $8.79. House-brand corned beef on pumpernickel bread. Nicki Lundry has been making sandwiches for 19 years, she said. That’s a lot, since your order at the adorable Irish-American shop includes not one, but two soft and succulent sandwiches, in what’s got to be the best deal in corned beef anywhere. Third-generation owner Ken Harrington has carried on the tradition of catered dinners started by his grandfather, but those dinners now offer Reuben egg rolls too. 5685 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-283-8388, harringtonscornedbeef.com

No. 2: Uncle Rube sandwich at Steingold’s. $12.75. Corned beef with smoked sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on rye bread. Aaron Steingold has got a lot of chutzpah to open a Jewish-style, Lebanese-influenced deli with wife and co-owner Elizabeth Abowd when everyone says the culture is dying, and then he goes and slaps his family name on it too. We are the richer for it. Their Reuben-esque creation nods not only to the sandwich but the voluptuousness of the Baroque artist. 1840 W. Irving Park Road, 773-661-2469, steingoldsdeli.com

No. 1: Reuben sandwich at Boeufhaus. $14. House-made corned boeuf with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Gruyere cheese on potato loaf bread, plus pickle and chips, available at lunch only. When I set out on my quest, I thought it was all about the meat. This creation by chef Brian Ahern proved me definitively wrong. What might look like too much bread is perfectly gilded, then yielding. The beef, even without its tart and forceful foils, stands strikingly alone, not steamed but shockingly ever-so-slightly crisped. Maybe it’s not fair to compare this sandwich with any others. The corned beef is sometimes available at the tiny meat counter at the French-German inspired brasserie, so you can taste as a purist too. 1012 N. Western Ave., 773-661-2116, boeufhaus.com

Honorable mentions, in alphabetical order: The Bagel Restaurant & Deli, Bebe’s Kosher Deli, Bergstein’s NY Delicatessen, The Corned Beef Factory Sandwich Shop, Eli’s Cheesecake World Cafe, Frances’ Deli, Gene’s Sausage Shop & Delicatessen, The Goddess and the Grocer, Half Sour, Market Creations Prudential Plaza, Max and Benny’s Restaurant, Max’s Deli, Milt’s Extra Innings and Perry’s Deli at Bacci Pizzeria on Franklin Street.

