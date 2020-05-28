Whataburger Launches Delivery Service

Delivery now available at participating locations across Whataburger’s 10-state footprint

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whataburger has launched delivery across its 10-state footprint, allowing fans to get their favorites delivered right to their doorstep.

“At Whataburger, we’re always looking for ways to make it easy for our guests to get all their favorite menu items, and now with delivery, they don’t have to leave the house,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Restaurant Operating Officer Rob Rodriguez. “This offering is just another way for us to bring a more convenient, safe option to satisfy all those Whataburger cravings.”

Customers can choose delivery as an option on Whataburger’s app and at Whataburger.com . Orders are delivered through a third-party service and are packaged in sealed bags for safety and security.

How to use delivery:

Place an order on Whataburger’s app or at Whataburger.com

or at Select the delivery pickup method when prompted

Add your delivery address

Set your delivery time

Confirm and pay

Customers who create an account also will start earning rewards to get free food and gain exclusive access to amazing Whataburger deals and offers – including buy one Dr Pepper Shake online, get one free at participating locations between May 28 and June 7.

In addition to the new delivery option, Whataburger locations will continue serving customers through the drive-thru and curbside pickup.