Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

‘What you see is what you get:’ Forecaster says as steady snowfall is expected to continue most of Sunday

January 17, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jessica Villagomez
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

Expect light snowfall most of Sunday and temperatures to drop into the 20s, forecasters said.