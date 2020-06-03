Karl Merton Ferron
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

What we learned from Tuesday’s primary election in Maryland, from a ballot error to long lines

June 3, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Karl Merton Ferron

People want to vote in person, and other things we learned from Tuesday's primary in Maryland.