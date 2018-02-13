What is a true fastnacht? Weigh in

It's Fastnacht Day and while we all chow down, we should take the time to pause and reflect.
Is the fastnacht you're eating a "real" fastnacht or is imposter?
Consider:
* Square or round: Is your fastnacht square with no hole or is round with a hole?
* Bare or bedazzled: Is the fastnacht you're enjoying plain (but still delicious) or frosted or filled?
* Slightly sweet or super sweet: Does your fastnacht taste just a bit sweet or does it taste a sugary treat?
* The thick of it: Is your fastnacht more dense in texture or light as air?
As in all food matters, I try to remain neutral (as much as I can anyway). Weigh in on the debate.
Twitter @jenwsheehan
610-820-6628
