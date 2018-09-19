What’s Sweeter Than A Game Winning Play? Bojangles’ Football-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) As the undisputed authority on tailgate meals, we’re big football fans at Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA). We know witnessing the game winning play is always sweet. But our Football-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits might be sweeter.

Football fanatics across the Southeast have enjoyed these irresistible sweet treats for years. The recipe is simply delightful. We start with our made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, then add Bojangles’ Bo- Berries which are baked right inside the biscuit. We then drizzle a sweet vanilla icing over every biscuit to make a one-of-a-kind dessert you can only find at Bojangles’. But don’t fumble! The football shape is only available for a limited time.

“Our popular Football-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits are the perfect addition to any Bojangles’ Tailgate Special,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bojangles’. “Don’t waste your time with one of those little trays of chicken nuggets that will leave you and your buddies hungry by the end of the first quarter. Stop by your local Bojangles’ for a Big Bo Box and Football-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits, and we guarantee your crew will be satisfied.”

Bojangles’ Big Bo Boxes come in a variety of sizes to fit your tailgate, large or small. Every tailgate meal includes:

Your choice of flavorful bone-in chicken, popular Chicken Supremes or delicious Homestyle Tenders ;

Your choice of home-style picnic fixin’s, including Bojangles’ popular Seasoned Fries, Bojangles’ Dirty Rice ® , Bojangles’ Cajun Pintos ® , Macaroni ‘n Cheese, and Green Beans;

; Plus, all the cups, plates, napkins and utensils you’ll need for your portable

Looking for another way to improve your tailgate on gameday? Play our new online game, Bojangles’ Tailgate Hero, for a chance to win Bojangles’ gift cards, a PlayStation 4, a custom football jersey, and a copy of Madden ’18 Hall of Fame Edition. Give it your best at www.BojanglesTailgateHero.com.

Follow us on social media at @Bojangles1977 using #LongLiveTheTailgate. You just might appear on our Bojangles’ Tailgate Map on www.Bojangles.com/LongLiveTheTailgate.

