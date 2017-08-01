What’s Happening Los Angeles: August 2017

800 Degrees Pizzeria Hollywood debuts new look and menu

800 Degrees Pizzeria in Hollywood has a brand-new design and a new summer menu featuring fresh local ingredients.

Belvedere Terrace at the Peninsula Beverly Hills launches summer hours menu

The Belvedere Terrace at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills has launched a new summer hours menu including happy hour-priced drinks available through the end of summer.

Delta Air Lines hires chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo to create fall in-flight menus

LA chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (Animal, Son of a Gun, Jon & Vinny’s) are developing new in-flight fall menus for Delta One customers for flights from LAX to JFK and DCA airports.

Tickets now on sale for The Taste

can attend five events over Labor Day weekend at the Los Angeles Times’ The Taste. Featuring chefs Sang Yoon, Antonia Lofaso, Sherry Yard ,and a variety of wine and liquor purveyors, the event will be held September 1 to 3 at Paramount Pictures Studios. Tickets are available online.

STK LA launches bottomless sangria brunch and happy hour at the Hideout

STK LA, located inside the W Hotel in Westwood, has launched a new bottomless sangria weekend brunch featuring “STK & eggs,” duck confit chilaquiles, and smoked salmon flatbread. Additionally, new Hideout happy hour specials including short rib grilled cheese and tomato bisque shooters are now available.

Ocean Prime Beverly Hills launches new summer cocktail and extended happy hour

Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills has launched a new Absolut Elyx Watermelon cocktail. The drink is the result of a national cocktail competition. The restaurant is also extending their Shake, Shuck and Pop Friday happy hour, featuring live music, until 11 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Four & Twenty Blackbirds Pie Bakery to host pop-up at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

On August 5 and 6, Brooklyn’s Four & Twenty Blackbirds bakery will host a pop-up for pie-lovers at Jen’s Splendid Ice Cream shop in Venice from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Salt & Straw West Hollywood launches late-night happy hour with live music and free scoops

Salt & Straw West Hollywood is launching a late-night happy hour. Every night through Labor Day, guests get a free waffle cone upgrade with each order. On August 4, the West Hollywood location will be giving away free scoops, and live music will be featured on Friday nights.

Nerano debuts summer drinks and dishes

Nerano in Beverly Hills has seven new summer cocktails incorporating summer herbs and local produce. The cocktails complement new summer dishes such as spaghetti and lobster, salmon crudo, and cavatelli with calamari.